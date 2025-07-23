Man airlifted to hospital after falling into tank on Peterhead Harbour vessel

A man has been rushed to hospital after falling whilst aboard a vessel at Peterhead Harbour.

The incident occurred about 6am on Wednesday, July 23, while the ship was moored at Asco on the South Base of the harbour.

A man sustained injuries after falling into a non-hazardous tank aboard a ship at around 5.50am this morning.

Emergency services, including police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance, were all deployed to the scene.

All operations at the south base of the port have been paused amid the investigations.

He was reportedly rescued from the water by members of the Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who then passed him into the care of the ambulance service.

It is understood the boat involved is the Falcon Tide.

The vessel is registered in Norway and is currently docked in the north-east town.

Injured man airlifted from Peterhead Harbour to Aberdeen

The man was transported via air ambulance to hospital in Aberdeen.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.03am to attend an incident at Peterhead Harbour, Peterhead.

“We dispatched one ambulance, two special operations response teams and an air ambulance with trauma team to the scene.

“We transported one patient by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Wednesday, July 23, we were made aware of a man having been injured after falling from scaffolding onboard a ship in the Burnhaven area of Peterhead.

“The 41-year-old was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries are ongoing.”

Operations ‘temporarily stopped’

A spokesperson for Asco said: “The safety of our colleagues continues to be a top priority. As a precaution, all operations at South Base have been temporarily stopped.

“A thorough investigation into the incident is underway. Asco is co-ordinating with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

A spokesperson for Peterhead Port Authority added: “We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning aboard a vessel moored at the South Base, in which a contractor sustained an injury.

“We are actively supporting the base and vessel operator and the relevant authorities as they carry out their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the injured person and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.”