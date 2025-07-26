Two years on: Meet the hidden mastermind working day and night to ‘turn the clock back’ on Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two years on: Meet the hidden mastermind working day and night to ‘turn the clock back’ on Union Street

One of the leading lights of Our Union Street lifts the lid on his two-year crusade to fill empty units - and lure more independent traders to Aberdeen city centre.

David White photographed in front of two previously empty Union Street units.
David White got involved with Our Union Street when he moved to Aberdeen from Falkirk two years ago. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

It’s a grey morning and David White is trudging the length of Union Street, armed with a pad and a pencil.

He is jotting down all of the empty units lining Aberdeen’s Granite Mile – scratching his head over what he can do to fill them up.

There are about 50 of them, and finding so many new businesses willing to take a leap of faith and move in at such precarious times is no small task.

That doesn’t sway his confidence though.

David White looking at one of the recently refurbished Our Union Street units.
David walked the whole length of Union Street to see what he was up against after joining the campaign group. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

David has decades of experience in marketing and he is determined to find a solution for each and every one of them, no matter how long it takes.

Two years on from that day, David now proudly says his work with Our Union Street has helped halve the number of vacant properties.

And he is not done just yet…

I sat down with David for a full account of his time with the campaign group, where he revealed:

  • How he came to join Our Union Street and why he was chosen to lead the empty units project
  • How many properties remain empty and what challenges he continues to face
  • Why trying to fill the Union Street units is like “trying to fill a leaking bucket”
  • Whether people’s perception has changed over the last two years and what comes next

Who is David White and how he joined Union Street efforts?

I meet David at the former Bank of Scotland building on 201 Union Street, where hotelier Parveen Sood recently opened his first restaurant, GlenHouse.

The plush venue is just across from Our Union Street’s new office – but this is not why David picked it for our meeting.

The new restaurant GlenHouse on Union Street.Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The GlenHouse team (L-R): Bar manager Oliwier Kaminski, general manager Stefano Spinelli Fusco, owner Parveen Sood and head chef Gary Owens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Pulling up a glossy leather chair, the 67-year-old tells me GlenHouse is the embodiment of his ambitions for the Granite Mile and its empty units.

“It just shows what can be achieved when we work together, helping enthusiastic people bring their ideas and dreams to fruition,” David smiles.

He looks through the window and begins to share all sorts of details about the buildings nearby – who owns it, what challenges it’s faced, what could be done with it and more.

For a person who has been here for two years, his knowledge of the city is impressive.

A lot has happened since he moved from Falkirk to Aberdeen – and yet David still remembers the day he got the offer to join Our Union Street as if it was yesterday.

Helping Parveen open GlenHouse was one of David’s highlight during his time with Our Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He recalls: “We were coming up and down to babysit for my son, and eventually thought: ‘No, we can’t do this for another year. Let’s make the move permanently’.

“But this was a double-edged sword.

“Obviously, it was great to be able to support my family, but it left me high and dry. I came up here not knowing anyone, not having any sort of business to do, none of that.

“And then Derrick Thomson [from Our Union Street] got in touch…”

What makes David White the best man for the job?

Derrick, who is leading the campaign group with co-founder Bob Keiller, had met David several years ago in Edinburgh.

And when he heard the former Bank of Scotland sales director had moved to Aberdeen, he jumped at the opportunity to get him on board.

David White of Our Union Street was instrumental in helping the guys move in. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
David White has been instrumental in helping businesses move in onto Union Street units since joining. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

David spent more than 20 years at the finance institution, starting off as a trainee and doing “a whole raft of jobs” before moving up the ladder to a director’s role.

He took an early retirement when Bank of Scotland merged with Halifax in 2001.

But he was soon “bored rigid” with playing golf, and began looking for new opportunities – eventually becoming director of Falkirk Leisure and Culture.

The organisation operates about 80 venues and a range of sport, arts, heritage and library services, much like its north counterpart, Sport Aberdeen.

His stint there lasted for about eight years, taking the reins as chairman in 2015 and further developing the company with his expertise in strategy, finance and marketing.

David moved to Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And when he was told he could use his diverse background to bring new fortunes to Aberdeen’s struggling high street, he needn’t think about the offer twice.

What progress has Our Union Street made with the empty units?

Starting off with a “blank sheet of paper” back in 2023, David has now scored off dozens of properties from his ‘Empty units’ list.

With help from various parties in the city – and his Our Union Street partners in crime Derrick and Bob – he’s managed to slash the number of disused spaces from 48 to 24.

Sipping on a cold orange juice, he says they are also in “well advanced” talks for a further four premises – which would essentially take the available vacancies to 20.

His drink of choice is rather fitting as he goes on to tell me one of their recent successes has been sealing a deal for a superfruit specialist cafe, called Jungle Berry.

Jungle Berry is planning to open a branch on Union Street.
Jungle Berry is planning to open a branch on Union Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

The Brazilian-firm – which has earned a solid base of customers in London – wants to open up its first Scottish franchise at the former Moossh salon on 409 Union Street.

And that’s just one in a stream of independent businesses which have chosen the city centre as their home over the last two years.

These include clothing firm Lolo and Co and gaming store Thistle Tavern, both of which recently marked their first “very successful” year on the city’s main thoroughfare.

Pointing towards each of the businesses he’s helped launch on the Granite Mile, David says the high street has potential to be a mecca for start-ups and independent traders.

Lolo and Co owners Lauren and Rose Reid say their move to Union Street has been worth it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And this is exactly what they are striving for – with their website now making it easier to find an available unit, and a series of grants giving first-timers some cash relief.

David explains: “What we’re trying to encourage is more young entrepreneurs to start off their business on Union Street and, in many ways, to turn the clock back to when it was a high street.

“Maybe about 20 years ago, there would have been bakers, butchers and fishmongers here, and people would have come here every day to do their shopping here.

“And I think there’s a real opportunity to attract those types of businesses back to Union Street.”

What are the main challenges standing in David’s way?

Getting to this point hasn’t been easy, however, and there is still work to be done.

The situation is always fluctuating – with many moving in, but also, many moving out, which David says is the biggest issue with getting the high street filled up.

The central section of Union Street was dug up about a year ago as part of the city centre masterplan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And there is a range of reasons for that – from the ongoing roadworks on Union Street to the harshly condemned bus gates and low emission zones in the city centre.

When you combine this with the cost-of-living crisis and lack of footfall, it becomes even more difficult to find people willing to take the leap.

“I think we probably did a lot of the low hanging fruit to begin with,” David tells me.

“We are still filling empty units but there are always people leaving properties too.

“It’s been well documented – the bus gates, the low emission zones, the roadworks…

“If those things hadn’t existed, I suspect the number of empty units would have been a lot lower by now.”

Stuart with Bob Keiler of Our Union Street at the store's opening. Image: The Big Partnership
Our Union Street helped Thistle Tavern boss Stuart Robb open his Union Street store in 2024. Image: The Big Partnership

He adds: “It’s a bit like the leaking bucket, isn’t it? You’re filling it up at the top while it’s leaking at the bottom, so it’s becoming more difficult as you go forward.

“That’s not to say we can’t reduce it further, but it just needs time and everybody working together.

“And when we’re speaking to people we try and sell them the vision of what Union Street will look like in 12 or 18 months time.

“Aberdeen’s changing, it’s evolving and every day there are good news stories that don’t often get heard.”

Union Street "open for business" campaign posters.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Has people’s perception changed since Our Union Street came about?

Despite the challenges, David is still determined as ever to fulfil his task and reduce the vacancies to zero.

And he has big plans for the upper floors too, joining forces with Aberdeen Inspired and top property experts from the city to get more people living on Union Street.

He has also recently recruited a new volunteer who will be helping retail guru Jonathan De Mello “bring big brands to Aberdeen’s empty units”.

But all of this will take time, David admits.

David is certain Our Union Street will succeed in their endeavour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Still, he reckons people are finally starting to have a more positive outlook on their progress.

Looking across the sun-lit Union Street, he says: “Two years ago, people thought this is a waste of time, saying we’re fighting a losing battle and trying to turn back the tide.

“We saw it as a challenge: Can we actually take this on and really make a success of it?

“And we have had a few setbacks along the way but we’re determined to make it work, and we’re beginning to see the fruits of our labours coming through.”

