Owners make ‘difficult decision’ to close Kemnay Farm Shop

Kemnay Farm Shop is set to close next month.

Owners Steven and Michelle Clark announced that the Aberdeenshire store will shut for good on Friday August 29.

The couple say it was a “difficult decision” and they no longer have the “energy to give the shop” what it needs.

In a Facebook statement, Michelle said: “After a lot of thought (and tears!), I’ve made the really difficult decision to close Kemnay Farm Shop on Friday, 30th August.

“I just don’t have the energy to give the shop what it truly needs anymore.

“We’ve got a lot going on in our lives work-wise, and it’s time for us to focus on those things.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken to be closing this chapter, but deep down I know it’s the right decision for now.

“Thank you again for everything.”

Kemnay Farm Shop owners announce monthly venture

Despite plans to close the farm shop and cafe, the owners have unveiled plans for a monthly venture.

While continuing to supply shops with their local product, afternoon teas will be available for takeaway alongside a monthly meat pack, which can be delivered.

Pop-up shops will also still be on the schedule to help keep their loyal customers satisfied.

Meanwhile, the existing shop and tea room will be available to rent.

Michelle added: “I honestly can’t thank all of you enough for your support over the years.

“You’ve kept us going through thick and thin, and I really hope you’ll continue to support our new monthly venture.”

‘Your little shop will be a miss for the village’

The news has shocked Kemnay customers, with many sad to see the business go.

Taking to the comments, one person wrote: “Sorry to see your closing, Michelle.

“You have done an excellent job and done so much for the community of Kemnay, but you also need to do what’s right for you.

“Life is precious, now you need your time, family time and still keep what you enjoy to work at too. It’s all about getting a balance.”

Another said the Farm shop “will be missed”, writing: “So sorry. The Kemnay Farm shop scone is the yardstick for all other scones, and they always fall short.

“You will be missed in the village for your cheerful, excellent customer service. Family and health have to come first.”

Another echoed their sentiments, writing: “Sorry to read this, your little shop will be a miss for the village

“But health and happiness come first.”

Staff at Caber Coffee Ltd wished the team all the best.

Taking to the comments, they wrote: “Aw, Michelle, we’re all sending you hugs.

“What an amazing business you’ve built – and nobody will ever forget the lockdown school meal deal you so generously offered.

“Thank you for all your custom and loyalty from everyone at Team Caber.”