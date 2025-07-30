Rosemount candle shop owner: ‘This area is like a shopping village… Why would I ever want to leave?’

Claire Reid always loved the idea of working in a gift shop… But she never thought she would actually own one.

But when she transformed her pandemic hobby of hand-making candles into an online business operated from her spare bedroom, one thing just led to another.

And now she runs her very own shop on Aberdeen’s buzzing Rosemount Place.

It’s been a whirlwind four years for the 46-year-old, as she poured everything into building her luxury fragrance business Heartfelt Aromas from scratch.

Almost two years since opening her Rosemount shop, we caught up with Claire.

The independent trader tells us:

Her thoughts on the idea of relocating from Rosemount into the city centre

Why she took the leap of faith on her own business after spending decades as a hairdresser

And she reveals her emotional reaction after receiving a recent award

‘The shop was definitely not the plan’

I’m met with a warm smile as Claire welcomes me into the sweetly-scented Heartfelt Aromas.

After working full time as a hairdresser for 25 years, Claire decided it was “time for a change” when she was furloughed during Covid.

Having “always loved candles” she decided to do an online candle-making course to pass the time while out of action.

Claire, who has rheumatoid arthritis, says she also “noticed a big difference” as the condition became more manageable when she took a break from her busy job.

But despite this, she didn’t see it as anything other than a way to while away the long hours stuck indoors. At first, anyway.

“I didn’t actually think initially I would start a business, I was just doing it as a bit of a hobby in between furlough and going back to work,” Claire recalls.

“I then started getting more and more people saying they love them and then I thought I might actually try and sell these. The shop was definitely not a plan!

“It just started evolving…”

‘It still feels a bit surreal’

Claire took a leap of faith and launched her Heartfelt Aromas business online in early 2021, starting off by selling through her website and social media.

But making and storing everything in her spare bedroom, she admits, “became a bit overwhelming” as she soon ran out of space.

Her husband David then suggested finding her own shop.

“I always said I would like to work in a gift shop – I don’t know if I ever thought I would like to own one,” Claire chuckles.

“I never saw myself as a business owner and I still sometimes feel a bit numb, like it’s not really my shop.

“But I’m massively proud of where I’ve got to.”

Why did Claire choose Rosemount to open Heartfelt Aromas shop?

Claire opened up her charming store at the former Belvidere Gallery in September 2023 and hasn’t looked back since.

She tells me: “Rosemount is a thriving little area, it’s a busy little area with good footfall.

“It’s like a little shopping village.

“Everyone’s really supportive, the whole community support each other.”

With a smile, Claire explains how she directs people to other Rosemount businesses if she doesn’t have something someone is looking for…

“I think they do the same for me,” she adds.

So would she ever be tempted to leave Rosemount?

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed how retail expert Jonathan De Mello had also been taken with this “shopping village” while on a recent scouting mission in the city.

The guru has been hired to help fill empty city centre units, and reckons one method would be luring independent traders from Rosemount onto Union Street with the promise of bigger premises, cut-price deals and higher footfall.

So would Claire ever be tempted to make the move?

She tells us it was Rosemount’s image as a hub for independent outlets that enticed her there in the first place.

And the crafter adds: “I can’t see it being anywhere else now to be honest, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Claire continues: “If I had to move or anything I would think, ‘where do I go, because I wouldn’t want to be in another area’.

“It’s definitely the right spot, it is a really special area.”

And earlier this year, Claire’s hard work was recognised as she received Specialist Retailer of the Year at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

“I still can’t get my head around that, if I’m being honest,” she laughs.

“I was actually so stunned that I cried on stage.

“I couldn’t say a word, because I was just like ‘what, my tiny little solo business?’”

What other shops would you like to see open in Rosemount? Let us know in the comments section below

Read more:

Exclusive: Retail expert says Union Street deals could lure traders from buzzing Rosemount

Was my trip to an Aberdeen refill shop cheaper than a supermarket? Let’s find out…

Meet the face behind Aberdeen’s latest independent bookshop – Somerville Books