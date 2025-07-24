City leaders in talks to bring Tall Ships back to Aberdeen following massive festival success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

City leaders in talks to bring Tall Ships back to Aberdeen following massive festival success

Councillor Martin Greig revealed the city wouldn't have to wait another 28 years for the festival to return.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter & Isaac Buchan
Crowds gather to watch the Tall Ships leave on Greyhope Road, Torry
Crowds gather to watch the Tall Ships leave on Greyhope Road, Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While the Tall Ships may have only departed Aberdeen two days ago, the council has confirmed it is already in talks for their triumphant return.

Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig is head of Aberdeen’s Tall Ships organising committee and Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson.

He revealed the local authority has been in discussions with Sail Training International, but admits it is “too early to say” when the festival can return.

However, he believes that Aberdeen would be a “natural choice” as a future host, but only if they put together a strong enough case for it.

Chairman of the Tall Ships Aberdeen Organising Committee, councillor Martin Greig
Chairman of the Tall Ships Aberdeen Organising Committee, councillor Martin Greig, pictured right, at the festival programme launch. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Mr Greig said: “It appears that organisers were pleased with the high level of participation and the high quality of the festival that we presented.

“I think we waited too long to bring the Tall Ships back after 28 years, so we’re definitely going to have a shorter wait.

“But we still have to weigh up and speak to Sail Training International about the appropriate time to do so.”

What needs to be done to bring Tall Ships back to Aberdeen?

The Tall Ships are already booked up for the next three years, with the race plans already published online.

But does this mean that they could return in four years’ time?

A ship sails in to Aberdeen Harbour as the haar begins to lift
A ship sails in to Aberdeen Harbour as the haar begins to lift. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While Mr Greig was wary to mention a specific time, he said: “We would need to wait a reasonable timescale before bringing them back.

“The festival requires a very significant financial and resource investment from the council and from sponsors and partners, so we’d have to carefully evaluate what is possible.”

Crowds at Pocra Quay and Aberdeen beach
Crowds at Pocra Quay and Aberdeen beach as they wave off the Tall Ships. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He added: “It’s very clear that there is enormous desire to bring this celebration back to the city.

“There will obviously be very carefully evaluated assessments of the cultural, social and economic impacts of the festival.

“Once we’ve got that data, evidence and feedback, we’ll be in a better position to decide and plan for the future of the Tall Ships and the Festival of the Sea.”

Aberdeen ‘good at putting on a show’

Following the massive success of this year’s festival, Mr Greig believes Aberdeen has what it takes to host it once again.

“There’s clearly enthusiasm for this kind of event, and we have proven that the city is good at welcoming people and putting on a show,” he stated.

The Kaiser Chiefs performed a sold out gig at the Tall Ships festival. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The Tall Ships has offered a very wide variety of activities that we’ve put on from the large scale concerts, a cultural music singing programme and storytelling.

“There’s been a carnival atmosphere so we’ve been inventive, and that’s paid off in providing a wide ranging array of fun and activities and learning opportunities.”

Crowds gather to watch the Red Arrows display on day three of the Tall Ships festival
Crowds gather to watch the Red Arrows display on day three of the Tall Ships festival. Image: Darrell Benns

Harbour pub boss has huge weekend for takings

And it’s not just councillors backing the quicker return of Tall Ships.

Frankie Lonie’s pub, the Regent Bridge Bar, sits right outside the entrance to the harbour, and for him it’s been one of his best weekends in recent memory.

Regent Bridge Bar owner Frankie Lonie is hoping he won’t have to wait another 28 years for the Tall Ships to return. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’ve basically been swept off my feet this past weekend,” the 66-year-old chuckles.

“It’s been fantastic for the city. The town has changed so much. We’ve had a great passing trade, lots of new people.

“Why don’t they do it every four-to-five years? They do it in France and Belgium.”

The Regent Bridge Bar was bustling all weekend. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The Regent Bridge Bar was bustling all weekend. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

He added: “Just look at it, 66,000 people through the doors on Friday, and it’s been the same every day. It’s been fantastic, I’ve done very, very well.”

Tall Ships could come back to Aberdeen for one-off visits

But while we wait for any announcements, there may be opportunities for Aberdeen to welcome one-off visits from the ships.

Would you like to see the Tall Ships return to Aberdeen? Share your views in our comments section below

For example, the port welcomed the Indonesian Navy’s newest and largest sail training ship, the Bima Suci, back in 2023 ahead of the festival.

“We have been able to enjoy spectacular visits, and we should be doing what we can to roll out the red carpet for our naval and other visits to the city,” Mr Greig said.

“The Tall Ships festival been a community-based activity and that solidarity from everyone in the city has been humbling. It makes you proud of our city.”

