Exclusive: John Swinney ‘would like to see a Dons shop open on Union Street’

The first minister has suggested a new Aberdeen Football Club shop on Union Street could help in the resurgence of the struggling city centre.

John Swinney shared his thoughts during a recent visit to Our Union Street, where he got to learn more about the group’s efforts to breathe new life into the Granite Mile.

The Press and Journal was invited along to exclusively document the SNP leader’s trip.

Read on to find out:

Why Mr Swinney is a big believer in the power of football to boost footfall

Exactly how the Our Union Street team is getting on with filling empty units

And why the First Minister thinks “difficult decisions” needed to be made on the bus gates hampering city centre recovery efforts – and maintained by his SNP colleagues in Aberdeen

‘Empty Union Street shops are like missing teeth in a lovely smile’

After a few quick handshakes with volunteers, group chairman Bob Keiller tells Mr Swinney how it all started with a brainstorming session at the Music Hall in 2023.

Fast forward to now, Our Union Street is involved in dozens of projects aimed at building a thriving city centre.

And these involve everything from sprucing up the streets to filling the empty units lining the Granite Mile.

The latter has been their main priority for the last two years, Mr Keiller adds as he turns the first minister towards their colour-coded “war board”.

It’s essentially a huge schematic diagram of Union Street, with dozens of notes marking which unit has already been filled – and where more work is needed.

“It’s kind of like when you have a lovely smile – which is great! But if you have a front tooth missing, everyone will be focusing on that, wouldn’t they?” Mr Keiller chuckles.

As Mr Swinney nods in approval, the businessman says Our Union Street has helped to halve the number of empty units since they stepped in.

And the first minister has some ideas how to boost these efforts too…

What does the first minister have in mind for Union Street?

He looks at one of the units still lying empty and, when asked for his suggestion, offers up a football-inspired idea.

He muses: “This could be a great Aberdeen Football Club shop, don’t you think?”

The first minister is taking inspiration from his own constituency in Perth, where St Johnstone FC opened a brand new store and visitor centre on the high street.

The city centre there was “buzzing” with people this Sunday as the store opened its doors to loyal fans.

And Mr Swinney thinks this could be replicated in Aberdeen, bringing more people onto Union Street while filling an empty space.

“The idea I was offering was inspired by my own knowledge of Perth,” he tells me.

“Obviously their stadium is out on the outskirts of the city, a couple of miles out from the high street, and the club have decided to open up a new shop right in the city centre.”

He adds: “It’s a connection between the club and the city, and it’s also a really accessible venue for all things St Johnson.

“So there’s a wee idea that a Perth man can offer to Aberdeen.”

‘Prestigious’ Union Street is perfect for big celebrations like Dons parade

The first minister’s idea comes after a colourful celebration of the Dons win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup final a few weeks ago, where Union Street was bustling with people.

Thousands flocked to the high street to witness the city’s heroes, waving Aberdeen FC flags and scarves as the Dons’ red bus made its way across the city.

And that’s not the Dons’ only contribution to the centre – with a voluntary stipend being offered to Aberdeen Inspired every year along with aims to “paint the town red” after big games.

But club bosses declined to say whether a Union Street shop is something they would be looking into at the moment.

Should other cities have their own version of Our Union Street?

This was not the only thing on the agenda for the visit, however.

Our Union Street was recently given £400,000 of government cash, part of which they now plan to use to launch a new app called Our Aberdeen.

It would feature offers from local business, information about theatre shows and festivals, recommendations for must-see landmarks and tours – and all in between.

Mr Keiller explains their aim is to give tourists and locals a one-stop shop for everything there is to know about the city.

This is on top of their other projects, which include using money from LEZ fines to enhance the Granite Mile with new benches, planters and hanging flower baskets.

Mr Swinney listens to the group leader’s enthusiastic spiel with interest, amazed at the scale of the community initiative which is solely run by volunteers.

And when asked whether other cities might benefit from similar groups, he doesn’t hesitate about his answer.

“I think so,” he responds.

“I’m obviously aware that Union Street as a street has had its challenges for a number of years – but this is not a unique set of challenges.

“The upsurge in online shopping, the changes in shopping patterns are affecting all towns and city centres around the country, so that requires re-imagination.

“We know the basis on which people came to Union Street in the past… What can be done in the future?

“I think Union Street is developing a lot of learning that will be valuable for countless towns and city centres around the country.”

What does he think of the bus gates, pushed by fellow SNP colleagues?

But when it comes to the controversial bus gates, said to be hampering business leaders’ efforts to revitalise the city centre, Mr Swinney prefers to refrain from a comment.

The fight between traders and the local authority is going to the Court of Session in November, where legal eagle Alasdair Sutherland will try to get them scrapped.

It’s the final battle in a year-long saga after business owners unsuccessfully pleaded to the SNP/Lib-dem administration to tweak the measures.

And while the bus gates might be pushed by fellow SNP colleagues, Mr Swinney says this is not something he should be involved with as a first minister.

He says: “I think this is a matter really for Aberdeen City Council to decide what’s the right thing to do.

“I appreciate the different views that exist in this respect, but fundamentally the city council needs to take difficult decisions.

“It’s not easy to exercise responsibility within government and within authority. They’ve got to make wise judgements and I wish them well in doing so.”

