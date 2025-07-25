American sets up ‘apologies’ desk in Aberdeen ahead of Trump visit

An American man has chosen a unique way to protest against President Donald Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire by apologising for his “country’s failings”.

Joseph DeLappe, an Edinburgh-based artist and activist, has set up an “apologies desk” near the William Wallace statue on Union Terrace.

He will perform “Sorry,” a public art intervention in which he apologises to passersby for his country’s shortcomings.

Mr DeLappe’s performance comes as US President Donald Trump is due to make a highly publicised “private” visit to his Aberdeenshire golf course in the coming days.

He is planning to visit Menie Estate near Balmedie on Monday, July 28, to officially open the MacLeod Course, named after his Scottish mother.

Mr DeLappe moved to Scotland in 2017 when Trump first came to the White House.

He said: “Since I’ve lived here just watching him come and go and come again to the office of the presidency, I have just felt completely helpless and increasingly despondent, angry and embarrassed, and in the end, motivated.

“What can I do as an artist, as an individual, as a way to sort of express my horror and my regret at what is going on.

“It’s very simple, I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for what my country is doing. I’m sorry for what President Trump is doing, and I hope and I pray that my country figures this out.”

Joseph DeLappe sets up ‘apologies desk’ in Aberdeen

An empty chair will sit opposite Mr DeLappe at the desk as he hopes to invite passers-by to sit, talk, and reflect.

He has already had some unexpected conversations which became more about the other person’s concerns and fears.

He recalled an “intense” story from an Ukrainian refugee who had moved from country to country for nine years.

Mr DeLappe said hearing her story was “very emotional”.

Another two people who sat with Mr DeLappe were transgender and shared with him Scotland is “the only place they feel safe”.

The idea for the apologies desk stems from Mr DeLappe’s visit to the US back in April to meet his new grandson Rufus.

He said he thought about his fears for his future and decided to act.

On Trump himself, Mr DeLappe said he believes what we have heard about the US president is only a small part of the real truth.

Mr DeLappe plans to perform again over the coming days and documents his activities via his blog.