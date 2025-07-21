Aberdeen ice hockey player dies in second balcony tragedy at Ibiza hotel

A teenage Aberdeen ice hockey player has died after plunging from the balcony of the same Ibiza hotel where a city man died just a fortnight ago.

Gary Kelly – who played for Aberdeen Lynx and Dundee Stars – died at the Ibiza Rocks hotel in the early hours of this morning after falling from a third-floor balcony.

The 19-year-old’s death came exactly 14 days after Evan Thomson, 26, from Hilton, died at the same hotel after falling from a sixth-floor balcony.

Evan’s family today sent their condolences to loved ones of Gary, who lived in Dundee, and urged bosses at Ibiza Rocks to take a “hard look” at guest safety.

Representatives of the hotel said they are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents and will be pausing their events programme.

‘Hockey was his life’

Gary, of Dundee, signed for Aberdeen Lynx in August 2022, having played ice hockey for Scotland under-11s and under-17s.

“As a young guy, that’s something you want to play in front of. It’s a massive selling point.”

In a statement, Aberdeen Lynx said: “The Lynx family is heartbroken to share the devastating news of the sudden passing of one of our brightest young stars, Gary Kelly, while on holiday.

“Gary was more than just a talented hockey player — he was a young man full of heart, passion, and dedication.

“On the ice, he gave everything he had.

“Off the ice, he brought energy, kindness, and an infectious love of life that lifted everyone around him.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve, and that spirit left a lasting mark on our team, our club, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Gary’s potential was limitless, but even more than that, he was simply a brilliant person to be around. He was part of our family, and his absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled.

‘One of our brightest stars’

“We send our deepest condolences to Gary’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with you, and we stand with you in grief and in love.

“As a club, we are doing all we can to support our players and members as they come to terms with this tragic loss.

“Rest easy, Gary — you will always be one of our brightest stars.”

A statement from Dundee Stars said: “We are truly devastated to learn that Gary Kelly has tragically passed away.

“We send our thoughts and condolences to Gary’s family, partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken to hear this tragic news.

“Gary was hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him.”

One of those who knew Gary via Lynx said: “Ice hockey was his life. He was a very well-liked player.

“His dad is also called Gary. He asked the fans at Lynx to chant ‘there’s only two Garry Kellys’ because it would be funny to see his dad’s reaction.”

‘A love of life’

It is the third death in near-identical circumstances at the hotel since April.

In a statement released this afternoon, an Ibiza Rocks spokesman said: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time.”

Hotel bosses have said nothing on whether they propose to boost safety or even hold their own probe into what is going wrong there.

‘We know their trauma’

Today, Evan Thomson’s sister Teila made a second heartfelt plea for Ibiza Rocks to take basic safety steps.

She said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the young man who has died.

“We know exactly the trauma they are going through.

“This hotel needs to have a hard look at their health and safety policies and risk assessments because clearly they are severely out of date or non-existent.

“If the people in charge continue to be unwilling to even consider making basic safety improvements, then the authorities in Ibiza should consider if they should shut the hotel.”

We revealed in an article last week that Evan’s friends and family were upset about a range of safety issues at Ibiza Rocks.

At the centre of the issue is the fact that Ibiza Rocks has rooms that go up to sixth-floor level with balcony walls that measure around 3ft high – about hip level.

Call for Perspex screens

Evan’s family have urged the hotel to install perspex screens on top – common for hotels on the Med – but the hotel has so far not communicated any desire to do so.

The other incident happened in April and involved an Italian woman of Turkish descent.

She fell from the fourth-floor of the hotel when attempting to access her room from a common area via the balcony.

Hotel staff did not find her body until the following morning.

In reference to Gary’s death, a spokesman for the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”