Fond farewell to the Tall Ships as they parade out of Aberdeen to adoring crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fond farewell to the Tall Ships as they parade out of Aberdeen to adoring crowds

Around 50 tall ships have left the Port of Aberdeen heading for their next destination in Norway.

By Ross Hempseed

With the Tall Ships Races coming to an end in Aberdeen, crowds waved goodbye to dozens of ships as they set sail for Norway.

For the past four days, the Granite City has played host to Europe’s largest free family event, bringing in record numbers of visitors.

Around 400,000 visits were made during the four-day event, which showcased sailing ships from different countries including Poland, Germany, Oman and Peru.

Aberdeen is just one of several stops on the race route, having last hosted the Tall Ships Races in 1997.

The TS Royalist leaving Aberdeen.

Around 50 tall ships were docked at the Port of Aberdeen, allowing visitors to marvel at them, while the crew explored what Aberdeen had to offer.

Amid cloudy conditions, crews untethered their ships and set sail – destined for their next stop in Kristiansand, Norway.

The Press and Journal was able to get up close and personal with the ships as they left via the media boat.

The Gulden Leeuw. Image: DC Thomson.

Crowds wave goodbye to tall ships leaving Aberdeen

First tall ship to depart was the Morgenster, a Dutch ship built more than 100 years ago in 1919.

The media boat manoeuvred around the ship with the crew giving an enthusiastic wave as they headed out into Aberdeen Bay.

Crowds watch on as the tall ships depart Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Following on were some of the smaller vessels including the Willawaw, Jolie Brise and the Rona II.

One of the larger ships to come to Aberdeen was the Christian Radich from Norway.

Meanwhile excited crowds had gathered at Fittie and Torry Battery to wave the ships off on their journey.

The TS Shtandart appears in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

The ships leaving port were then joined by the TS Shtandart.

The ship was previously denied entry into Aberdeen, and eventually found itself off the coast of Buckie before again returning to Aberdeen to join the other tall ships.

In addition, the Aberdeen lifeboat was out as well as the smaller ribs to see off the ships.

The Shabab Oman II with brave crew high atop the masts. Image: DC Thomson.

Popular ships make their exit

One of the most popular ships, the Shabab Oman II, left port with crewmen stationed along the rigging ready to deploy the sails, as the wind at sea began to pick up.

Following on was the BAP Union of the Peruvian Navy, which got into a horn competition with the media boat.

Sailors were lined up on deck in their signature red and white uniforms for the next leg of the races.

One of the largest ships to berth at Aberdeen during the Tall Ships, it even featured a museum.

The BAP Union was quickly followed by the Alexander Von Humboldt II with its signature green sails and hull.

Alexander Von Humboldt II with its signature green sails. Image: DC Thomson.

Heading back into port after almost four hours out among the ships, the Hnlms Urania startled many spectators at Fittie by letting off a pyrotechnic.

With dozens of ships leaving port, the horizon soon became littered with ships and sails.

For more Press and Journal Tall Ships coverage here.

Conversation