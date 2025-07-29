‘Why we chose to open our independent bed shop in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre instead of retail park’

Aberdeen city centre’s newest independent trader concedes that his freshly opened location may not be the most typical spot for a bed shop.

After all, Bliss Beds owner Gary Gallacher isn’t selling a product that people can just “pop in their handbag” on a whim when they pass by.

But he tells us how he has all that sorted.

In fact, Gary thinks the Trinity Centre is “the perfect place to put a furniture shop”.

Bliss Beds is opening in the closed Superdrug at the Aberdeen city centre mall.

The family furniture firm already has branches in Dundee, Perth and Kirkcaldy, but this will be the first here.

We nipped down to meet the owner Gary Gallacher, as he told us just why he has high hopes for the new store…

Why did Bliss Beds choose Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre?

Reclining on a comfy sofa in the premises, Gary explains how he launched Bliss Beds along with his sons in 2019.

For a while they looked at a few spots across the Granite City, but Gary was drawn to the shopping mall on Union Street.

He was inspired having seen the Trinity Centre’s shift towards independent traders since Aberdeen businessman Robert Keane took it over two years ago.

Gary says: “We just liked the feel here, and liked what they are trying to do by filling units as opposed to sitting them empty hoping for national change to come along…

“I think really that’s long gone.

“Trying to get independents in and provide good products to the people in the area is exactly the way I would go as well.”

‘Retail parks aren’t for us’

And the new occupant has been encouraged to open up here after seeing so many customers from Aberdeen flock to their store in Dundee.

Gary adds: “We’ve just always liked to be part of a shopping centre.

“We found that in shopping centres there’s footfall and we tend to find that access to retail parks is not always great, especially for elderly people that maybe don’t drive.

“A lot of people want the shopping centres and the town centres to be reinvented. It’s how you do that.”

The businessman continues: “You’ll always get negativity, ‘Why are you opening a furniture shop in a shopping centre?’

“Well, at the end of the day, people often are in town.

“It’s not like they’re coming in and buying a bed and a mattress and putting it in their handbag and taking it home with them…

“We’re going to deliver all that to them, we’ll sort the rest out.

“So it’s a perfect place to put a furniture shop because most people come into town.”

What can I find in Bliss Beds?

From selling their own branded mattresses to custom made beds, the company offers a variety of products at a range of prices and does all their own deliveries.

Gary says: “A lot of the times we’re getting the same products made in the same factories as a lot of the bigger brands, but we’re just not over-inflating it.”

And despite the challenges that the city centre is currently facing, Gary is “optimistic”.

Gary says: “I’m optimistic… Based on what we do in Dundee and the other stores, Aberdeen has the potential.

“It’s a bigger city, there’s a bigger population and there doesn’t seem to be the level of independent stores like this up here.”

With Bliss Beds taking the next step by opening their latest branch, Gary hopes the family business will continue for generations.

And his seven-year-old grandson Patrick is also already showing an interest, lending a hand during the holidays.

Gary jokes: “He thinks he is the big boss!”

Bliss Beds is currently looking for a manager for the Trinity Centre store. Anyone interested can send a CV to info@blissbeds.co.uk.

