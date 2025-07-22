We ask what locals think of Broadhill upgrades as Tall Ships send-off brings out the crowds

Aberdeen’s historic Broadhill reopened following a seven-month revamp last week – but do residents think the project has been worth the wait, and the money?

Barriers came down around the hill ahead of the Tall Ships’ arrival.

New steps and footpaths have been installed along with futuristic concrete benches, while hundreds of trees have been planted.

The work is the first part of the £50 million redevelopment of Aberdeen beach, which will also include a new events field and playpark.

And today it became a hive of activity as huge crowds gathered there to watch the Tall Ships setting off one by one from Aberdeen’s north harbour.

I went along to watch too, and to see what the crowd of Aberdonians thought of the recent refurbishment…

Couple mark wedding anniversary with Broadhill visit

As I climb the new sparkling concrete steps, and catch my breath at the top, I see that some are armed with cam-corders and binoculars to witness the ships leaving.

Meanwhile, others bring out flasks and packed lunches. They are here for the long haul.

I approach Gail and Rodger Eddie, who tell me that while they have been together for a long time, they got married three years ago today.

And they decided to celebrate their wedding anniversary by walking up Broadhill to watch the Tall Ships leave the port.

When I ask for their opinions on the revamp, Gail said: “I think they’ve done a great job here.

“It’s just lovely the work they’ve put in to make it such a nice place for the public to use.

“We’ve had a walk up here before but we’d never stop… But we would definitely come back up here now with our grandchildren.”

Husband Roger added: “Once the grass grows and chucks out all of the weeds it will be fine.

“It looks the part, it’s very nice – and what a great view.

“What a difference it has made to the place,” he remarked, while looking out to the Tall Ships gathering along the beachfront.

What are the downsides of the Broadhill works?

But not everyone was delighted with what has been done on the historic hill.

Jill Innes tells me she’s not too happy about the Rosebay willowherb up here.

“That’s a horrible weed,” she states.

And, she has another issue with a particular choice taken taken during the works.

“Perhaps growing trees right in front of us is going to eventually obscure the view, which was a wonderful 360 degree view.”

But despite her two complaints, Jill did have praise for the redevelopment.

“I think the steps coming up are helpful and it has been nicely done…but putting trees here is questionable.

“It is nice to see everything being kept nicely and at the moment it is beautifully neat and clean.

“Let’s just hope it stays that way,” she adds.

Jill tells me she saw the Tall Ships when they were in Aberdeen back in 1997 and decided to return to see them off this year.

Anxious wait for Tall Ships at Broadhill

I then bump into Eileen Duncan, who tells me she loves coming Broadhill with her husband.

“I’ve walked up here for many years and always enjoyed getting to the top a bit breathless,” she said with a laugh.

“But, I think it’s absolutely beautiful with all the sculptures and the flowers.

“It’s really nice and I hope that a lot of people use it and come up here to see that fantastic view, especially on a day like this anxiously waiting for the Tall Ships.”

Gazing over the beachfront, she adds: “It’s so peaceful”.

However, she had one complaint about the work: “There are no litter bins up here that I can see.”

Broadhill visit ends ‘incredible’ Tall Ships weekend

Finally, I meet camera-shy friends Angela Duncan and Morag Angus.

Angela admits she was quite skeptical about the beach project, but has since changed her mind about it.

She explained: “Initially, I thought it was a bit of a waste but having seen it now, it’s worth it.

“I hadn’t been to Broadhill for a long time, and now it is more accessible for a wheelchair all the way.”

Morag added: “I heard someone say that they were in their electric scooter and they had managed to make it all the way up so they were very pleased.”

The duo tell me they had been out and about during the Tall Ships festival, celebrating the epic event.

“It’s been an absolutely superb weekend, it’s been incredible.”

