Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Retail expert says Union Street deals could lure traders from buzzing Rosemount

The expert hired to help fill empty city centre units says the area should take inspiration from thriving Rosemount.

Rosemount has a range of independent shops.
Rosemount has a range of independent shops. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

The city centre expert drafted in to turn around the Granite Mile believes the blueprint for success lies just a short stroll away in Rosemount.

Jonathan De Mello, hired by Aberdeen Inspired to dream up solutions for the city’s retail struggles, recently visited the city for the first time.

And after touring around both the heart of the city and its surrounding areas, he is pointing towards the bustling shopping district a short distance away as somewhere to learn from.

Rosemount is well-known for its trove of independent traders.

But could enticing deals on Union Street shops entice more traders to open up second stores on the Granite Mile?

Jonathan De Mello super-imposed over a bustling Union Street in the sunshine.
JDM CEO Jonathan De Mello is confident his expertise can turn the city centre around. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

‘Rosemount can be an inspiration for rest of Aberdeen’

During his first boots on the ground mission as Aberdeen’s retail czar, Jonathan visited all parts of the city to build a picture of how to boost footfall.

The one area which stood out to the 49-year-old was the shopping hub to the north of Union Street.

Looking back on his trip, Jonathan said: “We went to Rosemount and we really liked it.

“I think that Rosemount area could potentially be an inspiration for what you could put into other parts of Aberdeen, but particularly Union Street.

Shops on Rosemount Place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Rosemount has a good independent-led mix.

“Why not have that representation in the city itself where the footfall is much higher?”

Why should independent traders swap Rosemount for Union Street?

Although the once bright lights of Union Street were the most attractive place to set up shop in years gone by, independent stores seem to now be flourishing in the trendy district nearby.

Conversely, there is a far smaller percentage of independent outlets on the Granite Mile.

Rents on Union Street can be off-putting to some smaller firms without the weight of national chains behind them.

But with grants from Aberdeen City Council and incentives from campaign group Our Union Street, Jonathan believes that now is the time for small stores to make the move.

Derrick Thomson and Bob Keiller, in blue and green puffer jackets respectively, stand in front of Union Street.
Our Union Street bosses Derrick Thomson and Bob Keiller. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

“You can still get a good deal on Union Street,” he says.

‘Rosemount shops could have more success in the centre’

The retail gun-for-hire continues: “I think it’s important to look at those sorts of Rosemount tenants and think about them coming into the city centre to trade as well.

“An independent mix would differentiate the rest of the city from Union Square, and provide a complementary offer.

“I think independents are going to be important to this as well.”

The local authority offer to cover half of renovation costs for the Granite Mile, with Our Union Street giving two years of free business rates.

An image of 172 Union Street, which is an unoccupied ship with a 'To Let' sign in the window and various posters advertising local events.
Could an independent trader be tempted to move into an empty unit like this one? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Would you like to see more independent traders on Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

Independent stores like Vintage Toys and Collectables, the Thistle Tavern games store and clothes boutique Lolo and Co have all experienced success since opening on Union Street.

Whether they could inspire traders to move from Rosemount remains to be seen.

