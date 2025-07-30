Rosemount candle shop owner: ‘This area is like a shopping village… Why would I ever want to leave?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosemount candle shop owner: ‘This area is like a shopping village… Why would I ever want to leave?’

Nearly two years since opening her luxury fragrance store, Claire Reid tells us why she calls Rosemount Place home.

Claire Reid never thought she would own her own gift shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Claire Reid always loved the idea of working in a gift shop… But she never thought she would actually own one.

But when she transformed her pandemic hobby of hand-making candles into an online business operated from her spare bedroom, one thing just led to another.

And now she runs her very own shop on Aberdeen’s buzzing Rosemount Place.

It’s been a whirlwind four years for the 46-year-old, as she poured everything into building her luxury fragrance business Heartfelt Aromas from scratch.

Almost two years since opening her Rosemount shop, we caught up with Claire.

The independent trader tells us:

  • Her thoughts on the idea of relocating from Rosemount into the city centre
  • Why she took the leap of faith on her own business after spending decades as a hairdresser
  • And she reveals her emotional reaction after receiving a recent award
Claire Reid outside of her Heartfelt Aromas shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘The shop was definitely not the plan’

I’m met with a warm smile as Claire welcomes me into the sweetly-scented Heartfelt Aromas.

After working full time as a hairdresser for 25 years, Claire decided it was “time for a change” when she was furloughed during Covid.

Having “always loved candles” she decided to do an online candle-making course to pass the time while out of action.

Claire, who has rheumatoid arthritis, says she also “noticed a big difference” as the condition became more manageable when she took a break from her busy job.

It all started with a passion for fragrance and candles… Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But despite this, she didn’t see it as anything other than a way to while away the long hours stuck indoors. At first, anyway.

“I didn’t actually think initially I would start a business, I was just doing it as a bit of a hobby in between furlough and going back to work,” Claire recalls.

“I then started getting more and more people saying they love them and then I thought I might actually try and sell these. The shop was definitely not a plan!

“It just started evolving…”

‘It still feels a bit surreal’

Claire took a leap of faith and launched her Heartfelt Aromas business online in early 2021, starting off by selling through her website and social media.

But making and storing everything in her spare bedroom, she admits, “became a bit overwhelming” as she soon ran out of space.

Her husband David then suggested finding her own shop.

Claire outside of the Heartfelt Aromas store in 2023 before it opened. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Nearly two years later… Claire’s little shop is bringing some love to Rosemount Place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I always said I would like to work in a gift shop – I don’t know if I ever thought I would like to own one,” Claire chuckles.

“I never saw myself as a business owner and I still sometimes feel a bit numb, like it’s not really my shop.

“But I’m massively proud of where I’ve got to.”

Inside Heartfelt Aromas shop in Rosemount.
Inspired by her love for the outdoors and walking, Claire has scents such as Island Escape, Sunrise and Lochside, to name a few. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why did Claire choose Rosemount to open Heartfelt Aromas shop?

Claire opened up her charming store at the former Belvidere Gallery in September 2023 and hasn’t looked back since.

She tells me: “Rosemount is a thriving little area, it’s a busy little area with good footfall.

“It’s like a little shopping village.

“Everyone’s really supportive, the whole community support each other.”

With a smile, Claire explains how she directs people to other Rosemount businesses if she doesn’t have something someone is looking for…

“I think they do the same for me,” she adds.

Claire also supports 30 other small businesses by stocking their products in her shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So would she ever be tempted to leave Rosemount?

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed how retail expert Jonathan De Mello had also been taken with this “shopping village” while on a recent scouting mission in the city.

The guru has been hired to help fill empty city centre units, and reckons one method would be luring independent traders from Rosemount onto Union Street with the promise of bigger premises, cut-price deals and higher footfall.

So would Claire ever be tempted to make the move?

She tells us it was Rosemount’s image as a hub for independent outlets that enticed her there in the first place.

And the crafter adds: “I can’t see it being anywhere else now to be honest, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Claire’s shop has a selection of charming gifts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Claire continues: “If I had to move or anything I would think, ‘where do I go, because I wouldn’t want to be in another area’.

“It’s definitely the right spot, it is a really special area.”

Heartfelt Aromas room mist.
You can find room mists, reed diffusers, handmade candles and wax melts in Heartfelt Aromas. Claire also offers a refill service for her candles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And earlier this year, Claire’s hard work was recognised as she received Specialist Retailer of the Year at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

“I still can’t get my head around that, if I’m being honest,” she laughs.

“I was actually so stunned that I cried on stage.

“I couldn’t say a word, because I was just like ‘what, my tiny little solo business?’

What other shops would you like to see open in Rosemount? Let us know in the comments section below

Conversation