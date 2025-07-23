Airspace restrictions reveal when Donald Trump will visit the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airspace restrictions reveal when Donald Trump will visit the north-east

NATS, a provider of air traffic control services in the UK, has published a briefing note which outlines fresh details about the upcoming trip.

By Dale Haslam
Donald Trump will visit Scotland in the coming days.
Airspace restrictions have revealed fresh details about President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the north-east.

NATS, a provider of air traffic control services in the UK, has published a briefing note affecting aircraft, and they outline where and when the US head of state will arrive.

The data indicates the President will arrive at Turnberry Golf Course at around 3pm on Friday.

He is then expected to fly to RAF Lossiemouth at 4.20pm on Monday before flying to Trump International Scotland, his Menie golf course near Balmedie, a few minutes later.

During his time in the north-east, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to meet with Mr Trump. 

The President is expected to leave Menie at 2.45pm on Tuesday for RAF Lossiemouth, the airspace restrictions reveal.

Aircraft ban

The note says that aircraft will be prevented from flying within a five-mile radius of Turnberry from 8am tomorrow until 10pm on Monday.

This is due to airspace control before and during the President’s visit.

The president will touchdown in the north-east next Monday

Some flights will be permitted during these restrictions – but only if they fly above 5,500ft.

The document indicates the president’s arrival window for Turnberry is between 3pm and 4pm on Friday.

According to the note, pilots will be banned from flying within a 10-mile radius of RAF Lossiemouth between 4.20pm and 5.05pm on Monday – when Mr Trump is due to arrive there.

NATS also said that a no-fly zone will apply to the skies between Lossiemouth and Menie from 4.30pm to 5.45pm on Monday.

More generally, a no-fly zone will apply to a five-mile radius of the Menie Estate from 8am on Sunday until 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Pilots will also be prevented from flying in the skies between Menie and Lossiemouth from 2.45pm to 4pm on Tuesday when the President is expected to travel on that route.

Finally, a no-fly zone applies to vicinity of of RAF Lossiemouth from 3.15pm and 4.10pm on Tuesday, when the President expected to depart the north-east.

Restrictions under regulations

The NATS document says: “The President of the United States (POTUS) will visit Scotland between the 25 July 2025 and 29 July 2025,

“POTUS will visit several locations throughout Scotland and as part of the security arrangements the Secretary of State for Transport has decided that it is necessary, on the grounds of public safety and security, to introduce restriction of flying regulations.

“In relation to this document, the term ‘aircraft’ includes any small balloon, any kite, any unmanned aircraft and any parachute including a parascending parachute or paramotor.”