Mental Health Aberdeen shuts down services with immediate effect after 75 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mental Health Aberdeen shuts down services with immediate effect after 75 years

Mark Lough, charity chairman, announced the decision following a challenging period.

By Ross Hempseed
The front of Mental Health Aberdeen's shop in Union Street, which has its shutters down and doors closed.
Mental Health Aberdeen's shop on Huntly street, which is now closed. Image: DC Thomson.

Mental Health Aberdeen, which has been providing support for more than 75 years, has been forced to close with “immediate effect”.

The charity’s board voted to shut down all services effective from July 24.

Mark Lough, Mental Health Aberdeen chairman announced the decision via social media.

He said they had been working to “explore all available options” for MHA to continue delivering its vital services.

This included services such as Aberdeen Counselling and Information Service and One To One Deeside, ACIS Youth, and community projects in Torry and Calsayseat.

The front of the Mental Health Aberdeen shop in Union Street, with signs in the window indicating it is now closed.
Mental Health Aberdeen provided pivotal services across the region. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Lough said: “Sadly, this decision has been reached following an extensive period of strategic review, external consultation, and careful consideration of all viable options.

“We are working with liquidators, UK accountancy and business advisory firm MHA, to support navigation of this complex legal process, which means that our services, shops, and head office will cease to operate immediately.”

Michael Reid, of MHA accounting and business advisory firm, said: “After careful review of Mental Health Aberdeen’s financial condition, it became clear that the only realistic option was to cease service provision and move to liquidation.

“I appreciate that this is devastating for Mental Health Aberdeen, its staff, volunteers and service users, particularly in this, its 75th year. This is an extremely sad situation.”

Mental Health Aberdeen closes due to significant challenges

Mr Lough went on to say the demand for mental health services in the north-east is growing at an “unprecedented pace”.

While Mental Health Aberdeen tried to diversify over the past few years it has failed to prevent challenging headwinds.

Mr Lough said: “The year ahead has also become increasingly uncertain.

“Funding has been reduced or withdrawn, and upcoming contract negotiations offer no guarantee of renewal.

“Rising operational costs, including a significant increase in National Insurance contributions, have added further strain.

“Despite the team’s tireless efforts to meet rising demand, our current income can no longer sustain the level of service we aim to provide.”

A crowd of people in Mental Health Aberdeen t-shirts, holding a banner celebrating the charity.
Mental Health Aberdeen have been forced to close. Image: Mental Health Aberdeen

The Mental Health Aberdeen staff were praised for dedication and tireless efforts to help those struggling with their mental health.

However Mental Health Aberdeen in recent years had come to rely on volunteer counsellors.

Mr Lough said: “Their contribution has been invaluable, but it highlights the wider issue facing mental health charities right now, which is that public demand is outstripping the resources available to meet it.”

Mental Health Aberdeen has been providing support across the north-east of Scotland for 75 years. As of July 24 it has ceased to operate.

Mr Lough added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters for their commitment and compassion over the past seven decades and during this extremely challenging time.

“This decision will have a direct impact on each of them, we recognise the significance of that and many of us will feel this deeply.”

Conversation