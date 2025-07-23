German warship arrives in Port of Aberdeen

A German warship has docked in the Port of Aberdeen, casting an imposing figure over the other boats at the quayside.

For the past few days, Aberdeen has been welcoming several new and interesting ships into port for the Tall Ships Races.

However, around 50 ships departed the port to head out to the race start line freeing up space on the quayside.

Now, a new ship has docked in port and it has definitely caught people’s attention due to its presence.

The ship is the F220 Hamburg, a frigate built for the German Navy back in 2000.

Frigates are known for their speed and manoeuvrability.

She is usually stationed in Wilhelmshaven, which is Germany’s main military port.

Hamburg visits Port of Aberdeen

According to data from Marine Traffic, the Hamburg departed Wilhelmshaven at 5.45pm on July 21 bound for Aberdeen.

It arrived just before midnight on July 22 and is docked alongside Commercial Quay.

She cuts an imposing figure when viewed up close, having a length of 469 feet and width of more than 57 feet.

The Hamburg is longer than the 410ft long MV Hrossey/Hjatland which dock on the opposite side of the port.

During the Tall Ships Races, crowds were intrigued by another military vessel – the HMS Mersey for the Royal Navy.

While not a frigate, it does have a similar look to the Hamburg, but is in fact an offshore patrol vessel.

In comparison, the Hamburg is more than one and a half times the size of the Mersey.

The Hamburg is visiting Aberdeen on “routine logistical operations” according to a port spokesperson.