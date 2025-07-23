Exclusive: Trendy Jungle Berry cafe to open first Scottish franchise in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Trendy Jungle Berry cafe to open first Scottish franchise in Aberdeen

The chain has venues in popular spots in London - and its menu boasts a variety of dishes starring "the Amazon’s most celebrated superfruit".

Jungle Berry is planning to open a branch on Union Street.
Jungle Berry is planning to open a branch on Union Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Jungle Berry is bringing a taste of the Amazon to Aberdeen as the superfruit specialist opens its first Scottish franchise on Union Street.

But what is Jungle Berry, and why have bosses selected the Granite Mile as their first venture north of the border?

The company’s website says it offers a “healthy dining experience”, with products centred around the Açaí…

These are dark purple berries native to South America, which are a popular superfood known for their antioxidant and health benefits.

The Amazon forest.
An aerial picture of the Amazon forest in the state of Para, northern Brazil. Image: Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jungle Berry’s menu heavily features what they term “the Amazon’s most celebrated superfruit” in “a variety of delicious forms”.

It operates in trendy spots like the the Boxpark street food and bar complex at Wembley Stadium in London and the English city’s swanky Notting Hill district.

The food court Boxpark at Wembley stadium, London.
The Boxpark at Wembley is among the venues that have inspired the Aberdeen Market food court plans. Image: Shutterstock

Where will it open on Aberdeen’s Union Street?

The Brazilian-inspired firm is now eyeing up 409 Union Street, which was most recently a Moossh salon before it closed in 2024.

Building papers show that Jungle Berry wants to spend about £8,000 turning the former salon into a food outlet.

It’s a building that has recently been spruced up with a Tall Ships design by volunteer group Our Union Street.

One of the leading members, David White, told us how pleased he was their efforts to “brighten it up” appear to have paid off.

The building with a sign reading "Aberdeen welcomes Tall Ships 2025 19-22 July See you there"
The unit was recently given a nautical makeover. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

It comes as more and more culinary venues open on Union Street, with Popeyes, Indian street food spot Chaiiwala and more taking on empty units in recent years.

And American diner chain Wendy’s is working on plans for a former JD Sports at the moment too.

‘It’s amazing Jungle Berry has chosen Aberdeen for first Scottish base’

Mr White told us: “It proves that it does work if you clean it up and put something in the window… It attracts people to actually let it, rather than it just being a derelict unit.

“Jungle Berry sounds really good, they do juices and fruits and it’s something totally different.

“They’ve chosen Aberdeen as their first franchise in Scotland. And that’s amazing! It sounds really good.”

Conversation