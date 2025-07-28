Watch: President Donald Trump raises fist as he arrives at Balmedie for crunch talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Donald Trump has touched down in Aberdeenshire – with his children and grandchildren – ahead of crunch talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

The 79-year-old politician raised a fist aloft to gathered media representatives as he stepped off a military helicopter at his Balmedie estate.

The US president has been on a four-day trip in Scotland, beginning with a stay at his Turnberry resort where he enjoyed some golf on Saturday.

Combining pleasure with business, he met the President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen while there and agreed a new trade deal.

He is now expected to have “private engagement” with the prime minister before meeting First Minister John Swinney as well.

A highlight of his trip, however, is the opening of the second Trump International Golf Links course, which son Eric previously said would be “one of the best in the world”.

Read on for:

The golfing great who waited to watch Donald Trump arrive in Aberdeenshire

Find out the Aberdeen school pipe band who greeted the president and prime minister as they stepped off their aircraft

And images show Mr Trump’s children and granchildren smiling as they begin their stay at Menie too

When did Donald Trump arrive in Aberdeenshire?

The two leaders arrived at RAF Lossiemouth at around 6pm on Monday, following a busy day at Turnberry.

During a press briefing there, President Trump backed North Sea oil and gas following desperate pleas from north-east business leaders for the billionaire’s backing.

The pair landed at the Moray airbase in Air Force One, and from there boarded the Marine One helicopter to the Menie Estate.

The copter touched down on a helipad just yards from MacLeod House, the lodge at the resort named after the US leader’s Scottish mum.

Bagpipers from Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen greeted Donald Trump as he arrived in Aberdeenshire shortly before 7pm, with Keir Starmer by his side.

Donald Trump brings family for Menie stay

Uniformed servicemen saluted the leaders as they stepped off the aircraft, while Mr Trump saluted back before raising a triumphant fist as he greeted onlookers.

It came just hours after protestors gathered at Balmedie to demonstrate against the president, with police lining the beach to prevent any from climbing the dunes onto the golf course.

As well as official business however, this trip appears to be a family affair for the president as Donald Trump’s children and grandchildren were spotted arriving in Aberdeenshire too.

Donald Junior was seen stepping off a US helicopter along with Eric and their spouses.

The president’s grandchildren Tristan and Chloe exchanged high fives with Donald Junior on the lawn.

Which notable people waited to see Donald Trump arrive in Aberdeenshire?

Guests there for the occasion included Scottish golfing great Colin Montgomerie, who is hosting the PGA Seniors Championship at Menie later this week.

Aberdeenshire aristocrat and businessman George Aberdeen was on hand too to greet Donald Trump.

Mr Aberdeen is the founder and managing partner of Kinrise, a UK real-estate company that works to revitalise historic buildings and bring them back into use.

His family has been looking after the Haddo Estate in Tarves for more than 550 years.

John Swinney will also join the two leaders at a private dinner on Tuesday night.

A Scottish Government spokesman said the dinner would “provide the First Minister with an opportunity to advance the interests of Scotland to the President of the United States”.

Follow all updates on President Donald Trump’s four day visit in Scotland on our live blog.

