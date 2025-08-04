Rosemount pilates plans for old office and new future for million-pound Westhill mansion

An unwanted workplace in Aberdeen’s thriving Rosemount area could soon give new meaning to the term flexible workplace as a pilates studio.

Meanwhile, a Bridge of Don woman has won a battle with Aberdeen City Council after opening up a salon in her back garden.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But we start with a trip back in time, to a storied property in Old Aberdeen…

New plans for Old Aberdeen property irk history buffs

Proposals to upgrade a C-listed home in a historic part of the city have sparked concerns among heritage watchdogs.

Orchard Cottage, at 1 The Orchard just off The Spital, dates back about 200 years.

The Old Aberdeen Heritage Society say it has been “a well-known landmark” in the quaint community.

It was originally built in amongst an orchard, as the name suggests, and was previously owned by Aberdeen University – who rented it out as a staff house.

The local historians add: “Orchard Cottage has still retained an attractive garden, and is a prominent landmark in the area.”

But the windows are about 45 years old, and current owner Martin Anderson recently sought to carry out some upgrades.

Mr Anderson, a building company director, got some experts in to survey their condition.

They noted that all windows were single glazed, and in a dodgy state.

A report from ASW Consulting adds: “All the windows are subject to a complete breakdown of the paint system.

“All the windows exhibit timber decay to the lower portion of the window. accompanied by the breakdown of the paint system.”

‘Black fungus’ at wonky windows

And it adds that all external windowsills have previously been “repaired to a very poor standard using techniques that are entirely inappropriate and irreversible”.

Meanwhile, “black fungus” is present at some rickety windows.

And as 20th century replacements, they are said to “have no historic value”.

Ultimately, the experts concluded these windows were “extensively deteriorated and beyond economical repair”.

Why were historians concerned?

The heritage society worried that “any alteration” to the “traditional lines and detail of the historic windows” would take away from the “special interest of the building”.

And this would have a knock-on effect, they warned, on “this sensitive corner of the Old Aberdeen conservation area”.

However, Mr Anderson’s window team said the replacements would “aim to match these key visual elements precisely”.

And now council heritage bosses have given their consent for work on the listed building.

They say boosting the cottage’s thermal performance will have environmental benefits, while noting that the design is acceptable.

Strathdon glamping proposals to boost Donside tourism

Out at Strathdon, Ashley Anderson wants to create two “luxury” glamping pods – with their own hot tubs – at Ardgeith Farm.

Am empty fishing cabin would be knocked down to make space for the new addition to the Donside spot.

And the pods will be built overlooking a peaceful pond under the proposals.

Planning documents from their agents, Glampitect, state: “The small-scale, sustainable development will provide subtle and discreet countryside holiday accommodation for tourists.

“The site is proposed to be in operation year-round, making it an excellent option for visitors to retreat and access everything the area has to offer in all seasons.

“Many tourist spots and attractions are within a suitable travel distance to the site such as Candacraig Castle, Lecht Ski Centre and Balmoral Castle.”

Stonehaven pub looking to keep its cool

Bosses at the popular Market Bar in the heart of Stonehaven are planning work to ensure their supplies are kept just right.

They want to install a new cellar cooler system at the rear of the building, which would ensure drinks stored down their are kept at the right temperature.

The bar is in a B-listed building in the town centre, however, and any work there will require some scrutiny.

Council heritage chiefs want more information on the proposal before they are prepared to rubber-stamp it.

Easter Skene House mansion plans revealed by new owner

The grand Easter Skene House, near Westhill, recently sold after hitting the market for offers over £1 million.

The Victorian country house was designed by John Smith, the same Aberdeen architect behind Balmoral Castle.

It was built for William McCombie, the laird of Easter Skene.

Last year was the first time in its near-200-year history that it went up for sale.

It comes with around 30 acres of land, while there’s useful “staff accommodation” too.

Sales agents also hailed its “outstanding views of Loch Skene”.

‘A true sanctuary from the outside world’

Hannah Christiansen, from Galbraith, said: “This is one of the most beautiful properties in Aberdeenshire with a location that is truly unrivalled.

“The location offers the purchaser the opportunity to enjoy an idyllic rural lifestyle, while still within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen.

“Easter Skene House has a particularly attractive and private situation. It’s a true sanctuary from the busy outside world.”

So what changes are planned?

The new owner now wants to extend the eastern wing of the mansion to form an orangery, which his architects say would be quite fitting.

They add: “As a structure historically associated with country houses, the orangery is an architecturally and historically sympathetic form of extension.

“The orangery should be respected as a modest, well-considered, and heritage led addition to Easter Skene House.”

Meanwhile, a string of alterations would be carried out to the kitchen, a boot room would be created, and upstairs bedrooms would have minor design tweaks.

Blueprints show how there are eight bedrooms spread across the first floor.

Hairdresser under fire in battle to use garden room at her house as salon

An Aberdeen hairdresser has become entangled in a planning row with the council after turning a garden room at her home into a salon.

Gemma Carrol had to give up her premises when the Covid pandemic hit, meaning customers couldn’t go in for a trim.

When she was able to start up again, she began seeing people in the space at the rear of her Fairview Parade home in Danestone.

However, the council launched enforcement action questioning the use of her own house as a place of business.

Mrs Carrol has now pleaded to keep using the outbuilding.

She says it will be used only for existing clients, and won’t be advertised.

‘This means hairdresser can earn income while looking after family’

Documents sent to the local authority by EB Architects state: “The applicant regularly turns away people looking to join her client base.

“Being able to work from home allows the applicant to provide services around their children’s schooling and extra-curricular activities, as well as her husband’s long working hours.

“By having the opportunity to work from home, it provides the applicant with the opportunity to continue earning income around caring for their family.”

What do neighbours say?

Several other Fairview Parade residents wrote to the council, saying Mrs Carrol should be allowed to continue using the salon at her home.

Neighbour David Anderson said: “There has never been any issues arising from the use of the chalet as a business.

“One person working has not generated large volumes of traffic nor noise.”

And Christine Graham, from Kemnay, added: “Gemma works extremely hard to accommodate her clients and provides a fantastic service.

“Highly professional and talented hair specialist.”

The council has now granted permission for Mrs Carrol to continue using the garden room as a salon.

However, it can only be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 8pm on Friday and from 9am to 2pm on Saturday “to ensure that the use would not result in undue loss of residential amenity to neighbouring properties”.

Costs revealed as toy shop plans to move into Union Square

Last month, The Press and Journal revealed some big changes in the pipeline at Union Square as toy shop The Entertainer forms plans to move in.

The chain wants to take over the current Clarks shoe shop, which has been part of the centre for some time.

It comes amid tough times for Clarks, and a spokesman would not confirm whether the firm had plans to move elsewhere in Aberdeen.

Now, building papers reveal the scale of the work planned at the unit – and the cost involved.

A package of proposals including new signage, displays and graphics, LED lighting and security systems will cost £225,000.

Nearby on Union Street, plans have been lodged to turn the former Royal Bank of Scotland building into a block of flats

Rosemount pilates studio could open in closed office

Over in Rosemount, a new pilates studio could soon be opening up in a former office.

Leadside House appears to be one of the latest projects undertaken by Aberdeen’s City Restoration Project developers.

The 120-year-old building has had the Georgian Dress Hire kilt shop on the ground floor since 1990, but unused space upstairs.

They are behind works at various Union Street addresses, along with projects at other historic buildings around the city centre.

And now, the company wants to open up a pilates studio on the second floor of Leadside House.

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council state there is “consistently growing demand” for sessions.

The studio would accommodate up to 10 participants, with slots booked online.

Meanwhile, only “soft, relaxing music” will be played.

Do you think the area could benefit from more leisure activities? Let us know in our comments section below

Rosemount pilates plan will ‘enhance vibrancy’

Documents add: “The proposed studio will create a healthy environment that benefits the local community by reducing stress levels, encouraging physical activity.

“This studio will enhance the area’s vibrancy while complementing the existing strong presence of independent businesses.”

The Press and Journal has been shining a light on Rosemount over the last week, as its success inspires efforts to revive Union Street.

Tucan told us why their spot in the area is perfect for them, while a candle shop owner told us she would never move from the district.

Grubby granite makeover given blessing

Finally, we return to 154 Union Street…

A few months ago, Planning Ahead revealed that the picturesque Lakeland building had been spruced up without permission.

While some scoffed at the idea, “enthusiastic” contractors had to explain why they had got carried away while repairing windows and decided to go “rogue” by cleaning the grubby granite frontage.

Official consent for work on the “amazing” listed building was only sought retrospectively, with the council demanding answers.

However, council heritage watchdogs have now given the work their blessing.

You can see the plans for yourself here:

Historic Old Aberdeen building

Strathdon glamping

Stonehaven pub plan

Easter Skene House mansion proposal

Hairdresser wins battle in planning spat

Toy shop moving to Union Square

Rosemount pilates studio plan revealed

Unauthorised granite cleaning