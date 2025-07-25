Aberdeen police chase ends in crash as teen driver of stolen car arrested

A teen driver has been arrested after a police chase through Aberdeen ended in a crash.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stolen white Suzuki Swift crashed on an unnamed road off the B9000 near Pitmedden this morning.

The car was taken from the Springhill Terrace area of the city shortly after 7.45am this morning.

It’s understood that the back window was smashed to gain entry.

Moments later, it was seen driving “erratically” and at high speed, and when the driver failed to stop at the Cardens Knowe area, police launched a pursuit.

After crashing, the driver was checked over by paramedics before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for minor injuries.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Aberdeen officers have now launched an investigation.

Inspector Steve Manson said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this vehicle prior to the crash to get in touch with police.

“Anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage should check to see if they captured anything that could help with our enquiry.”

If you can help, contact police on 101 quoting reference 0703 of July 25.