Readers react as BrewDog announce closure of flagship bar with some calling it ‘favourite pub in Aberdeen’

News of the impending closure of BrewDog’s flagship bar has come as little surprise to Aberdeen punters.

BrewDog Gallowgate has been in operation since 2010, earning the title of the firm’s first-ever bar.

However, after 15 years of trade, doors to the Granite City bar will close for good.

The establishment is one of two getting the axe, with staff at their Camden-based bar in London also facing unemployment.

Size, location and other “limiting factors” were put down as major sticking points.

‘Not really surprising’: Aberdeen has its say on BrewDog bar closure

Aberdeen punters have echoed their sentiments, with many citing a downturn in trade.

Readers feel the BrewDog venue was simply “too close” to their Castlegate offering.

One reader wrote: “Not really surprising – hardly ever anyone in it, it’s too close to the Castlegate one, which is more visible to a passing crowd as well as being larger and having more menu options.”

One man wrote: “The Castlegate is so close and has better food options, so maybe not a huge surprise.”

Another wrote: “It was innovative at one time – but then they made it a middle-class pizzeria.”

Some fear the industry will die out amid the downturn in footfall.

Taking to the comments, one person wrote: “Aberdeen’s ghost town these days. Absolute dive.

“No pub will be seen in 5-10 years time.”

Mixed views on closure of Gallowgate bar

A regular punter said he was sad to see the BrewDog bar go.

They wrote: “Sad to see my clubhouse going. It is a great wee pub and whatever anybody else says, it has great different beer, not the watery rubbish of Tennents, Carling and the like.

“They gave so much support in the early years to other craft brewers, and that’s why we have different types of beer now.”

Another described the venue as their “favourite Aberdeen pub.”

One person commented: “What a shame. I remember when that used to be a local bar.”