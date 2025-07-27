Aberdeen Douglas Hotel boss: ‘Tall Ships weekend on Shiprow was busiest I’ve seen in decades’

The team behind the resurgence of Aberdeen’s trendy Shiprow say the popular area was the busiest it has been for decades during the Tall Ships visitor bonanza.

Mary Martin, who runs the Douglas Hotel and Molly’s Bistro on the quaint lane recalls the place being “chock-a-block” throughout the fun-filled festival.

The area has become a go-to destination for Aberdonians in recent years.

The Craftsman, Malones, Ivy Lodge and adjoining street food stalls have transformed Shiprow’s reputation. And ahead of the Tall Ships, two new pop-up bars were set up near the harbour.

Mary says these attracted thousands of new faces – as well as some old ones not seen for some time…

And now she hopes there could be more national and international events in the pipeline for the Granite City, amid high hopes that the Tall Ships can be lured back sooner rather than later.

Just how busy was it at Shiprow during Tall Ships boom?

When we catch up with her, Mary is still beaming about the success, telling me it’s the busiest she has seen her business “in her memory”.

“We are absolutely delighted it created a buzz around this area in Aberdeen and all of Aberdeen,” she adds.

“It was magic, it was amazing, I did not hear one person have anything negative to say about any aspect of it.”

The event got under way last Friday and Mary says the “place was jumping” within hours of the launch.

“From a food and beverage point of view, we were never this busy.

“Because Shiprow was the main entry into the event, it was a sea of people from early morning right through. The Shiprow was just hoaching.

“We had opened up a car park with two bars in it and you could see into the ships from there.”

Tall Ships draws new faces to Shiprow

With the festival drawing in people from around the world, Mary says there was a “huge number” of guests staying at the hotel that had never even been to Aberdeen before.

“We had a captain staying with his wife and they were just lovely, we had guests that were in the parade and they were all dressed up here on the Sunday,” Mary adds.

And Mary says her teams, rushed off their feet from start to finish, were “running on fumes of happiness”.

‘I saw locals who hadn’t been down this end of town in years’

As well as bringing in people from across the globe, the event also attracted locals back to the city.

Mary says: “There was quite a number of locals that this was their first time down this end of town for many years. They seemed to all be very happy and impressed.

“We had locals in that I haven’t seen in a while and they were in having a drink cheering it on.”

‘Watching the Tall Ships sail away is a memory I’ll never forget’

The veteran hotelier says watching the boats leaving “was a memory that I’ll never forget”.

She continues: “I just hope this now sets us up on a stage that can see other national and international events consider Aberdeen as an option.”

And the businesswoman is optimistic that the city will see the Tall Ships again “in the not too distant future”.

It comes as city leaders have confirmed they are already in talks with organisers behind the nautical extravaganza.

While there remains a lot of work to be done, they are confident they could secure another instalment in the relatively near future.

“Genuinely the people that attended were really lovely people and just everybody here was in awe of the splendour of the Tall Ships,” Mary adds.

