Mental Health Aberdeen shuts down services with immediate effect after 75 years

Mental Health Aberdeen, which has been providing support for more than 75 years, has been forced to close with “immediate effect”.

The charity’s board voted to shut down all services effective from July 24.

Mark Lough, Mental Health Aberdeen chairman announced the decision via social media.

He said they had been working to “explore all available options” for MHA to continue delivering its vital services.

This included services such as Aberdeen Counselling and Information Service and One To One Deeside, ACIS Youth, and community projects in Torry and Calsayseat.

Mr Lough said: “Sadly, this decision has been reached following an extensive period of strategic review, external consultation, and careful consideration of all viable options.

“We are working with liquidators, UK accountancy and business advisory firm MHA, to support navigation of this complex legal process, which means that our services, shops, and head office will cease to operate immediately.”

Michael Reid, of MHA accounting and business advisory firm, said: “After careful review of Mental Health Aberdeen’s financial condition, it became clear that the only realistic option was to cease service provision and move to liquidation.

“I appreciate that this is devastating for Mental Health Aberdeen, its staff, volunteers and service users, particularly in this, its 75th year. This is an extremely sad situation.”

Mental Health Aberdeen closes due to significant challenges

Mr Lough went on to say the demand for mental health services in the north-east is growing at an “unprecedented pace”.

While Mental Health Aberdeen tried to diversify over the past few years it has failed to prevent challenging headwinds.

Mr Lough said: “The year ahead has also become increasingly uncertain.

“Funding has been reduced or withdrawn, and upcoming contract negotiations offer no guarantee of renewal.

“Rising operational costs, including a significant increase in National Insurance contributions, have added further strain.

“Despite the team’s tireless efforts to meet rising demand, our current income can no longer sustain the level of service we aim to provide.”

The Mental Health Aberdeen staff were praised for dedication and tireless efforts to help those struggling with their mental health.

However Mental Health Aberdeen in recent years had come to rely on volunteer counsellors.

Mr Lough said: “Their contribution has been invaluable, but it highlights the wider issue facing mental health charities right now, which is that public demand is outstripping the resources available to meet it.”

Mental Health Aberdeen has been providing support across the north-east of Scotland for 75 years. As of July 24 it has ceased to operate.

Mr Lough added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters for their commitment and compassion over the past seven decades and during this extremely challenging time.

“This decision will have a direct impact on each of them, we recognise the significance of that and many of us will feel this deeply.”