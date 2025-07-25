Owners make ‘difficult decision’ to close Kemnay Farm Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners make ‘difficult decision’ to close Kemnay Farm Shop

Steven and Michelle Clark say they no longer have the 'energy to give the shop what it truly needs'.

By Michelle Henderson
Kemnay Farm Shop and tea room will close to customers next month. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Kemnay Farm Shop is set to close next month.

Owners Steven and Michelle Clark announced that the Aberdeenshire store will shut for good on Friday August 29.

The couple say it was a “difficult decision” and they no longer have the “energy to give the shop” what it needs.

In a Facebook statement, Michelle said: “After a lot of thought (and tears!), I’ve made the really difficult decision to close Kemnay Farm Shop on Friday, 30th August.

“I just don’t have the energy to give the shop what it truly needs anymore.

“We’ve got a lot going on in our lives work-wise, and it’s time for us to focus on those things.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken to be closing this chapter, but deep down I know it’s the right decision for now.

“Thank you again for everything.”

Kemnay Farm Shop owners announce monthly venture

Despite plans to close the farm shop and cafe, the owners have unveiled plans for a monthly venture.

While continuing to supply shops with their local product, afternoon teas will be available for takeaway alongside a monthly meat pack, which can be delivered.

Pop-up shops will also still be on the schedule to help keep their loyal customers satisfied.

Meanwhile, the existing shop and tea room will be available to rent.

Michelle added: “I honestly can’t thank all of you enough for your support over the years.

“You’ve kept us going through thick and thin, and I really hope you’ll continue to support our new monthly venture.”

‘Your little shop will be a miss for the village’

The news has shocked Kemnay customers, with many sad to see the business go.

Taking to the comments, one person wrote: “Sorry to see your closing, Michelle.

“You have done an excellent job and done so much for the community of Kemnay, but you also need to do what’s right for you.

“Life is precious, now you need your time, family time and still keep what you enjoy to work at too. It’s all about getting a balance.”

Another said the Farm shop “will be missed”, writing: “So sorry. The Kemnay Farm shop scone is the yardstick for all other scones, and they always fall short.

“You will be missed in the village for your cheerful, excellent customer service. Family and health have to come first.”

Another echoed their sentiments, writing: “Sorry to read this, your little shop will be a miss for the village

“But health and happiness come first.”

Staff at Caber Coffee Ltd wished the team all the best.

Taking to the comments, they wrote: “Aw, Michelle, we’re all sending you hugs.

“What an amazing business you’ve built – and nobody will ever forget the lockdown school meal deal you so generously offered.

“Thank you for all your custom and loyalty from everyone at Team Caber.”

Conversation