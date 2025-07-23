Man airlifted to hospital after falling into tank on Peterhead Harbour vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man airlifted to hospital after falling into tank on Peterhead Harbour vessel

All operations at the south base of the port have been paused as police investigate the incident.

By Ross Hempseed & Chris Cromar
Police car at Peterhead Harbour.
Police were called to the scene after the incident. Image: Jasperimage.

A man has been rushed to hospital after falling whilst aboard a vessel at Peterhead Harbour.

The incident occurred about 6am on Wednesday, July 23, while the ship was moored at Asco on the South Base of the harbour.

A man sustained injuries after falling into a non-hazardous tank aboard a ship at around 5.50am this morning.

Falcon Tide at Peterhead Harbour.
The incident happened on Falcon Hide. Image: Jasperimage.

Emergency services, including police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance, were all deployed to the scene.

All operations at the south base of the port have been paused amid the investigations.

He was reportedly rescued from the water by members of the Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who then passed him into the care of the ambulance service.

It is understood the boat involved is the Falcon Tide.

The vessel is registered in Norway and is currently docked in the north-east town.

Injured man airlifted from Peterhead Harbour to Aberdeen

The man was transported via air ambulance to hospital in Aberdeen.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.03am to attend an incident at Peterhead Harbour, Peterhead.

“We dispatched one ambulance, two special operations response teams and an air ambulance with trauma team to the scene.

“We transported one patient by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Wednesday, July 23, we were made aware of a man having been injured after falling from scaffolding onboard a ship in the Burnhaven area of Peterhead.

“The 41-year-old was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries are ongoing.”

Operations ‘temporarily stopped’

A spokesperson for Asco said: “The safety of our colleagues continues to be a top priority. As a precaution, all operations at South Base have been temporarily stopped.

“A thorough investigation into the incident is underway. Asco is co-ordinating with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

Falcon Tide at Peterhead Harbour.
The Falcon Tide is based at Peterhead Harbour. Image: Jasperimage.

A spokesperson for Peterhead Port Authority added: “We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning aboard a vessel moored at the South Base, in which a contractor sustained an injury.

“We are actively supporting the base and vessel operator and the relevant authorities as they carry out their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the injured person and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

Conversation