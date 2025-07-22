Tributes and donations flood in after Aberdeen ice hockey player’s Ibiza death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tributes and donations flood in after Aberdeen ice hockey player’s Ibiza death

Floral tributes have been left for Aberdeen Lynx player Gary Kelly, 19, who fell from a balcony at the Ibiza Rocks hotel.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ice hockey player Gary Kelly died after falling from a balcony in Ibiza. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Lynx
Tributes continue to pour in for an Aberdeen teen ice hockey star who died after falling from a balcony in Ibiza.

Gary Kelly, 19, passed away at Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

An online fundraiser, launched in support of Gary’s family, has already raised almost £7,000.

The GoFundMe states: “We are all feeling the loss of young Gary Kelly.

“And I know you can’t put a price on life, but hopefully we can help the family through this as a nicer young man and family you would struggle to find.”

Meanwhile, floral tributes have been left outside Aberdeen’s Linx Ice Arena and Dundee Ice Arena.

Tributes to Gary outside Linx Ice Arena. Image:  Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Gary, from Lochee, played for both Dundee Stars and Aberdeen Lynx last season.

His coach at Aberdeen Lynx, Jordan Leydan, wrote: “I’ve written and deleted this so many times, almost expecting a message to tell me it’s not true.

“When Gary came to us, he was a shy young boy but one who was eager to show and prove himself and he did just that.

“His belief was infectious and he was his own worst critic.

“The Friday night and Saturday morning calls, that I once used to dread, I would have back in a heartbeat.”

He added: “He was such a massive part of our team over the past few years and made his mark on everyone around him.

“His teammates, coaches, fans, parents, everyone.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family most of all, you should be proud of the man Gary was growing into and the endearing effect he had on everyone around him.

“We will miss you dearly Gary and rest assure we will do everything in our power to honour you the best we can.”

Floral tributes were left outside Dundee Ice Arena today. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

His Dundee club remembered him as a “hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him.”

The club added: “His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed.”

Death believed to be an accident

Spanish police sources believe Gary’s death to be an accident. However, authorities are still waiting for an autopsy to be carried out.

It is not known when Gary’s body will be released for return to the UK.

They added they were not aware of an investigation into, or any complaints, against the hotel.

Gary’s death came exactly 14 days after Evan Thomson, 26, from Hilton, died at the same hotel after falling from a sixth-floor balcony.

The tragedy is the third to hit the Ibiza Rocks hotel since April.

It is the third death in near-identical circumstances at the hotel since April.

In a statement released following Gary’s death, an Ibiza Rocks spokesman said: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time.”

Hotel bosses have said nothing on whether they propose to boost safety or even hold their own probe into what is going wrong there.