Controversial plans for Longside energy hub four times the size of Disneyland Paris take a step forward

Multi-million plans for a new energy hub near Longside, almost four times bigger than Disneyland Paris, have taken a step closer to becoming reality.

SSEN submitted a proposal for the Netherton Hub in November as part of a £20 billion scheme to upgrade the north Scotland network.

They say the Longside development would help convert power from Caithness to England.

Blueprints for the massive energy hub include a 400kV AC substation, two converter stations, a 30m tall transmission hall and an operations base.

If approved, 14 buildings on the earmarked land would need to be demolished to make way for the energy development.

It has also been estimated to take between five to eight years to construct, with workers expected to be on site every day.

Why is there a need for the Longside energy hub?

SSEN argue the hub is needed to “substantially strengthen” the local transmission network and support new on and offshore connections such as windfarms.

A pre-determination hearing was held at Aberdeenshire Council’s Peterhead base Buchan House in June where residents voiced some worries over the plan.

Concerns were raised that tourism in the area would be affected, leading to visitor numbers “significantly falling”.

Meanwhile, 43 letters of objection were submitted to the local authority against the energy hub.

Some claimed the site would impact wildlife in the area such as bats, various species of birds, foxes, deer and otters.

Others hit out at the size of the development, with one describing the view from a property nearby as “overwhelming, unpleasantly encroaching and inescapably dominant”.

Those opposed also claimed the site’s “unacceptable” noise, traffic and pollution would impact the mental health and wellbeing of nearby residents.

What did council planning bosses think?

But despite this backlash, council planners recommended that the proposal be approved.

They believed it was needed to support renewable electricity generation, repowering and expansion of the electricity grid to meet national net zero targets.

While they noted there would be some visual impacts on the landscape, they were satisfied that enough measures were in place to address this.

Planning chiefs also said that any negatives of the proposal are outweighed by the benefits.

Longside hub ‘vital part’ of clean energy transition

The application recently went before the Buchan area committee to gather their thoughts on the project.

Town planning specialist for SSEN, Murray Agnew, spoke on behalf of the development.

He explained that the hub was a “vital part” of Pathway to 2030, an ambitious nationally co-ordinated programme working towards clean energy targets.

Mr Agnew told members that the site would help to secure energy supply during times of demand or power outages.

He also revealed Longside was specifically chosen as it helps the firm to connect multiple infrastructure elements to the grid.

And, he stressed that SSEN would be “committed” to maintaining an ongoing open dialogue with the community throughout the construction phase.

Addressing objections, Mr Agnew said: “The impact on tourism is expected to be temporary and minor, and in the construction phase only.”

What did councillors have to say about it?

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith gave the proposal his support after saying he felt “confident” any issues could be sorted out in the future.

He added: “During my 18 or so years here, this is one of the biggest applications that has come before committee in terms of scale and importance.

“It’s natural there were going to be concerns around the environment and the impact on local communities.”

The councillor also noted the development was a “key piece of infrastructure” for many green energy projects across the north-east.

Fellow councillor Anne Simpson hit out at the “incredibly frustrating” planning process that puts the “environment first rather than people and place”.

But despite this, she wanted to see the proposal move ahead due to its significance.

She said: “There’s no doubt we need the infrastructure to actually get the electricity that is being generated from our offshore wind turbines to other parts of the country.”

The application will now go before the infrastructure services committee for a final decision.

