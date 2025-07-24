City leaders in talks to bring Tall Ships back to Aberdeen following massive festival success

While the Tall Ships may have only departed Aberdeen two days ago, the council has confirmed it is already in talks for their triumphant return.

Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig is head of Aberdeen’s Tall Ships organising committee and Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson.

He revealed the local authority has been in discussions with Sail Training International, but admits it is “too early to say” when the festival can return.

However, he believes that Aberdeen would be a “natural choice” as a future host, but only if they put together a strong enough case for it.

Mr Greig said: “It appears that organisers were pleased with the high level of participation and the high quality of the festival that we presented.

“I think we waited too long to bring the Tall Ships back after 28 years, so we’re definitely going to have a shorter wait.

“But we still have to weigh up and speak to Sail Training International about the appropriate time to do so.”

What needs to be done to bring Tall Ships back to Aberdeen?

The Tall Ships are already booked up for the next three years, with the race plans already published online.

But does this mean that they could return in four years’ time?

While Mr Greig was wary to mention a specific time, he said: “We would need to wait a reasonable timescale before bringing them back.

“The festival requires a very significant financial and resource investment from the council and from sponsors and partners, so we’d have to carefully evaluate what is possible.”

He added: “It’s very clear that there is enormous desire to bring this celebration back to the city.

“There will obviously be very carefully evaluated assessments of the cultural, social and economic impacts of the festival.

“Once we’ve got that data, evidence and feedback, we’ll be in a better position to decide and plan for the future of the Tall Ships and the Festival of the Sea.”

Aberdeen ‘good at putting on a show’

Following the massive success of this year’s festival, Mr Greig believes Aberdeen has what it takes to host it once again.

“There’s clearly enthusiasm for this kind of event, and we have proven that the city is good at welcoming people and putting on a show,” he stated.

“The Tall Ships has offered a very wide variety of activities that we’ve put on from the large scale concerts, a cultural music singing programme and storytelling.

“There’s been a carnival atmosphere so we’ve been inventive, and that’s paid off in providing a wide ranging array of fun and activities and learning opportunities.”

Harbour pub boss has huge weekend for takings

And it’s not just councillors backing the quicker return of Tall Ships.

Frankie Lonie’s pub, the Regent Bridge Bar, sits right outside the entrance to the harbour, and for him it’s been one of his best weekends in recent memory.

“I’ve basically been swept off my feet this past weekend,” the 66-year-old chuckles.

“It’s been fantastic for the city. The town has changed so much. We’ve had a great passing trade, lots of new people.

“Why don’t they do it every four-to-five years? They do it in France and Belgium.”

He added: “Just look at it, 66,000 people through the doors on Friday, and it’s been the same every day. It’s been fantastic, I’ve done very, very well.”

Tall Ships could come back to Aberdeen for one-off visits

But while we wait for any announcements, there may be opportunities for Aberdeen to welcome one-off visits from the ships.

For example, the port welcomed the Indonesian Navy’s newest and largest sail training ship, the Bima Suci, back in 2023 ahead of the festival.

“We have been able to enjoy spectacular visits, and we should be doing what we can to roll out the red carpet for our naval and other visits to the city,” Mr Greig said.

“The Tall Ships festival been a community-based activity and that solidarity from everyone in the city has been humbling. It makes you proud of our city.”

