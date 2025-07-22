We ask what locals think of Broadhill upgrades as Tall Ships send-off brings out the crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

We ask what locals think of Broadhill upgrades as Tall Ships send-off brings out the crowds

A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary are just two of many who headed to Aberdeen Beach to watch the Tall Ships set sail.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Roger and Gail Eddie at Broadhill.
Roger and Gail Eddie visited Broadhill to wave off the Tall Ships. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s historic Broadhill reopened following a seven-month revamp last week – but do residents think the project has been worth the wait, and the money?

Barriers came down around the hill ahead of the Tall Ships’ arrival.

New steps and footpaths have been installed along with futuristic concrete benches, while hundreds of trees have been planted.

The work is the first part of the £50 million redevelopment of Aberdeen beach, which will also include a new events field and playpark.

Crowds watch the Tall Ships depart.
Crowds flocked to Broadhill and Aberdeen beach to watch the Tall Ships depart. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

And today it became a hive of activity as huge crowds gathered there to watch the Tall Ships setting off one by one from Aberdeen’s north harbour.

I went along to watch too, and to see what the crowd of Aberdonians thought of the recent refurbishment…

Couple mark wedding anniversary with Broadhill visit

As I climb the new sparkling concrete steps, and catch my breath at the top, I see that some are armed with cam-corders and binoculars to witness the ships leaving.

Meanwhile, others bring out flasks and packed lunches. They are here for the long haul.

I approach Gail and Rodger Eddie, who tell me that while they have been together for a long time, they got married three years ago today.

And they decided to celebrate their wedding anniversary by walking up Broadhill to watch the Tall Ships leave the port.

Crowds gather at Aberdeen's Broadhill to watch the Tall Ships
Crowds gather at Aberdeen’s Broadhill to watch the Tall Ships. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

When I ask for their opinions on the revamp, Gail said: “I think they’ve done a great job here.

“It’s just lovely the work they’ve put in to make it such a nice place for the public to use.

“We’ve had a walk up here before but we’d never stop… But we would definitely come back up here now with our grandchildren.”

The recently revamped Broadhill.
The recently revamped Broadhill. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Husband Roger added: “Once the grass grows and chucks out all of the weeds it will be fine.

“It looks the part, it’s very nice – and what a great view.

“What a difference it has made to the place,” he remarked, while looking out to the Tall Ships gathering along the beachfront.

What are the downsides of the Broadhill works?

But not everyone was delighted with what has been done on the historic hill.

Jill Innes tells me she’s not too happy about the Rosebay willowherb up here.

“That’s a horrible weed,” she states.

And, she has another issue with a particular choice taken taken during the works.

“Perhaps growing trees right in front of us is going to eventually obscure the view, which was a wonderful 360 degree view.”

Rosebay willowherb and newly planted trees at Broadhill
Rosebay willowherb and newly planted trees at Broadhill. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But despite her two complaints, Jill did have praise for the redevelopment.

“I think the steps coming up are helpful and it has been nicely done…but putting trees here is questionable.

“It is nice to see everything being kept nicely and at the moment it is beautifully neat and clean.

“Let’s just hope it stays that way,” she adds.

Jill tells me she saw the Tall Ships when they were in Aberdeen back in 1997 and decided to return to see them off this year.

Anxious wait for Tall Ships at Broadhill

I then bump into Eileen Duncan, who tells me she loves coming Broadhill with her husband.

“I’ve walked up here for many years and always enjoyed getting to the top a bit breathless,” she said with a laugh.

Eileen Duncan watches the Tall Ships from Broadhill
Eileen Duncan watches the Tall Ships from Broadhill. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“But, I think it’s absolutely beautiful with all the sculptures and the flowers.

“It’s really nice and I hope that a lot of people use it and come up here to see that fantastic view, especially on a day like this anxiously waiting for the Tall Ships.”

A bin full of rubbish at the bottom of Broadhill.
A bin full of rubbish at the bottom of Broadhill. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Gazing over the beachfront, she adds: “It’s so peaceful”.

However, she had one complaint about the work: “There are no litter bins up here that I can see.”

Broadhill visit ends ‘incredible’ Tall Ships weekend

Finally, I meet camera-shy friends Angela Duncan and Morag Angus.

Angela admits she was quite skeptical about the beach project, but has since changed her mind about it.

She explained: “Initially, I thought it was a bit of a waste but having seen it now, it’s worth it.

“I hadn’t been to Broadhill for a long time, and now it is more accessible for a wheelchair all the way.”

Pittodrie as seen from the revamped Broadhill.
Pittodrie as seen from the revamped Broadhill. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Morag added: “I heard someone say that they were in their electric scooter and they had managed to make it all the way up so they were very pleased.”

The duo tell me they had been out and about during the Tall Ships festival, celebrating the epic event.

“It’s been an absolutely superb weekend, it’s been incredible.”

Read more:

Conversation