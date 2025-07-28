Aberdeen band Pallas singer’s Parkinson’s diagnosis: ‘I went a year wondering why my finger was curling’

Alan Reed isn’t interested in feeling sorry for himself.

On the contrary, this is a man who, when presented with an obstacle, views it as an advantage rather than a source of adversity. And that explains why he has talked about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis with such candour and clarity.

Yes, he appreciates the downsides: the fact he can’t drive is “a scunner”, while his decision to wear a single compression glove led some people to wonder whether he was a closet Michael Jackson fan.

But he is still making music, working with friends, drawing up plans for the future….and one of them is a fundraising walk along the West Highland Way.

‘I want to do this while I can’

He has arranged it with his wife, Anne, and they are striding out on September 12.

As Alan said, in matter of fact fashion: “I’m always wanted to do it. And now I’m going ahead – while I can.”

As a lover of progressive rock music, Alan was a pivotal member of the renowned Aberdeen band Pallas for many years and has a wealth of stories about gigging.

He and his bandmates supported all manner of high-profile groups from UFO to Uriah Heep and Nazareth to Steppenwolf, the creators of global hit Born to be Wild.

They performed everywhere from the Glasgow Apollo to the Hammersmith Odeon on London and the Capitol and the Music Hall in the Granite City.

We saw the stage was on fire

Some of these concert appearances weren’t without the occasional hazard of the type captured brilliantly in Rob Reiner’s film This is Spinal Tap.

Alan, for instance recalled one event, where: “I came down [centre stage] with keyboards and drums on either side. There was a smoke machine that leaked oil over the stage and it ignited when we used pyrotechnics.

“Dek (the drummer) was frantically trying to signal to the crew that there was real fire on the stage (even while he was drumming).

“They got the message eventually and rushed on. But I was down the front completely oblivious to the danger!”

The decades may have passed in a blur, but Alan is still in thrall to prog rock and is participating in a new festival Wha’s Like Us in Glasgow in August.

It’s an opportunity for him to unite with one of his pals and enjoy a blast from the past.

Because Euan Lowson will be appearing with his band Machinary and Reed has now confirmed he will join them for several Pallas songs at the event.

Prog rock doesn’t follow set rules

These days, it’s increasingly difficult for prog rock to command attention. Streaming services and digital radio stations tend to focus on short, sharp quirky songs.

Most don’t have the time or inclination to feature works lasting between 10 and 20 minutes, often with lengthy guitar solos and impenentrable lyrics.

Yet that music was popular among millions of listeners in the 1970s and 1980s. And Alan is convinced that there’s still a strong appetite for something a bit different.

He told me: “If, like us and many others, you like your rock music to go a bit beyond what’s regarded as ‘normal’ and you want to experiment a bit, then that’s prog.

“The bands are very different from each other. For example, you couldn’t confuse Genesis with Yes or Pink Floyd, or Jethro Tull. They each came up with their own ideas of what they wanted to achieve in their music.

“I suppose that they all wanted to show off their technical skills, and use what technology was available to them.

“It’s no surprise that Gabriel came out of Genesis, and that Ian Anderson did a sideline using drum machines and computers that sounded nothing like his day job in Tull.

“It’s the same with our generation. You couldn’t mistake us for Marillion or Twelfth Night or Solstice.

Everyone has different tastes

“We shared an ambition to show off our chops a bit, but I’m pleased we all found different ways of doing it.

“To this day I have no problem with people liking other bands rather than us.

“The heart likes what it does!”

Obviously, Alan’s situation has changed since he was told he had Parkinson’s. Yet he is positive about what lies ahead. If it was a hammerblow, he has come to terms with it.

In the longer term, he has read enough from the information supplied by his nurses to recognise his condition will deteriorate. But he is one of life’s stubborn individuals.

And, for as long as he is surrounded by his loved ones, negativity is not an option.

I can’t do some things any more

He said: “It was a bit of a shock to receive the news via a phone call (my consultant was about to go on holiday), but I think I surprised her by being relaxed about it.

“At least, I finally had a name for what I was suffering. I had gone more than a year wondering what was causing the fingers on my right hand to curl in the way they did.

“Handwriting was no longer to be trusted and I couldn’t play guitar or bass. I haven’t driven since September last year. It’s a real scunner.

“I haven’t got the shakes yet, but the DAT scan didn’t lie. I have Parkinson’s and the reality is that I don’t know how much productive time I have left.

“I’ve had many a moment since to think back on that experience. And I’m still of the opinion that if I give up, I’m doomed. Doomed to end up like so many others – shuffling slowly towards the inevitable end.

“But I’m also very sympathetic to all those who have no choice but to continue as they are. Not as they once were.

“I have always wanted to do the West Highland Way since I was a kid. So I decided to do it as soon as possible – while I was still able.

“It’s a personal thing. The fundraising side of it came later. My partner, Anne, suggested that I use my ‘fame’ – as it were – to fundraise on our journey. So here we are.

If you can help, please do

“I’ve set aside September 12-21 to do it. I have booked the accommodation, and I have lots of donations already, so there is no backing out now.

“There are four of us, my partner and I, plus Mark from my solo band and his partner. We will be joined for the last couple of days by some old mates of mine.

Come up and say hello

“And a few people have said they will join us for the start.

“So if you see us and want to say Hi, please do.”

He’s a man on a mission, bloody but unbowed, a king in his Pallas. And still rocking.

Alan’s fundraising page is on Justgiving.