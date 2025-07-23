Exclusive: Trendy Jungle Berry cafe to open first Scottish franchise in Aberdeen

Jungle Berry is bringing a taste of the Amazon to Aberdeen as the superfruit specialist opens its first Scottish franchise on Union Street.

But what is Jungle Berry, and why have bosses selected the Granite Mile as their first venture north of the border?

The company’s website says it offers a “healthy dining experience”, with products centred around the Açaí…

These are dark purple berries native to South America, which are a popular superfood known for their antioxidant and health benefits.

Jungle Berry’s menu heavily features what they term “the Amazon’s most celebrated superfruit” in “a variety of delicious forms”.

It operates in trendy spots like the the Boxpark street food and bar complex at Wembley Stadium in London and the English city’s swanky Notting Hill district.

Where will it open on Aberdeen’s Union Street?

The Brazilian-inspired firm is now eyeing up 409 Union Street, which was most recently a Moossh salon before it closed in 2024.

Building papers show that Jungle Berry wants to spend about £8,000 turning the former salon into a food outlet.

It’s a building that has recently been spruced up with a Tall Ships design by volunteer group Our Union Street.

One of the leading members, David White, told us how pleased he was their efforts to “brighten it up” appear to have paid off.

It comes as more and more culinary venues open on Union Street, with Popeyes, Indian street food spot Chaiiwala and more taking on empty units in recent years.

And American diner chain Wendy’s is working on plans for a former JD Sports at the moment too.

‘It’s amazing Jungle Berry has chosen Aberdeen for first Scottish base’

Mr White told us: “It proves that it does work if you clean it up and put something in the window… It attracts people to actually let it, rather than it just being a derelict unit.

“Jungle Berry sounds really good, they do juices and fruits and it’s something totally different.

“They’ve chosen Aberdeen as their first franchise in Scotland. And that’s amazing! It sounds really good.”

