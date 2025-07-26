Two years on: Meet the hidden mastermind working day and night to ‘turn the clock back’ on Union Street

It’s a grey morning and David White is trudging the length of Union Street, armed with a pad and a pencil.

He is jotting down all of the empty units lining Aberdeen’s Granite Mile – scratching his head over what he can do to fill them up.

There are about 50 of them, and finding so many new businesses willing to take a leap of faith and move in at such precarious times is no small task.

That doesn’t sway his confidence though.

David has decades of experience in marketing and he is determined to find a solution for each and every one of them, no matter how long it takes.

Two years on from that day, David now proudly says his work with Our Union Street has helped halve the number of vacant properties.

And he is not done just yet…

I sat down with David for a full account of his time with the campaign group, where he revealed:

How he came to join Our Union Street and why he was chosen to lead the empty units project

How many properties remain empty and what challenges he continues to face

Why trying to fill the Union Street units is like “trying to fill a leaking bucket”

Whether people’s perception has changed over the last two years and what comes next

Who is David White and how he joined Union Street efforts?

I meet David at the former Bank of Scotland building on 201 Union Street, where hotelier Parveen Sood recently opened his first restaurant, GlenHouse.

The plush venue is just across from Our Union Street’s new office – but this is not why David picked it for our meeting.

Pulling up a glossy leather chair, the 67-year-old tells me GlenHouse is the embodiment of his ambitions for the Granite Mile and its empty units.

“It just shows what can be achieved when we work together, helping enthusiastic people bring their ideas and dreams to fruition,” David smiles.

He looks through the window and begins to share all sorts of details about the buildings nearby – who owns it, what challenges it’s faced, what could be done with it and more.

For a person who has been here for two years, his knowledge of the city is impressive.

A lot has happened since he moved from Falkirk to Aberdeen – and yet David still remembers the day he got the offer to join Our Union Street as if it was yesterday.

He recalls: “We were coming up and down to babysit for my son, and eventually thought: ‘No, we can’t do this for another year. Let’s make the move permanently’.

“But this was a double-edged sword.

“Obviously, it was great to be able to support my family, but it left me high and dry. I came up here not knowing anyone, not having any sort of business to do, none of that.

“And then Derrick Thomson [from Our Union Street] got in touch…”

What makes David White the best man for the job?

Derrick, who is leading the campaign group with co-founder Bob Keiller, had met David several years ago in Edinburgh.

And when he heard the former Bank of Scotland sales director had moved to Aberdeen, he jumped at the opportunity to get him on board.

David spent more than 20 years at the finance institution, starting off as a trainee and doing “a whole raft of jobs” before moving up the ladder to a director’s role.

He took an early retirement when Bank of Scotland merged with Halifax in 2001.

But he was soon “bored rigid” with playing golf, and began looking for new opportunities – eventually becoming director of Falkirk Leisure and Culture.

The organisation operates about 80 venues and a range of sport, arts, heritage and library services, much like its north counterpart, Sport Aberdeen.

His stint there lasted for about eight years, taking the reins as chairman in 2015 and further developing the company with his expertise in strategy, finance and marketing.

And when he was told he could use his diverse background to bring new fortunes to Aberdeen’s struggling high street, he needn’t think about the offer twice.

What progress has Our Union Street made with the empty units?

Starting off with a “blank sheet of paper” back in 2023, David has now scored off dozens of properties from his ‘Empty units’ list.

With help from various parties in the city – and his Our Union Street partners in crime Derrick and Bob – he’s managed to slash the number of disused spaces from 48 to 24.

Sipping on a cold orange juice, he says they are also in “well advanced” talks for a further four premises – which would essentially take the available vacancies to 20.

His drink of choice is rather fitting as he goes on to tell me one of their recent successes has been sealing a deal for a superfruit specialist cafe, called Jungle Berry.

The Brazilian-firm – which has earned a solid base of customers in London – wants to open up its first Scottish franchise at the former Moossh salon on 409 Union Street.

And that’s just one in a stream of independent businesses which have chosen the city centre as their home over the last two years.

These include clothing firm Lolo and Co and gaming store Thistle Tavern, both of which recently marked their first “very successful” year on the city’s main thoroughfare.

Pointing towards each of the businesses he’s helped launch on the Granite Mile, David says the high street has potential to be a mecca for start-ups and independent traders.

And this is exactly what they are striving for – with their website now making it easier to find an available unit, and a series of grants giving first-timers some cash relief.

David explains: “What we’re trying to encourage is more young entrepreneurs to start off their business on Union Street and, in many ways, to turn the clock back to when it was a high street.

“Maybe about 20 years ago, there would have been bakers, butchers and fishmongers here, and people would have come here every day to do their shopping here.

“And I think there’s a real opportunity to attract those types of businesses back to Union Street.”

What are the main challenges standing in David’s way?

Getting to this point hasn’t been easy, however, and there is still work to be done.

The situation is always fluctuating – with many moving in, but also, many moving out, which David says is the biggest issue with getting the high street filled up.

And there is a range of reasons for that – from the ongoing roadworks on Union Street to the harshly condemned bus gates and low emission zones in the city centre.

When you combine this with the cost-of-living crisis and lack of footfall, it becomes even more difficult to find people willing to take the leap.

“I think we probably did a lot of the low hanging fruit to begin with,” David tells me.

“We are still filling empty units but there are always people leaving properties too.

“It’s been well documented – the bus gates, the low emission zones, the roadworks…

“If those things hadn’t existed, I suspect the number of empty units would have been a lot lower by now.”

He adds: “It’s a bit like the leaking bucket, isn’t it? You’re filling it up at the top while it’s leaking at the bottom, so it’s becoming more difficult as you go forward.

“That’s not to say we can’t reduce it further, but it just needs time and everybody working together.

“And when we’re speaking to people we try and sell them the vision of what Union Street will look like in 12 or 18 months time.

“Aberdeen’s changing, it’s evolving and every day there are good news stories that don’t often get heard.”

Has people’s perception changed since Our Union Street came about?

Despite the challenges, David is still determined as ever to fulfil his task and reduce the vacancies to zero.

And he has big plans for the upper floors too, joining forces with Aberdeen Inspired and top property experts from the city to get more people living on Union Street.

He has also recently recruited a new volunteer who will be helping retail guru Jonathan De Mello “bring big brands to Aberdeen’s empty units”.

But all of this will take time, David admits.

Still, he reckons people are finally starting to have a more positive outlook on their progress.

Looking across the sun-lit Union Street, he says: “Two years ago, people thought this is a waste of time, saying we’re fighting a losing battle and trying to turn back the tide.

“We saw it as a challenge: Can we actually take this on and really make a success of it?

“And we have had a few setbacks along the way but we’re determined to make it work, and we’re beginning to see the fruits of our labours coming through.”

