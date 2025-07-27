Aberdeen Douglas Hotel boss: ‘Tall Ships weekend on Shiprow was busiest I’ve seen in decades’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Douglas Hotel boss: ‘Tall Ships weekend on Shiprow was busiest I’ve seen in decades’

Mary Martin who is behind Malones, Molly's Bistro and Aberdeen Douglas Hotel said she would welcome the event back with open arms.

Shiprow crowds.
The team at the Shiprow spot even opened a special new bar for the event. Image: DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

The team behind the resurgence of Aberdeen’s trendy Shiprow say the popular area was the busiest it has been for decades during the Tall Ships visitor bonanza.

Mary Martin, who runs the Douglas Hotel and Molly’s Bistro on the quaint lane recalls the place being “chock-a-block” throughout the fun-filled festival.

The area has become a go-to destination for Aberdonians in recent years.

Ketith Martin and Mary Martin have reversed Shiprow’s fortunes in recent times. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The Craftsman, Malones, Ivy Lodge and adjoining street food stalls have transformed Shiprow’s reputation. And ahead of the Tall Ships, two new pop-up bars were set up near the harbour.

Mary says these attracted thousands of new faces – as well as some old ones not seen for some time…

And now she hopes there could be more national and international events in the pipeline for the Granite City, amid high hopes that the Tall Ships can be lured back sooner rather than later.

The Tall Ships transformed the Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Just how busy was it at Shiprow during Tall Ships boom?

When we catch up with her, Mary is still beaming about the success, telling me it’s the busiest she has seen her business “in her memory”.

“We are absolutely delighted it created a buzz around this area in Aberdeen and all of Aberdeen,” she adds.

“It was magic, it was amazing, I did not hear one person have anything negative to say about any aspect of it.”

The event got under way last Friday and Mary says the “place was jumping” within hours of the launch.

Mary Martin Aberdeen Douglas Hotel
Mary Martin of Aberdeen Douglas Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“From a food and beverage point of view, we were never this busy.

“Because Shiprow was the main entry into the event, it was a sea of people from early morning right through. The Shiprow was just hoaching.

“We had opened up a car park with two bars in it and you could see into the ships from there.”

Tall Ships draws new faces to Shiprow

With the festival drawing in people from around the world, Mary says there was a “huge number” of guests staying at the hotel that had never even been to Aberdeen before.

“We had a captain staying with his wife and they were just lovely, we had guests that were in the parade and they were all dressed up here on the Sunday,” Mary adds.

And Mary says her teams, rushed off their feet from start to finish, were “running on fumes of happiness”.

Colourful costumers at the Tall Ships parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘I saw locals who hadn’t been down this end of town in years’

As well as bringing in people from across the globe, the event also attracted locals back to the city.

Mary says: “There was quite a number of locals that this was their first time down this end of town for many years. They seemed to all be very happy and impressed.

“We had locals in that I haven’t seen in a while and they were in having a drink cheering it on.”

The Shiprow was bustling during the Tall Ships event. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

‘Watching the Tall Ships sail away is a memory I’ll never forget’

The veteran hotelier says watching the boats leaving “was a memory that I’ll never forget”.

She continues: “I just hope this now sets us up on a stage that can see other national and international events consider Aberdeen as an option.”

And the businesswoman is optimistic that the city will see the Tall Ships again “in the not too distant future”.

Crowds gather to watch the Tall Ships leave. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Do you think more events like the Tall Ships should come to Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments section below

It comes as city leaders have confirmed they are already in talks with organisers behind the nautical extravaganza.

While there remains a lot of work to be done, they are confident they could secure another instalment in the relatively near future.

“Genuinely the people that attended were really lovely people and just everybody here was in awe of the splendour of the Tall Ships,” Mary adds.

