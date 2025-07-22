Tributes and donations flood in after Aberdeen ice hockey player’s Ibiza death

Tributes continue to pour in for an Aberdeen teen ice hockey star who died after falling from a balcony in Ibiza.

Gary Kelly, 19, passed away at Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

An online fundraiser, launched in support of Gary’s family, has already raised almost £7,000.

The GoFundMe states: “We are all feeling the loss of young Gary Kelly.

“And I know you can’t put a price on life, but hopefully we can help the family through this as a nicer young man and family you would struggle to find.”

Meanwhile, floral tributes have been left outside Aberdeen’s Linx Ice Arena and Dundee Ice Arena.

Gary, from Lochee, played for both Dundee Stars and Aberdeen Lynx last season.

His coach at Aberdeen Lynx, Jordan Leydan, wrote: “I’ve written and deleted this so many times, almost expecting a message to tell me it’s not true.

“When Gary came to us, he was a shy young boy but one who was eager to show and prove himself and he did just that.

“His belief was infectious and he was his own worst critic.

“The Friday night and Saturday morning calls, that I once used to dread, I would have back in a heartbeat.”

He added: “He was such a massive part of our team over the past few years and made his mark on everyone around him.

“His teammates, coaches, fans, parents, everyone.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family most of all, you should be proud of the man Gary was growing into and the endearing effect he had on everyone around him.

“We will miss you dearly Gary and rest assure we will do everything in our power to honour you the best we can.”

His Dundee club remembered him as a “hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him.”

The club added: “His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed.”

Death believed to be an accident

Spanish police sources believe Gary’s death to be an accident. However, authorities are still waiting for an autopsy to be carried out.

It is not known when Gary’s body will be released for return to the UK.

They added they were not aware of an investigation into, or any complaints, against the hotel.

Gary’s death came exactly 14 days after Evan Thomson, 26, from Hilton, died at the same hotel after falling from a sixth-floor balcony.

It is the third death in near-identical circumstances at the hotel since April.

In a statement released following Gary’s death, an Ibiza Rocks spokesman said: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time.”

Hotel bosses have said nothing on whether they propose to boost safety or even hold their own probe into what is going wrong there.