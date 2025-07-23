Airspace restrictions reveal when Donald Trump will visit the north-east

Airspace restrictions have revealed fresh details about President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the north-east.

NATS, a provider of air traffic control services in the UK, has published a briefing note affecting aircraft, and they outline where and when the US head of state will arrive.

The data indicates the President will arrive at Turnberry Golf Course at around 3pm on Friday.

He is then expected to fly to RAF Lossiemouth at 4.20pm on Monday before flying to Trump International Scotland, his Menie golf course near Balmedie, a few minutes later.

During his time in the north-east, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to meet with Mr Trump.

The President is expected to leave Menie at 2.45pm on Tuesday for RAF Lossiemouth, the airspace restrictions reveal.

Aircraft ban

The note says that aircraft will be prevented from flying within a five-mile radius of Turnberry from 8am tomorrow until 10pm on Monday.

This is due to airspace control before and during the President’s visit.

Some flights will be permitted during these restrictions – but only if they fly above 5,500ft.

The document indicates the president’s arrival window for Turnberry is between 3pm and 4pm on Friday.

According to the note, pilots will be banned from flying within a 10-mile radius of RAF Lossiemouth between 4.20pm and 5.05pm on Monday – when Mr Trump is due to arrive there.

NATS also said that a no-fly zone will apply to the skies between Lossiemouth and Menie from 4.30pm to 5.45pm on Monday.

More generally, a no-fly zone will apply to a five-mile radius of the Menie Estate from 8am on Sunday until 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Pilots will also be prevented from flying in the skies between Menie and Lossiemouth from 2.45pm to 4pm on Tuesday when the President is expected to travel on that route.

Finally, a no-fly zone applies to vicinity of of RAF Lossiemouth from 3.15pm and 4.10pm on Tuesday, when the President expected to depart the north-east.

Restrictions under regulations

The NATS document says: “The President of the United States (POTUS) will visit Scotland between the 25 July 2025 and 29 July 2025,

“POTUS will visit several locations throughout Scotland and as part of the security arrangements the Secretary of State for Transport has decided that it is necessary, on the grounds of public safety and security, to introduce restriction of flying regulations.

“In relation to this document, the term ‘aircraft’ includes any small balloon, any kite, any unmanned aircraft and any parachute including a parascending parachute or paramotor.”