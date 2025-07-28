Union Street’s closed RBS could be turned into city centre flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street’s closed RBS could be turned into city centre flats

Aberdeen-based firm Sanaland is behind a proposal to turn the first to fourth floors of the site into ten apartments.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Union Street
The upper floors of the former Union Street bank could become flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The empty former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Union Street could be brought back to life as a block of flats.

Aberdeen-registered firm Sanaland wants to turn the first to fourth floors of the historic complex into 10 apartments.

It would mean offices and staff rooms in the five-storey granite building would be redeveloped into new accommodation.

Floor plans for the flats inside the former RBS branch on Union Street
Floor plans for the flats inside the former RBS branch on Union Street. Image: Squire Associates

The former flagship bank closed its doors for the final time in November due to dwindling footfall and customers’ changing banking habits.

Sanaland is also responsible for the recent transformation of the Granite Mile’s vacant Bank of Scotland branch.

It helped to convert the unit at 201 Union Street, also known as Canada House, into the new GlenHouse restaurant.

What do the Royal Bank of Scotland flat plans look like?

Under the plans, the first, second and third floors would be modified to feature two one-bedroom and one two-bedroom flats.

Meanwhile, the fourth floor would feature a single three-bedroom apartment.

Office space inside the former bank
Offices inside the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch on Union Street. Image: Squire Associates

Metal windows and decorative metal panelling on the building would remain as they are and would not be changed or removed.

However, the walls would need to be insulated to meet current housing regulations and ventilation grilles would be added too.

A staff room inside the former bank building
A staff room inside the former Royal Bank of Scotland could soon become someone’s kitchen. Image: Squire Associates

Flat roofing would be replaced as it is currently damaged and leaking – which is creating damage inside the building.

Finally, the roof access door would be removed with a new double glazed window to be put in its place instead.

Union Street flats to ‘enjoy views of Aberdeen cityscape’

In planning documents, project agents Squire Associates state that the flats would “enjoy views of the Aberdeen cityscape”.

The Former RBS on Union Street.
The Former RBS on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you think this could help breathe new life back into Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

They added: “The two main elevations of the building are classically monumental, dominate the Union Street/St Nicholas Street junction and contribute greatly to the Union Street heritage.

“The proposals would not impact adversely on the building and would be sympathetic to the council’s hopes and aspirations for Union Street and the city centre.”

It comes amid major revamp works on the stretch of the Granite Mile outside the old bank, and follows the closure of the nearby Marks and Spencer a few months ago.

You can view the plans here.

