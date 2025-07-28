Union Street’s closed RBS could be turned into city centre flats

The empty former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Union Street could be brought back to life as a block of flats.

Aberdeen-registered firm Sanaland wants to turn the first to fourth floors of the historic complex into 10 apartments.

It would mean offices and staff rooms in the five-storey granite building would be redeveloped into new accommodation.

The former flagship bank closed its doors for the final time in November due to dwindling footfall and customers’ changing banking habits.

Sanaland is also responsible for the recent transformation of the Granite Mile’s vacant Bank of Scotland branch.

It helped to convert the unit at 201 Union Street, also known as Canada House, into the new GlenHouse restaurant.

What do the Royal Bank of Scotland flat plans look like?

Under the plans, the first, second and third floors would be modified to feature two one-bedroom and one two-bedroom flats.

Meanwhile, the fourth floor would feature a single three-bedroom apartment.

Metal windows and decorative metal panelling on the building would remain as they are and would not be changed or removed.

However, the walls would need to be insulated to meet current housing regulations and ventilation grilles would be added too.

Flat roofing would be replaced as it is currently damaged and leaking – which is creating damage inside the building.

Finally, the roof access door would be removed with a new double glazed window to be put in its place instead.

Union Street flats to ‘enjoy views of Aberdeen cityscape’

In planning documents, project agents Squire Associates state that the flats would “enjoy views of the Aberdeen cityscape”.

They added: “The two main elevations of the building are classically monumental, dominate the Union Street/St Nicholas Street junction and contribute greatly to the Union Street heritage.

“The proposals would not impact adversely on the building and would be sympathetic to the council’s hopes and aspirations for Union Street and the city centre.”

It comes amid major revamp works on the stretch of the Granite Mile outside the old bank, and follows the closure of the nearby Marks and Spencer a few months ago.

