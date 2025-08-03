Ibiza hotel where two men died vows to boost safety after top-level meeting

The hotel where two Scottish men died has vowed to improve safety after a top-level meeting with politicians.

Evan Thomson, 26, died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony at Ibiza Rocks Hotel on Monday, July 7.

Two weeks later, 19-year-old Gary Kelly, who played for Aberdeen Lynx and Dundee Stars ice hockey teams, died at the same hotel after falling from a third floor.

Spanish police force Guardia Civil told the Press and Journal they were treating both deaths as “accidents”.

It is understood authorities on the island have now concluded both investigations, paving the way for the two respective families to organise funerals.

A celebration of 26-year-old Evan’s life took place on Thursday.

His friends and family criticised the hotel after Evan died for “returning to business as usual” too soon and for communicating poorly.

Evan’s sister Teila told us: “Ibiza is known for its partying and it just stuns me that they don’t have higher safety precautions.

“And, once it did happen, the hotel’s response was just completely heartbreaking – almost as if it never happened.”

Hotel safety concerns

However, following those criticisms, the hotel reacted very differently to Gary’s tragic death.

Within hours of the incident, they posted on social media to express their sympathy and to cancel hotel entertainment for a week out of respect for Gary’s family.

It is understood those moves were very much appreciated by the families of Gary and Evan – but they still have concerns about safety at the hotel.

Now, those concerns have been echoed by local councillors on the island who have told the hotel to implement stricter safety measures.

The main issue is the size of the balconies.

Some of the balconies at Ibiza Rocks are railing-type walls that are robust and come up to a good height.

However, there is another type of balcony – such as the one Evan fell from – that resembles a wall and measures 3ft in height.

Evan’s family have urged the hotel to install Perspex screens on top of these walls to keep guests safe.

Top-level meeting

The Press and Journal has now spoken to Sant Antoni de Portmany Council – the local authority for the town where Ibiza Rocks Hotel is located.

They told us that the town’s mayor, Marcos Serra, has now met with Ibiza Rocks bosses.

Citizen security councillor, Neus Mateu, and the councillor of tourism, Miguel Tur, were also at the talks.

They wanted to “get to know first-hand what happened, as well as the current security measures applied at the site,” said a council spokesman.

The council added that during the meeting, they “conveyed the need to reinforce existing protocols”.

The local authority also “urged the immediate adoption of stricter security measures and exceptional actions in response to the current situation”.

They added that the hotel has shown “its willingness to undertake various improvements with the aim of preventing this type of incident in the future”.

Hotel to bolster safety measures

Following Gary Kelly’s death, an Ibiza Rocks Hotel spokesman said: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.”

‘Put safety first’

The spokesman added: “Balcony safety is something we take very seriously, and our hotel meets all the applicable building regulations.

“Alongside that, we’re introducing further safety measures and working to raise more guest awareness to help encourage responsible use and keep everyone safe.”

Indeed, the hotel posted several social media posts last week urging guests to look out for one another and to put safety first.

It is also understood that Ibiza Rocks chiefs have brought in specialist consultants to learn from their expertise about balcony safety.

The hotel is awaiting final recommendations about the best kind of balcony to use and intends to implement those recommendations once received.

We have asked Ibiza Rocks Hotel about the timescale for their implementation and are awaiting a response.

Tributes to two men

Tributes have been pouring in for the two men since the tragic news became known.

Following Evan Thomson’s accident, his mum, Lel Kellighan, posted a statement on social media sharing her heartbreak.

She said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to write and tell you all, earlier this week my son Evan was in a tragic accident whilst on holiday with his friends in Ibiza and sadly passed away. “We are all absolutely broken.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal, his friends and relatives described the Ibiza hotel’s response to his death as “completely heartbreaking”.

Meanwhile, several floral tributes were left for 19-year-old Gary Kelly outside the Lynx Ice Arena in Aberdeen and also at Dundee Ice Arena.

Gary, from Lochee, played for both Dundee Stars and Aberdeen Lynx last season.

His coach at Aberdeen Lynx, Jordan Leydan, shared a heartfelt tribute saying he left “a mark on everyone around him”.

An online fundraiser, launched in support of Gary’s family, has raised more than £33,000.