‘Why we chose to open our independent bed shop in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre instead of retail park’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Why we chose to open our independent bed shop in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre instead of retail park’

Owner Gary Gallacher is excited to be opening a branch of the family-run firm in Aberdeen.

Bliss Beds is ready to welcome customers into the store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bliss Beds is ready to welcome customers into the store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Aberdeen city centre’s newest independent trader concedes that his freshly opened location may not be the most typical spot for a bed shop.

After all, Bliss Beds owner Gary Gallacher isn’t selling a product that people can just “pop in their handbag” on a whim when they pass by.

But he tells us how he has all that sorted.

In fact, Gary thinks the Trinity Centre is “the perfect place to put a furniture shop”.

Gary Gallacher at Bliss Beds Aberdeen
Gary Gallacher is looking forward to bringing Bliss Beds to the Granite City. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bliss Beds is opening in the closed Superdrug at the Aberdeen city centre mall.

The family furniture firm already has branches in Dundee, Perth and Kirkcaldy, but this will be the first here.

We nipped down to meet the owner Gary Gallacher, as he told us just why he has high hopes for the new store…

Why did Bliss Beds choose Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre?

Reclining on a comfy sofa in the premises, Gary explains how he launched Bliss Beds along with his sons in 2019.

For a while they looked at a few spots across the Granite City, but Gary was drawn to the shopping mall on Union Street.

He was inspired having seen the Trinity Centre’s shift towards independent traders since Aberdeen businessman Robert Keane took it over two years ago.

Robert Keane has been revealed as the new owner of Aberdeen's Trinity Centre.
Robert Keane was revealed as the new owner of Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre in 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Gary says: “We just liked the feel here, and liked what they are trying to do by filling units as opposed to sitting them empty hoping for national change to come along…

“I think really that’s long gone.

“Trying to get independents in and provide good products to the people in the area is exactly the way I would go as well.”

Gary Gallacher at Bliss Beds Aberdeen
Gary is helping to bring more independent stores into Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Retail parks aren’t for us’

And the new occupant has been encouraged to open up here after seeing so many customers from Aberdeen flock to their store in Dundee.

Gary adds: “We’ve just always liked to be part of a shopping centre.

“We found that in shopping centres there’s footfall and we tend to find that access to retail parks is not always great, especially for elderly people that maybe don’t drive.

“A lot of people want the shopping centres and the town centres to be reinvented. It’s how you do that.”

Bliss Beds Aberdeen
A glimpse inside Bliss Beds in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The businessman continues: “You’ll always get negativity, ‘Why are you opening a furniture shop in a shopping centre?’

“Well, at the end of the day, people often are in town.

“It’s not like they’re coming in and buying a bed and a mattress and putting it in their handbag and taking it home with them…

“We’re going to deliver all that to them, we’ll sort the rest out.

“So it’s a perfect place to put a furniture shop because most people come into town.”

Gary Gallacher Bliss Beds Aberdeen
The sign is lit and ready to welcome customers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What can I find in Bliss Beds?

From selling their own branded mattresses to custom made beds, the company offers a variety of products at a range of prices and does all their own deliveries.

Gary says: “A lot of the times we’re getting the same products made in the same factories as a lot of the bigger brands, but we’re just not over-inflating it.”

Bliss Beds Aberdeen
Some furniture on display at the Bliss Beds shop in the Trinity Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And despite the challenges that the city centre is currently facing, Gary is “optimistic”.

Gary says: “I’m optimistic… Based on what we do in Dundee and the other stores, Aberdeen has the potential.

“It’s a bigger city, there’s a bigger population and there doesn’t seem to be the level of independent stores like this up here.”

Bliss Beds has a its own mattresses at a range of prices. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What other shops would you like to see open in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre? Let us know in our comments section below

With Bliss Beds taking the next step by opening their latest branch, Gary hopes the family business will continue for generations.

And his seven-year-old grandson Patrick is also already showing an interest, lending a hand during the holidays.

Gary jokes: “He thinks he is the big boss!”

Gary is excited for customers to come into the store and have a look! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bliss Beds is currently looking for a manager for the Trinity Centre store. Anyone interested can send a CV to info@blissbeds.co.uk.

Read more:

Conversation