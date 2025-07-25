Air India crash: How Aberdeen teacher helped grief-stricken British families in the aftermath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Air India crash: How Aberdeen teacher helped grief-stricken British families in the aftermath

Whether it was sitting with families waiting for news or visiting the crash site, Gill Moffat was on the ground in Ahmedabad to offer practical and emotional support to families left devastated by the plane crash.

Gill Moffat, pictured, supported families affected by the Air India plane crash
Gill Moffat, pictured, supported families affected by the Air India plane crash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

When a little girl asked Gill Moffat if she could help to find her mummy who was on the doomed Air India flight, she couldn’t hold back the tears.

It was one of many heartbreaking moments Gill, from Aberdeen, encountered while she was in Ahmedabad, volunteering with the British Red Cross to support grief-stricken British families who were affected by the devastating Indian plane crash tragedy last month.

“I sat with a parent who had lost their partner on the flight,” says Gill, 62, a mum-of-three who lives in Cove.

“So they’re now a single parent to young children.

“And while I was sitting with that parent, one of their young children phoned.

“The parent was trying to explain that they were with a lady who was trying to help.

“But the child said: ‘Can you ask her to find my mummy’.

“It made me cry and it still does.”

Gill flew out to Ahmedabad to support grieving families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Supporting families affected by Air India tragedy…

For Gill, who is a teacher at Orchard Brae, a school for children and young people with additional support needs, Thursday June 12 started off like any other day.

“It was a normal day – I was teaching,” says Gill.

“When I went through for my morning coffee one of the other folk in the staff room mentioned that there had been a plane crash.”

While Gill was teaching, news started to break that an Air India flight which was enroute to Gatwick crashed shortly after take-off in the northwestern Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The devastating crash claimed the lives of 241 passengers – including 52 British nationals – and 19 others on the ground.

British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is believed to be the only survivor.

Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad. Image: Basit Zargar/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

‘I dropped everything and went to India’

As Gill is a volunteer with the British Red Cross psychosocial support team – a specialist team trained to provide emotional and practical support to British nationals caught up in a crisis overseas – it wasn’t long before she was on a flight out to India.

“Before I even got home from school, I got a phone call from the Red Cross to say ‘there’s been an air crash, can you go to India,” says Gill.

Thanks to the support from her boss, Gill was able to drop everything and focus on getting out to India.

After four days of travel and delays plus visa issues, Gill eventually arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday June 16.

Gill dropped everything and flew out to India. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘I knew we were going to face people who had real traumatic loss’

So what was going through Gill’s head before she stepped off the plane?

“I’m always thinking about what information I can get about what’s happened so that I can prepare myself,” says Gill.

“Because the last thing you want to do is to look shocked or aghast.

“You need to look calm and that there’s nothing they’re going to say that’s going to shock you and that can’t cope with.

“I knew we were going out to something that was really traumatic and that we were going to face people who had real traumatic loss and who weren’t necessarily in the country that they resided in.”

Gill volunteers with the British Red Cross psychosocial support team. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘We wanted to do our absolute best for the Air India families’

Within an hour of reaching her hotel, Gill, who has been a volunteer with the charity for 50 years, was starting her first volunteering shift with the charity.

“You just have to be prepared to be flexible and get on with it,” says Gill.

“Everybody wants to do the absolute best for the families who are impacted.”

Deployed with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s rapid deployment teams, Gill’s role is to provide families with both emotional and practical support when they need it most.

“The Foreign Office Rapid Deployment Team were able to get out there quicker so they were able to set up a reception centre to support people,” says Gill.

“For us it’s very much about providing practical and emotional support to families.”

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on 12 June, killing 241 people onboard, of whom 52 were returning Britons. Image: Basit Zargar/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Visiting the Air India crash site…

Whether it was sitting with families as they tried to process what happened or visiting the crash site, Gill and the team were there for the families at every step.

“So I was supporting people by sitting with them and talking with them as they waited,” says Gill.

“I try to help them to just think about where they are, to process their thoughts and to make the decisions that are right for them.

“Because there will be decisions to be made and it’s not right for someone else to make that decision for you.”

One bereaved person asked Gill to accompany them to the crash site.

“Seeing the crash site is something I wouldn’t have said I wanted to see,” says Gill

“But if going there with someone makes a difference and helps them then that makes it worthwhile.

“I’d like to think that if something happened to me that someone would be there to help me.

“We’re there by their side to make sure they get what is right for them.”

Gill accompanied a bereaved family member to the crash site. Image:  Hanif Sindh/UP/Shutterstock

Supporting grieving families of the Air India crash…

When it comes to grief and trauma, Gill says everyone reacts differently so it’s about being there for every person in the best way you can.

“I was in a room at the hospital at one point with a bereaved relative as they had asked for someone to accompany them to receive the post-mortem results,” says Gill.

“So a few of us went to assist with that.

“At one point the relative was understandably really grief-stricken and just needed space to have a cry.

“So they stood up, walked to the other side of the room and howled.”

Gill still thinks of the families she met. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Sometimes it’s about stepping back and giving them space to grieve’

It was at this moment when Gill’s intuition and experience told her that this person needed space.

“I did get a few strange looks from some people for leaving them to cry in a corner on their own but I’d built up enough of a relationship with that person to know that it was right to give them that space,” says Gill.

“If you’ve been through a trauma, you’re grief-stricken and it’s about what can we do to help and sometimes that is about stepping back.

“You need to be tuned into what people need.”

So how did Gill cope with these immensely emotional situations?

“You do need to have a cry sometimes,” says Gill.

“Sometimes there are tears with relatives.

“It’s not like I would be breaking down entirely, but there are tears and that’s OK.”

Gill offered both practical and emotional support to families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Helping families through the trauma and heartbreak…

But Gill says the support she receives from the charity is second to none.

“My Red Cross line manager was at the end of a phone at all times and we also have a buddy system to support each other and that makes a huge difference.”

Heartbreakingly, Gill says guilt is one of the common emotions among families.

“People had a lot of guilt as perhaps they had booked the flight for their relative,” says Gill.

“It’s not their fault so it was about supporting them through that.

“There’s not a formula in what to do, they just need someone to be able to talk through it.”

Gill has been a volunteer with the British Red Cross for 50 years. Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘I think about the families’

After two weeks with the charity’s psychosocial support team, Gill flew home to Aberdeen.

“You have to come home and fit back in to your usual life,” says Gill.

“There will be specific families who you think about and you wonder what’s happened to them so you do carry that with you.

“But the Red Cross has really good support systems in place.”

Gill, who also volunteers with the British Red Cross ambulance service in Aberdeen, says the experiences she has had over 50 years with the charity has had a huge impact on her outlook on life.

“It makes you really grateful for what you’ve got,” says Gill, who has three grown up children, Naomi, Rebekah and Munro.

“I think we all live in our own little bubbles so to do things like this really broadens your perspective.”

Gill says volunteering with the British Red Cross has changed her perspective on life. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘The psychosocial support team makes a huge difference’

Gill, whose husband Colin also volunteers with the charity, says she will continue to give up her time to help.

“If I didn’t generally believe that every member of our psychosocial support team makes a huge difference to people impacted by whatever the crisis is, then I wouldn’t do it,” says Gill.

Meanwhile, investigations into the Air India crash are ongoing.

If you would like more information about the British Red Cross, check out their website donate.redcross.org.uk

Conversation