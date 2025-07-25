American sets up ‘apologies’ desk in Aberdeen ahead of Trump visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

American sets up ‘apologies’ desk in Aberdeen ahead of Trump visit

Joseph DeLappe will be in Aberdeen to 'offer his apologies' to passersby for his home country's "failures".

By Ross Hempseed
Joseph DeLappe sitting at his desk
Joseph DeLappe offers apologies for the US's failings. Image: Supplied.

An American man has chosen a unique way to protest against President Donald Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire by apologising for his “country’s failings”.

Joseph DeLappe, an Edinburgh-based artist and activist, has set up an “apologies desk” near the William Wallace statue on Union Terrace.

He will perform “Sorry,” a public art intervention in which he apologises to passersby for his country’s shortcomings.

Mr DeLappe’s performance comes as US President Donald Trump is due to make a highly publicised “private” visit to his Aberdeenshire golf course in the coming days.

He is planning to visit Menie Estate near Balmedie on Monday, July 28, to officially open the MacLeod Course, named after his Scottish mother.

Donald Trump hits a tee shot on the tenth hole of the Trump International Golf Links golf course near Aberdeen
Trump will visit Trump International Scotland at Menie Estate next week. Image: PA Archive.

Mr DeLappe moved to Scotland in 2017 when Trump first came to the White House.

He said: “Since I’ve lived here just watching him come and go and come again to the office of the presidency, I have just felt completely helpless and increasingly despondent, angry and embarrassed, and in the end, motivated.

“What can I do as an artist, as an individual, as a way to sort of express my horror and my regret at what is going on.

“It’s very simple, I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for what my country is doing. I’m sorry for what President Trump is doing, and I hope and I pray that my country figures this out.”

Joseph DeLappe sets up ‘apologies desk’ in Aberdeen

An empty chair will sit opposite Mr DeLappe at the desk as he hopes to invite passers-by to sit, talk, and reflect.

He has already had some unexpected conversations which became more about the other person’s concerns and fears.

Woman sitting on chair opposite Mr DeLappe's "apologies" desk
Passersby stopped to speak with Mr DeLappe. Image: Supplied.

He recalled an “intense” story from an Ukrainian refugee who had moved from country to country for nine years.

Mr DeLappe said hearing her story was “very emotional”.

Another two people who sat with Mr DeLappe were transgender and shared with him Scotland is “the only place they feel safe”.

The idea for the apologies desk stems from Mr DeLappe’s visit to the US back in April to meet his new grandson Rufus.

He said he thought about his fears for his future and decided to act.

Sign stating : "United States Apologies Desk
The United States Apologies Desk. Image: Supplied.

On Trump himself, Mr DeLappe said he believes what we have heard about the US president is only a small part of the real truth.

Mr DeLappe plans to perform again over the coming days and documents his activities via his blog.

Conversation