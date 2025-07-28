Donald Trump live updates: US president heads for White House after flying visit and less than 24 hours in the north-east

Donald Trump has left the north-east after less than 24 hours in the area on a visit that nonetheless caused a significant stir.

The US President spent the weekend at his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire before landing at RAF Lossiemouth on Monday afternoon in his giant Air Force One plane.

He then travelled on to Trump International Scotland, his golf resort on Menie Estate in Balmedie, in the Marine One helicopter.

The helicopter was escorted by a number of giant Chinook aircraft, which have been spotted over the north-east in recent days in preparation for the visit.

Mr Trump was accompanied by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who had earlier met with him at Turnberry to discuss an array of issues, including a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine.

Once at Menie, the pair enjoyed an evening meal at the Aberdeenshire resort alongside First Minister John Swinney and VIP guests.

Mr Trump’s arrival in Scotland has been met with protests, including a ‘festival of resistance’ near the Menie course on Monday afternoon.

The cost of the visit and the scale of the policing operation required were among the issues raised, given the flying nature of his visit.

Today, the president opened Menie’s second course.

A huge police and security operation remains in place, with hundreds of officers drafted in from across the country and airspace restrictions in place.

There are also road closures around Balmedie and RAF Lossiemouth.

A strange end to an exciting day

7.35pm – Tuesday 29/7

For those trapped within the cordon as investigations took place it was a strange end to the US president’s visit.

The probe left a number of people without access to refreshments for some hours.

One north-east man told The P&J being unable to get out from Trump International Scotland in the aftermath of the “suspicious vehicle” false alarm “left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths”.

The man, who did not want to be named, said he was shocked that no refreshments were offered in the aftermath of the incident, which saw military explosive officers drafted it.

Although it turned out to be a false alarm, the man said there was next to no communication on what was happening at the Aberdeenshire golf course.

A ‘false alarm with good intent’

7.10pm – Tuesday 29/7

Military explosives officers have now concluded their investigation after further searches of the vehicle.

Police said there was “no risk” and described the incident as “a false alarm with good intent”.

They say cordons are now being lifted.

Some people have found themselves trapped at Menie for several hours as the investigations have taken place.

Military bomb squad asks for Menie cordon to be kept in place

6.20pm – Tuesday 29/7

Police have provided an update on the cordon put in place at Menie – and have revealed explosives officers are still carrying out inquiries.

Precautionary checks were carried out on a vehicle earlier this afternoon and officers assessed there was no criminality.

In a fresh statement, however, a police spokesperson said: “As the cordon was being removed, military colleagues from EOD requested to carry out further checks on the vehicle.

“These remain ongoing and the decision has been taken to maintain the cordon at this time.”

Mr Trump is already on his way back to the US.

An island home: Looking back at Mr Trump’s 2008 visit to Lewis

5.50pm – Tuesday 29/07

Back in 2008 it was to the Isle of Lewis that Mr Trump, yet to be President and best known as a businessman and television personality, made a visit.

His Western Isles trip saw him reconnect with family and take a fleeting step inside what was once his mother’s home.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture the visit.

Bye, bye Mr President

4.35pm – Tuesday 29/07

President Trump has boarded Marine One and is making his way to RAF Lossiemouth as he heads back to the US.

He’ll touch down briefly in Moray before boarding Air Force One to return to the White House.

Mr Trump waved to those gathered at Menie, and raised his fist again in salute, as he stepped on board his helicopter.

Police vehicle check at Trump International

4.10pm – Tuesday 29/07

Police have revealed that they sealed off an area of the Menie Estate earlier today.

The cordon was in place as officers carried out checks on a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm, a security cordon was put in place at an entrance to the Menie Estate, Aberdeenshire, as officers carried out precautionary checks on a vehicle.

“This search has been completed, there was no criminality, and the cordon has been removed.”

President thanks ‘gracious’ prime minister

2.30pm – Tuesday 29/07

During his speech, President Trump took a moment to thank Prime Minister Keir Starmer for being “gracious” during his visit.

The pair spent time together at Turnberry before travelling to RAF Lossiemouth in Air Force One on Monday.

From there, they flew to the Menie Estate on the Marine One helicopter.

He said: “I want to thank, by the way, the prime minister was here last night and was really very gracious and loves the place, loves the area.

“So I just want to thank him very much for coming. And we gave him a little preview and it was really very nice.”

Road closure update

1.45pm – Tuesday 29/07

A reminder that a number of roads around RAF Lossiemouth will be closed again this afternoon.

These include the B9040 Hopeman to Lossiemouth road, the U40E Drainie Road, the C24E Westerfolds to U38E and Covesea Road.

A diversion will be in place via the B9135, A941, Lossiemouth Road, North Street, Morriston Road, Duffus Road, B9012 and the B9040.

The closures will now be in place between 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

Stornoway is ‘serious Scotland’

1.30pm – Tuesday 29/07

It is understood the New Course at Trump International Scotland will be named after the president’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

The late Mary Anne was born in the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis, about four miles from the main town of Stornoway.

During his opening speech today, President Trump described Stornoway as “serious Scotland”.

He said: “And we love Scotland. My mother was born here and she loved it.

“She would come back here religiously once a year during the summers with my sister, Marianne, and sometimes my sister, Elizabeth, but they would come here religiously.

“And Stornoway, that’s serious Scotland, by the way. There’s no doubt about that.”

At the start of the year, we spoke to a renowned genealogist on the Isle of Lewis to find out how often people contact him about Donald Trump.

Inside huge Trump security operation

1pm – Tuesday 29/07

Media from across the world travelled to Trump International Golf Club for the opening ceremony today.

However, President Trump’s arrival at the Menie estate on Monday evening was a much more exclusive affair.

Reporter Denny Andonova and photographer Kami Thomson were part of the exclusive group standing on the lawn as the president’s helicopter landed near MacLeod House.

This experience gave them both an insight into the extensive security measures put in place when the president is in town.

From road closures and airspace restrictions, to passport reviews and police dog checks, read more about the president’s arrival in Aberdeenshire here.

Watch: President Trump cuts ribbon

12.45pm – Tuesday 29/07

The president – and owner of Trump International Golf Links – marked the opening of the New Course by cutting a ribbon.

The bright red ribbon was put on display near the first tee of the second course on the Menie estate.

President Trump donned a white USA cap and black Trump Turnberry half-zip jumper for the occasion.

Eric Trump aiming to continue father’s legacy

12.30pm – Tuesday 29/07

Eric Trump told the crowd he stepped in to continue his father’s legacy while he was off “saving the free world”.

He said: “He had one goal and that was to build the greatest 18 holes anywhere in the world.

“I saw him and I watched him at the time, he put every ounce of his heart and his soul and his effort into finding the best piece of land to create the greatest property, to build the greatest clubhouse, to shape the dunes and build something that’s truly, truly exceptional.”

Describing his father – President Trump – as the “greatest man he knows”, Eric said there’s no doubt his goal of creating the greatest course on earth has been achieved.

He added: “This course is remarkable this course you will feel our heart and soul in it, you will feel our passion, you will feel the dedication.

“You know nothing was left, nothing was left out, we had an unlimited budget and we exceeded it.”

RGC pipe band join the ceremony

12pm – Tuesday 29/07

The pipe band from Robert Gordon’s College performed while President Trump walked out at this morning’s ceremony.

Watch: Trump plays first tee

11.45am – Tuesday 29/07

President Trump was the very first person to play the first tee on the New Course today – with the crowd cheering as he hit the ball.

It is understood the president only planned to play the first four holes before heading off.

He was followed by his son, Eric Trump, and then former football players Robbie Fowler and Jim Leighton.

‘No fake news’

11.20am – Tuesday 29/07

President Trump also praised the media during his speech saying there’s been “no fake news” during his trip.

He said: “The media has been terrific, believe it or not.

“I didn’t use the words fake news one time, not one time.

“Today, they’re not fake news, they’re wonderful news.

“They’ve treated us really well and they respect what we’ve done really at a level that you rarely see nowadays.”

What did President Trump say during his speech?

11.05am – Tuesday 29/07

The President took some time to thank his sons for their work on the New Course, Sarah Malone, and the young golfing talent in his family.

He said: “We started with a beautiful area of land and made it much more beautiful.

“They’ve really welcomed us here.

“Remember, at the beginning there wasn’t quite a welcome but it wasn’t bad. But with time they’ve liked us more and more, and now they love us.

“And we love them.”

In the next breath, he added “We’ve stopped about five wars.”

Adding, as much as he likes playing golf, he has “more important” work to do.

Donald Trump ‘loves Scotland’

11am – Tuesday 29/07

The president has taken to the mic to address the crowd at the opening ceremony after walking onto the green as the Robert Gordon’s College pipe band played.

He told the crowd he “loved” Scotland, referencing his mother who was born on the Isle of Lewis and would visit every year.

He also thanked First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his speech, stating the former is a big fan of golf.

“God bless everyone here and everyone everywhere,” he added before cutting the ribbon.

Trump then moved onto the first hole with the crowd cheering as he took his first hit of the day.

The ceremony is under way

10.45am – Tuesday 29/07

The opening ceremony is now under way with Trump International executive vice president, Sarah Malone, welcoming everyone to the club.

She introduced Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to talk about the how the New Course came about – with the pair walking out to Burning Love by Elvis Presley.

Eric Trump said he has put his heart and soul into continuing his dad’s legacy which started as a passion project in 2009.

President Trump spotted on golf course

10.30am – Tuesday 29/07

President Trump has been spotted out and about at the golf club – but hasn’t quite made it to the opening ceremony.

Instead, the US head of state was out on the range taking a few practice swings, joined by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Meanwhile, golfers, invited guests and the media are all waiting patiently at the stage area – where the music of Guns and Roses and The Police is being played over the speakers.

First Minister arrives for ceremony

10.15am – Tuesday 29/07

First Minister John Swinney has arrived at Trump International for the New Course opening ceremony.

Mr Swinney travelled to the Menie estate yesterday to attend an exclusive dinner, also organised to mark the second golf course.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “[The] dinner provides the First Minister with an opportunity to advance the interests of Scotland to the President of the United States – specifically to make the case for tariff exemptions for Scotland’s world-class whisky and salmon sector directly with the president.”

President Trump to play a round of golf?

10am – Tuesday 29/07

After the opening ceremony, it is understood the president will play a round of golf on the New Course.

He will tee off alongside a number of famous faces, including his son Eric Trump.

Among the other rumoured names taking part in the grand opening event are former football players Robbie Fowler, Jim Leighton, Gianfranco Zola and Andrei Shevchenko.

The stage is set

9.50am – Tuesday 29/07

We’ve been told the opening ceremony will begin very soon…

VIP guests – who have been handed luxury gift bags – are taking their seats in front of a makeshift stage area on the grass.

A microphone is in place as well as a red ribbon which President Trump will presumably cut to mark the opening of the New Course.

There are a few hundred people gathered to watch the ceremony unfold, with a number of notable faces in attendance.

Those spotted in the crowd include George Aberdeen, Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Sandy Manson and Ellon councillor Gillian Owen.

President to officially open New Course

9.30am – Tuesday 29/07

Today, President Trump will officially open the New Course at Trump International Scotland – which was first announced in 2023.

It is understood it will be named after his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was from Lewis.

The original 18-hold course on the Menie Estate opened in 2012 and will now be known as the Old Course.

Together, they create what is being described as “The Greatest 36 Holes in Golf”.

The president is expected to attend an official opening ceremony at 10am this morning – which we will share updates from throughout the morning.

Some golfers will get the opportunity to play a round on the New Course today, but it will not open to the public until Wednesday, August 13.

Reporting from Trump International

9am – Tuesday 29/07

Good morning, today we are bringing you all the updates from the President’s visit to the north-east straight from Trump International Golf Course.

Media from across the world was taken by bus to the Menie golf club early this morning ahead of the opening ceremony for the New Course.

Reporter Denny Andonova and photographer Darrell Benns are now out on the green waiting for President Trump to arrive.

Five of the best photos as President Trump arrives in Aberdeenshire

10.15pm – Monday 28/7

Our photographers and reporter Denny Andonova were at Trump International Scotland near Balmedie as the 47th US president and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrived at the golf course this evening.

Here are five of the best photos from our our photographer Kami Thomson:

The Press and Journal’s coverage will resume tomorrow, as President Trump opens his second golf course at the Menie Estate.

Spectacle as Marine One touches down at Menie

7.35pm – Monday 28/7

The Press and Journal was there to capture video and pictures as President Trump and Sir Keir arrived at Trump International Scotland.

A private dinner with the UK Prime Minister, Scottish First Minister John Swinney and VIP guests is to follow ahead of high level talks.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “First Minister John Swinney was pleased to accept a dinner invitation from President Trump to mark the official opening of the second course in Aberdeenshire.

“The development is part of significant investment made by Trump International Scotland.

“Tonight’s dinner provides the First Minister with an opportunity to advance the interests of Scotland to the President of the United States – specifically to make the case for tariff exemptions for Scotland’s world-class whisky and salmon sector directly with the president.”

Mr Trump will then officially open his new Aberdeenshire course on Tuesday.

The president’s helicopter was accompanied by a protective entourage of impressive military Chinook helicopters.

They had earlier flown from Aberdeen to join Marine One at RAF Lossiemouth for the short journey south.

Members of President Trump’s family have also joined him at Menie.

US President Donald Trump lands in Aberdeenshire

7.05pm – Monday 28/7

US President Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have arrived at Menie.

They touched down by the clubhouse in Marine One.

The president took the salute of uniformed servicemen as he left the aircraft, raising a fist into the air as he walked from the helicopter.

Creative signs and props as protestors gather at Balmedie

6.40pm – Monday 28/7

After a weekend demonstration in Aberdeen, protestors made their way to Balmedie this afternoon.

They carried an array of colourful and creative signs and probs as they made their way to the edge of the US President’s course.

One said they were “disgusted” the visit had been allowed to go ahead.

Touchdown at RAF Lossiemouth

6pm – Monday 28/7

White House sources indicate the US President has landed at RAF Lossiemouth.

Video shows Air Force One arriving at the Moray base.

Mr Trump and Sir Keir have transferred to Marine One for the transfer to Aberdeenshire.

North waits for glimpse of US President’s plane

5.35pm – Monday 28/7

With Mr Trump on route to RAF Lossiemouth, local residents are gathering to catch a glimpse of his arrival.

Others gathered at the entrance to RAF Lossiemouth, where Mr Trump’s plane will touch down.

They included a mix of supporters and protestors.

Darren, who declined to give his surname was outside the base in support of Mr Trump.

He is visiting the area from England on holiday for a week and called protests a “slap in the face”

He said: “I think he’s doing good for Scotland and doing good for the world.

“He’s not perfect, but when it comes to America he’s all for the Americans.”

Beth Mckenzie travelled from Invergordon to RAF Lossiemouth to protest Trump’s visit.

They said: “I’m very big into activism in the Highlands to dismantle different systems of oppression that affect marginalised people

“I’m also protesting his and the RAF’s complicity in the genocide in Palestine.

“This is one of the only chances I’ll get to go and directly protest him because it’s somewhere I can travel.

Heavy police presence at Balmedie Beach

5.20pm – Monday 28/7/25

Balmedie Beach is not looking quite its usual self today as it welcomes a heavy police presence ahead of the imminent arrival of the US President.

The massive protection detail includes police firearms officers stationed on the dunes overlooking the North Sea and Mr Trump’s Menie golf course.

Numerous officers have been positioned on the beach itself – a number patrolling on horseback.

Access to parts of the wider Balmedie area is restricted – though the beach is still accessible in parts – as illustrated by those enjoying a sunny day on the coast.

A number of restrictions have also been in place around Lossiemouth, with selected roads closed to the public.

‘When we go to Aberdeen we’ll some of the ugliest windmills you’ve ever seen’

5pm – Monday 28/7/2025

Ahead of his arrival in Aberdeenshire President Trump has once again taken aim at one of his biggest bugbears – the north-east’s wind turbines.

Mr Trump has long been an opponent of the towers visible off the coast from his golf course at Menie, where he will arrive within a matter of hours.

He spoke today at his South Ayrshire course alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir said the UK needs a “mix” of different types of energy, but Mr Trump branded wind turbines “ugly monsters” as he backed North Sea oil and gas.

He said: “Wind is the most expensive form of energy and it destroys the beauty of your fields, your plains and your waterways.

“When we go to Aberdeen, you’ll see some of the ugliest windmills you’ve ever seen, the height of a 50-storey building.

“You can take 1,000 times more energy out of a hole in the ground this big,” he added, gesturing with his hands.

“It’s called oil and gas, and you have it there in the North Sea.”

To the laughter of some of the assembled group, Sir Keir – breaking with the president – calmly said: “We believe in a mix.”

Last week, First Minister Mr Swinney described offshore wind as “one of Scotland’s greatest modern success stories”.

Chinook patrols Lossie skies

3:45pm – Monday 28/7/2025

A US Chinook has been spotted flying over RAF Lossiemouth ahead of the president’s arrival.

Trump is expected to be flown into the base by helicopter and the American military aircraft is hovering over the area.

Protestors descend on Balmedie ahead of Trump visit

3:15pm – Monday 28/7/2025

Groups of protestors have arrived at the White Horse at Balmedie, to protest President Trump as he arrives to the area.

Dressed in creative costumes and holding placards with critical messages, a large turnout is expected to give the President a not-so-warm welcome.

Organised by the Stop Trump Coalition, the ‘festival of resistance’ is designed to send a clear message to Trump from the group – he is not welcome in Scotland or Aberdeen.

Alena Ivanova, organiser for Stop Trump Scotland said: “This message is to Donald Trump but also our elected leaders preparing to meet him: there is no place for Trumpism in Scotland.

“In the vicinity of the golf course people will be making noise and using creative props to bring the message as close to home as possible – Donald Trump is not welcome here.”

Trump ‘loves’ Scotland

2.45pm – Monday 29/7/2025

Donald Trump frequently mentions his Scottish roots, thanks to his mother’s Isle of Lewis upbringing.

He referenced that again while being asked about efforts to stop illegal immigration.

Trump told reporters: “I love this country. My mother was born was born in Scotland. And it’s an incredible place, a beautiful place.

“Europe is going to a much different place than it was just five years ago, 10 years ago.

“They’ve got to get their act together. If they don’t, you’re not going to have Europe anymore, as you know it, and you can’t do that. This is a magnificent part of the world, and you cannot ruin it.”

As well as immigration, Mr Trump gave views on a range of local and international affairs.

The president “wants to make Sir Keir happy” on trade, but would not give away details in advance.

On UK-US ties, he said, ‘our relationship is unparalleled’.

He criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for continuing to bomb people in Kyiv.

Sir Keir and Mr Trump will talk more on Gaza, described by the prime minister as a an ‘absolute catastrophe’.

Football stadium could play host to Trumps next visit

2:30pm – Monday 28/7/2025

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested he will invite Donald Trump to a football ground in return for being hosted at the president’s golf course.

Speaking at the top of their meeting at Turnberry, the Prime Minister said: “It’s fantastic to be here, thank you for your hospitality, and to see this amazing golf course.

“I’ll invite you to a football ground at some stage, we can exchange sports.”

Sir Keir is known to be a fan of Arsenal football club, but you never know… Pittodrie could host the next meeting between the pair.

President Trump didn’t know whisky tariff was ‘a problem’

1.45pm – Monday 28/7/2025

Donald Trump was questioned about industry concerns over a tariff hit to Scotch whisky as he met Sir Keir Starmer in Turnberry.

But his response won’t delight senior figures who earlier told the P&J they need help.

Mr Trump, asked by reporters, said: “Whisky? We’ll talk about that. I didn’t know whisky was a problem.

“I’m not a big whisky drinker. Maybe I should be.”

Trump’s strained relations as he prepares to meet John Swinney

12.30am – Monday 28/7/25

Ever since Donald Trump bought a stretch of north-east coastline, he’s found himself in bitter and sometimes bizarre clashes with every single SNP first minister.

From Alex Salmond, to Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and now John Swinney, the brash American operator has come up against them all.

During the election, it was Mr Swinney’s endorsement of Democrat candidate Kamala Harris that triggered a response.

Read more about his past clashes here.

Whisky bosses hope for good news on trade tariffs

11am – Monday 28/7/25

The whisky industry, with a high concentration of jobs close to Trump’s Aberdeenshire course, hopes to have its concerns heard today.

Mr Trump drew global outrage when he slapped big trade tariffs including 10% on the UK.

Mark Kent, Scotch Whisky Association chief executive, tells the P&J the industry is volatile.

“President Trump’s visit to Scotland is a critical moment to start to turn that around,” he says.

“The President’s ties to our country are well-publicised: his mother was Scottish, his businesses invest across Scotland, he cares deeply about Scotland. So, the next couple of days are a great opportunity to strike a deal which works for Scotland.”

The 10% tariff on Scotch left distillers struggling, he says, with an annual hit worth more than £200 million.

Speaking this morning, First Minister John Swinney says he wants to talk about it too.

“Tariffs are very important for the Scottish economy and obviously scotch whisky is a unique product,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“It can only be produced in Scotland. It’s not a product that can be produced in any other part of the world. So there’s a uniqueness about that, which I think means there is a case for it to be taken out of the tariffs arrangement that is now in place.”

Can Trump be saviour of oil and gas?

7am – Monday 28/7/25

Donald Trump is being asked to “talk sense” into the prime minister on the future of oil and gas jobs when the pair meet in Aberdeenshire today.

The US president will hold trade talks with Sir Keir Starmer, starting in Turnberry, Ayrshire, before the two leaders are expected to travel to the north-east.

The prime minister has been under pressure to change course on policies for the crucial energy industry, including cutting a windfall tax on profits.

And industry figures have been quick to seize on Mr Trump’s vocal support for oil.

Writing in the P&J today, Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, made a direct plea.

“When the pair get together to talk trade this afternoon, I am among those who hope the leader of the free world can talk some sense into his British counterpart.”

You can read the full opinion piece here.

Trump’s day in Scotland: 18 holes and an EU Trade Deal

8pm – Sunday 27/7/25

The President started his day with a round of golf with his son Eric at his Turnberry course in Ayrshire.

Wearing a white baseball cap branded ‘USA’, Mr Trump waved at journalists who shouted questions at him as he teed off.

There were onlookers with placards with messages such as “Don’t trust Starmer”, making their support for the President known.

Later, he met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to discuss a trade deal between the US and the EU.

Reporters were under the impression that Trump was in a good mood heading into the meeting, and thus asked him as such.

He replied: “I’m actually not in a good mood, but I will tell you I think the chances are, yeah, I think Ursula would say, probably 50-50, of making a deal.

“I’d like to make a deal, I think it’s good for both, but yeah, I’d say 50-50.”

Asked why he was in a bad mood and whether it was related to his day playing golf, Mr Trump said: “No, the golf was beautiful. Golf can never be bad… But no, I think I look forward to this meeting.

“You know, we’ve had a hard time with trade with Europe, very hard time, and I’d like to see it resolved.

“But if it isn’t we’ll, you know, have tariffs.”

A deal was brokered during the meeting between the two.

The US president shook hands on the deal with von der Leyen, saying: “It’s going to bring us closer together… it’s a partnership in a sense.”

Von der Leyen described the deal as “huge”, but it only came about after “tough negotiations”.

Trump is expected to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Turnberry tomorrow, before the pair head to Trump International tomorrow.

Follow along with our live blog to get the latest updates.

Former Aberdeenshire councillor arrested at Trump chalk protest

6pm – Sunday 27/7/2025

Debra Storr was arrested at a chalk protest at Trump International Golf Links on Friday.

The former councillor for Ellon and District Ward, Ms Storr, has long opposed Trump, voting against initial plans for the course in 2007.

Messages criticising the President could be seen on the road near the Menie Estate.

Ms Storry described the act of as ‘peaceful and non-destructive’.

Read the full story here.

‘Festival of resistance’ to greet Trump at golf course meeting

5.30pm – Sunday 27/7/2025

A “festival of resistance” is set to be held near Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course ahead of meetings with political leaders on Monday.

The protest at The White Horse Inn, Balmedie, Aberdeen, is close to the Trump International Scotland golf resort and organisers said they object to it receiving £180,000 of public funding for the Nexo Championship next month.

Organiser of Stop Trump Scotland, Alena Ivanova, said: “As Donald Trump is expected to arrive at his Aberdeenshire golf course, residents and protesters are gathering in Balmedie from 3pm to continue the festival of resistance.

“This message is to Donald Trump but also our elected leaders preparing to meet him: there is no place for Trumpism in Scotland.

“They need to stand up to him instead of kowtowing to this bully – including by handing over hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayer money for a golf tournament hosted at Trump International even while he attempts to bully us with tariffs.

“In the vicinity of the golf course people will be making noise and using creative props to bring the message as close to home as possible – Donald Trump is not welcome here.”

Public cash for Menie golf tournament

4pm – 27/7/2025

The Scottish Government allocated £180,000 to help bring a tour to Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course, and it hasn’t pleased everyone.

The government says the public money will “further raise the profile” of the area when the 2025 Nexo Championship is held at the US President’s resort in August.

It’s understood the Scottish Government hopes the cash, through VisitScotland, will help bring the tournament back in future years.

Officials say golf tourism is worth about £300 million a year and supports 5,000 jobs in Scotland.

First Minister John Swinney said: “As the home of golf, we have a long-standing track record of support and I am proud this funding will further enhance Aberdeenshire’s reputation as a leading golfing destination and I am hopeful of securing further golfing events in future years.”

Green party leader Patrick Harvie doesn’t agree.

He said: “This shames Scotland. It’s an embarrassing attempt to please a bully and shows the same craven attitude as Keir Starmer.”

No arrests at Aberdeen anti-Trump protest

1pm – 27/07/2025

Hundreds gathered yesterday in Aberdeen to protest against Trump’s visit.

The demonstration at Union Terrace was one of two protests held in Scotland yesterday, with a similar event taking place in Edinburgh.

Both events were organised by the Stop Trump Coalition and Police Scotland have confirmed that both protests were peaceful and without any incidents.

While two arrests were made at “other events” in Aberdeen on Saturday, Police Scotland have confirmed that no arrests were made at either of the protests.

Balmedie residents react to disruption ahead of Trump’s visit

11am – 27/07/2025

Balmedie residents are experiencing heavy police presence and road closures ahead of Donald Trump’s planned visit to open a new golf course at Menie tomorrow.

Parts of the North Beach Road have been closed off, as well as most of the B977 leading to Mr Trump’s Menie golf course.

Locals have reported confusion over signage, altered and delayed bus services and disruption to their daily walking and driving routes as a result of the road closures.

Some residents have claimed they received no notice of the closures, while local businesses have voiced their concerns over the impact of the disruption.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they are working to keep the disruption to a minimum and are “thankful to communities for their patience and understanding.”

The Press and Journal visited Balmedie to gauge reaction to the new measures, read more here.

Military aircraft spotted over Trump’s Menie Estate

8pm – 26/07/2025

There has been a lots of activity in the skies above Trump’s Menie Estate over the last few days.

Helicopters, which appear to be military aircraft, have been spotted flying over Aberdeenshire ahead of the US President’s visit on Monday.

One witness reported that there were six aircraft above the estate on Friday afternoon.

The helicopters appeared to be circling and performing manoeuvres throughout the afternoon, before later landing at Aberdeen Airport.

It is believed that the group of aircraft included four US Army Chinooks and two US Marine Sikorsky VH-3D Sea Kings.

Protestors say Trump is not welcome in Aberdeen

6pm – 26/07/2025

Hundreds of protestors gathered at Aberdeen’s Union Terrace today to voice their disapproval over President Trump’s UK visit and subsequent Aberdeen stop.

The protestors gathered near the statue of William Wallace, where they held up signs and voiced their message clearly: that they will not welcome the President to the UK.

When asked why they decided to come out today, one protestor, Mary Nicoll said: “I think this visit is a total waste of money.

“He conducts himself as a bully, not as a diplomat.”

Her daughter Sarah Nicoll said: “He’s a man who is doing immeasurable harm around the world, and I don’t think he should be welcomed to Aberdeen.

“I certainly am not giving him a welcome, and clearly no one else here is.”

Read more of our protest coverage here.

Banner protesting Donald Trump returns to Stornoway shop

4pm – 26/07/2025

A previously banned protest banner has reappeared at a Stornoway shop in response to Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland.

The sign, which reads ‘Shame on you Donald John,’ in reference to the President’s two first names, had become a familiar sight to those in Stornoway.

It was originally placed outside Lewis Revival in March before being ordered down by the council.

The banner was returned to the shop last night and will now be toured around the island by local residents and volunteers in protest of the US President’s visit.

Shop owner Sarah Venus said: “Our banner with its many signatures and comments has become a community artifact of protest against Trump.

“We hung it again yesterday in front of the shop in an act of civil disobedience but at 5pm we removed it and it has begun its tour of the island.”

Read more about the Stornoway resident’s thoughts on Trump’s visit here.

Anti-Trump protest kicks off in city centre

1pm – 26/07/2025

Hundreds gathered at Union Terrace in Aberdeen today to protest US President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland.

The demonstration, organised by the Stop Trump Coalition drew local residents and activist groups alike.

Campaigners described the protest as the beginning of a “festival of resistance”, with the group planning further demonstrations throughout President Trump’s visit.

Green MSP and Rector of Dundee University Maggie Chapman spoke at the protest.

Ms Chapman said: “I think it’s so important that so many people have turned out from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to show Trump that he is not welcome here.

“The way he has ran roughshod over our communities, over our natural environment, over our politics of human rights and dignity, those are the things we are standing up against in Aberdeen.”

Protestors to gather in Aberdeen

10am -26/7/2025

Anti-Trump protestors are set to meet at the William Wallace statue on Union Terrace at 12 noon today.

Organised by Stop Trump Coalition, the group have called for First Minister John Swinney not to meet with the President.

Speakers are set to include Maggie Chapman Green MSP, Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC), Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) and Granite Gays.

Ahead of the protest, Alena Ivanova, a campaigner with the coalition said:

“Donald Trump may shake hands with our leaders, but he’s no friend of Scotland.

“Trump is not welcome because he represents all that Scottish people reject.

“We call on everyone to join us and protest Trump, his politics and his ushering of a global far right.”

What to expect from Trump?

9am – 26/07/25

Following the President’s arrival in Scotland last night, he was escorted to his course at Turnberry, ahead of what is sure to be an interesting weekend.

Trump is set to meet with both Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and First Minister John Swinney during his visit.

He will then make the journey to his Golf Resort in Balmedie to open up a brand new course, named after his Scottish mother.

Today, there will be a protest from the Stop Trump Coalition at Union Terrace Gardens in the Granite City.

Stay with our live blog as we bring you all of today’s updates.

Trump lands in Scotland

9pm – 25/07/25

President Trump has officially landed in Scotland ahead of his trip to open his brand new Aberdeenshire golf course.

Riding aboard Air Force One, he touched down at Prestwick Airport at 8.30pm on Friday evening.

The 79-year-old made the journey on one of his two custom Boeing 747-200B jets.

He is now expected to be taken away in his motorcade to his Turnberry golf resort on the Ayrshire coast.

Why is Trump in Aberdeenshire?

6pm – 25/07/25

President Trump is visiting his Aberdeenshire golf resort – Trump International Scotland – to open a brand-new golf course.

The 18-hole links MacLeod Course is named after his mother Mary Anne MacLeod who was born on the Isle of Lewis in 1912.

She emigrated to the United States in the 1930s where she married businessman Fred Trump in 1936.

Mary Anne MacLeod died in 2000 at the age of 88.

To find out more about Trump’s Scottish roots, click here.

Deer struck by police outside Trump’s Aberdeenshire resort

5.30pm – 25/07/25

A deer had to be euthanised after it has hit by a police vehicle close to Trump International Scotland on Friday morning.

New Arc Wildlife Rescue confirmed the news as the animal was “beyond saving”.

Trump tells reporters he will be visiting Aberdeen

4pm – 25/07/25

Ahead of his flight to Scotland, President Trump told reporters he was going to have “a good time” with Keir Starmer and John Swinney during his trip.

He confirmed he will have dinner with the prime minister at Turnberry before they travel to the “oil capital of Europe, which is Aberdeen”.

He added: “We’re going to have a good time. I think the prime minister and I get along very well.”

The US president also told the media he has a “lot of love” for Scotland.

He said: “The Scottish leader is a good man, so I look forward to meeting him.”

Plea for prime minister to focus on domestic oil and gas

3pm – 25/07/25

The P&J has seen a letter from Offshore Energies UK to the prime minister.

It is essentially a direct plea to focus on domestic oil and gas while Sir Keir Starmer prepares to talk business with Donald Trump.

The US president told media last week he will meet the prime minister in Aberdeen – a claim which has not been disputed by Downing Street.

But the prime minister’s office has also not confirmed any details of a north-east visit.

Industry figures and political leaders are now working on the assumption he will be there, so failing to come along will risk a serious backlash.

You can read our exclusive report on the OEUK demands to Sir Keir here.

Road closures around RAF Lossiemouth

2pm – 25/07/25

Several roads in Lossiemouth will be closed to traffic during the President Trump’s visit to the north-east beginning on Monday.

According to air traffic documents, Trump will land at RAF Lossiemouth on Monday evening before travelling to his Aberdeenshire golf resort in Balmedie.

Moray Council has confirmed several roads will be closed during this time.

Roads surrounding the RAF base will be shut to traffic for four hours on Monday – between 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

To find our more about road closures, click here.

When is Donald Trump expected to be in Aberdeenshire?

1pm – 25/07/25

While not confirmed, road closures and air traffic restrictions suggest the US president will land at RAF Lossiemouth on Monday.

He is then expected to travel to his Menie Estate, north of Aberdeen.

Trump was last in the north-east in 2023 to break ground on his newest golf course.

Further restrictions suggest he will leave his Menie Estate on Tuesday, July 29, head back to RAF Lossiemouth before leaving Scotland that afternoon.

For more information on airspace restrictions during Donald Trump’s visit, click here.

Donald Trump prepares for four-day trip to Scotland

12.10pm – 25/07/25

US President Donald Trump will arrive at Prestwick Airport on Friday night ahead of a four-day “private” visit to Scotland.

Over the coming days, he will visit Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire as well as open a new golf course at Trump International Scotland near Balmedie.

Trump has also confirmed he plans to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Aberdeen during his trip.

