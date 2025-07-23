Readers react as BrewDog announce closure of flagship bar with some calling it ‘favourite pub in Aberdeen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Readers react as BrewDog announce closure of flagship bar with some calling it ‘favourite pub in Aberdeen’

Gallowgate became the firm's first-ever bar when it opened back in 2010.

By Michelle Henderson
The front of Brewdog's bar on Gallowgate in Aberdeen, with the firm's name and logo clearly visible.
BrewDog Gallowgate, the firms first ever bar, will close to punters. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

News of the impending closure of BrewDog’s flagship bar has come as little surprise to Aberdeen punters.

BrewDog Gallowgate has been in operation since 2010, earning the title of the firm’s first-ever bar.

However, after 15 years of trade, doors to the Granite City bar will close for good.

The establishment is one of two getting the axe, with staff at their Camden-based bar in London also facing unemployment.

Size, location and other “limiting factors” were put down as major sticking points.

A general view of BrewDog's bar on Castlegate in Aberdeen.
The firm already operates a bar nearby on Castlegate. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

‘Not really surprising’: Aberdeen has its say on BrewDog bar closure

Aberdeen punters have echoed their sentiments, with many citing a downturn in trade.

Readers feel the BrewDog venue was simply “too close” to their Castlegate offering.

One reader wrote: “Not really surprising – hardly ever anyone in it, it’s too close to the Castlegate one, which is more visible to a passing crowd as well as being larger and having more menu options.”

One man wrote: “The Castlegate is so close and has better food options, so maybe not a huge surprise.”

Another wrote: “It was innovative at one time – but then they made it a middle-class pizzeria.”

Some fear the industry will die out amid the downturn in footfall.

Taking to the comments, one person wrote: “Aberdeen’s ghost town these days. Absolute dive.

“No pub will be seen in 5-10 years time.”

Mixed views on closure of Gallowgate bar

A regular punter said he was sad to see the BrewDog bar go.

They wrote: “Sad to see my clubhouse going. It is a great wee pub and whatever anybody else says, it has great different beer, not the watery rubbish of Tennents, Carling and the like.

“They gave so much support in the early years to other craft brewers, and that’s why we have different types of beer now.”

Another described the venue as their “favourite Aberdeen pub.”

One person commented: “What a shame. I remember when that used to be a local bar.”

