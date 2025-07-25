Air India crash: How Aberdeen teacher helped grief-stricken British families in the aftermath

When a little girl asked Gill Moffat if she could help to find her mummy who was on the doomed Air India flight, she couldn’t hold back the tears.

It was one of many heartbreaking moments Gill, from Aberdeen, encountered while she was in Ahmedabad, volunteering with the British Red Cross to support grief-stricken British families who were affected by the devastating Indian plane crash tragedy last month.

“I sat with a parent who had lost their partner on the flight,” says Gill, 62, a mum-of-three who lives in Cove.

“So they’re now a single parent to young children.

“And while I was sitting with that parent, one of their young children phoned.

“The parent was trying to explain that they were with a lady who was trying to help.

“But the child said: ‘Can you ask her to find my mummy’.

“It made me cry and it still does.”

Supporting families affected by Air India tragedy…

For Gill, who is a teacher at Orchard Brae, a school for children and young people with additional support needs, Thursday June 12 started off like any other day.

“It was a normal day – I was teaching,” says Gill.

“When I went through for my morning coffee one of the other folk in the staff room mentioned that there had been a plane crash.”

While Gill was teaching, news started to break that an Air India flight which was enroute to Gatwick crashed shortly after take-off in the northwestern Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The devastating crash claimed the lives of 241 passengers – including 52 British nationals – and 19 others on the ground.

British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is believed to be the only survivor.

‘I dropped everything and went to India’

As Gill is a volunteer with the British Red Cross psychosocial support team – a specialist team trained to provide emotional and practical support to British nationals caught up in a crisis overseas – it wasn’t long before she was on a flight out to India.

“Before I even got home from school, I got a phone call from the Red Cross to say ‘there’s been an air crash, can you go to India,” says Gill.

Thanks to the support from her boss, Gill was able to drop everything and focus on getting out to India.

After four days of travel and delays plus visa issues, Gill eventually arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday June 16.

‘I knew we were going to face people who had real traumatic loss’

So what was going through Gill’s head before she stepped off the plane?

“I’m always thinking about what information I can get about what’s happened so that I can prepare myself,” says Gill.

“Because the last thing you want to do is to look shocked or aghast.

“You need to look calm and that there’s nothing they’re going to say that’s going to shock you and that can’t cope with.

“I knew we were going out to something that was really traumatic and that we were going to face people who had real traumatic loss and who weren’t necessarily in the country that they resided in.”

‘We wanted to do our absolute best for the Air India families’

Within an hour of reaching her hotel, Gill, who has been a volunteer with the charity for 50 years, was starting her first volunteering shift with the charity.

“You just have to be prepared to be flexible and get on with it,” says Gill.

“Everybody wants to do the absolute best for the families who are impacted.”

Deployed with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s rapid deployment teams, Gill’s role is to provide families with both emotional and practical support when they need it most.

“The Foreign Office Rapid Deployment Team were able to get out there quicker so they were able to set up a reception centre to support people,” says Gill.

“For us it’s very much about providing practical and emotional support to families.”

Visiting the Air India crash site…

Whether it was sitting with families as they tried to process what happened or visiting the crash site, Gill and the team were there for the families at every step.

“So I was supporting people by sitting with them and talking with them as they waited,” says Gill.

“I try to help them to just think about where they are, to process their thoughts and to make the decisions that are right for them.

“Because there will be decisions to be made and it’s not right for someone else to make that decision for you.”

One bereaved person asked Gill to accompany them to the crash site.

“Seeing the crash site is something I wouldn’t have said I wanted to see,” says Gill

“But if going there with someone makes a difference and helps them then that makes it worthwhile.

“I’d like to think that if something happened to me that someone would be there to help me.

“We’re there by their side to make sure they get what is right for them.”

Supporting grieving families of the Air India crash…

When it comes to grief and trauma, Gill says everyone reacts differently so it’s about being there for every person in the best way you can.

“I was in a room at the hospital at one point with a bereaved relative as they had asked for someone to accompany them to receive the post-mortem results,” says Gill.

“So a few of us went to assist with that.

“At one point the relative was understandably really grief-stricken and just needed space to have a cry.

“So they stood up, walked to the other side of the room and howled.”

‘Sometimes it’s about stepping back and giving them space to grieve’

It was at this moment when Gill’s intuition and experience told her that this person needed space.

“I did get a few strange looks from some people for leaving them to cry in a corner on their own but I’d built up enough of a relationship with that person to know that it was right to give them that space,” says Gill.

“If you’ve been through a trauma, you’re grief-stricken and it’s about what can we do to help and sometimes that is about stepping back.

“You need to be tuned into what people need.”

So how did Gill cope with these immensely emotional situations?

“You do need to have a cry sometimes,” says Gill.

“Sometimes there are tears with relatives.

“It’s not like I would be breaking down entirely, but there are tears and that’s OK.”

Helping families through the trauma and heartbreak…

But Gill says the support she receives from the charity is second to none.

“My Red Cross line manager was at the end of a phone at all times and we also have a buddy system to support each other and that makes a huge difference.”

Heartbreakingly, Gill says guilt is one of the common emotions among families.

“People had a lot of guilt as perhaps they had booked the flight for their relative,” says Gill.

“It’s not their fault so it was about supporting them through that.

“There’s not a formula in what to do, they just need someone to be able to talk through it.”

‘I think about the families’

After two weeks with the charity’s psychosocial support team, Gill flew home to Aberdeen.

“You have to come home and fit back in to your usual life,” says Gill.

“There will be specific families who you think about and you wonder what’s happened to them so you do carry that with you.

“But the Red Cross has really good support systems in place.”

Gill, who also volunteers with the British Red Cross ambulance service in Aberdeen, says the experiences she has had over 50 years with the charity has had a huge impact on her outlook on life.

“It makes you really grateful for what you’ve got,” says Gill, who has three grown up children, Naomi, Rebekah and Munro.

“I think we all live in our own little bubbles so to do things like this really broadens your perspective.”

‘The psychosocial support team makes a huge difference’

Gill, whose husband Colin also volunteers with the charity, says she will continue to give up her time to help.

“If I didn’t generally believe that every member of our psychosocial support team makes a huge difference to people impacted by whatever the crisis is, then I wouldn’t do it,” says Gill.

Meanwhile, investigations into the Air India crash are ongoing.

If you would like more information about the British Red Cross, check out their website donate.redcross.org.uk