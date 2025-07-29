Inside huge Trump security operation as we go behind the barriers for president’s Aberdeenshire visit

Sheer panic crosses my face as I look at my phone on Sunday evening and see a missed call from The White House.

We had been preparing for the arrival of President Donald Trump in our patch for weeks by this point.

However, it wasn’t until that American number flashed up on my screen that the realisation hit.

I was about to get the rare experience of going behind the barriers of a massive security operation of international importance.

As you can imagine, there is a lot that goes into an event which involves two of the world’s most important men.

For days the headlines have been dominated by road closures, airspace restrictions and the huge police presence being assembled in the north-east ahead of the visit.

I was about to get right in the middle of it.

What goes into seeing Donald Trump come to Aberdeenshire?

It’s all a bit cloak and dagger, so I better not reveal too much.

But I’ll try my best to paint a vivid enough picture.

To start with, myself and P&J photographer Kami Thomson are instructed to head to a location in Aberdeen where we would meet my White House POC.

That stands for “point of contact”. She is exactly what you would imagine a White House official to be: Business-like, juggling two mobile phones, briefing us while replying to a whirlwind of text messages.

She was very friendly too, as well as being impressively organised. A trait I admire.

From there, we are loaded into a convoy of three minivans and we head out along the A90 to Menie.

The trip across Aberdeenshire was as normal as it could be – or so I thought.

At one point, the driver directs my attention to officers roaming about the overpass on patrol.

And the closer we get to Balmedie, the more police officers begin to pop up.

What happens when we get to Balmedie?

Balmedie appears deserted at first, but when we get to the centre of the village the scale of the operation hits you like a brick wall.

Dozens of police officers are barricading the road, one in civilian clothing holding a fat batch of papers in her hand.

This is their list of people with permission to pass. Here comes my first mild panic attack…

Both Kami and I had been prepared with our passports at hand following days of going back and forth with US Government officials to make sure everything was in order.

However, the officer in charge of this Balmedie border crossing looks unconvinced as she rifles through her pages of names – and still, ours are not there.

Two or three minutes pass. It felt like an age.

It turns out she didn’t have the press papers. Phew. Our driver isn’t so lucky though.

He had only taken the job at the last minute and, as his name wasn’t on the list, he’s not going any further. We are able to squeeze into the next minivan in the convoy.

Breathing a sigh of relief, we head onwards…

How tight is the security at Menie Estate as Donald Trump nears Aberdeenshire?

We get to the entrance of the Menie Estate, and are faced with another conundrum.

The guards won’t let us in. I’m not quite sure why.

But after our POC waves her White House badge and declares us “the president’s press”, he lets us pass.

The moment we pass that familiar entrance, albeit with some unfamiliar barricades, we see the place is absolutely flooded with police and military personnel. There looked like a few secret service types too, like the ones you see in the films.

Our van is pulled to the side for check number one. The whole vehicle is searched, scanned and examined by a police dog.

The dog seems content we pose no risk. That should be it, I think to myself, and we proceed further…

Until the next check a few yards on.

We are once again asked to leave the van and a group of soldiers give the vehicle another thorough inspection.

While they do that, we are also checked over. Here comes heart attack number two.

What have I done wrong?

I had purposely made arrangements to avoid any hassle, and was travelling very light – no pockets on my trousers, my phone was left in the van and I didn’t even have a bag.

The only things I need to hand over were my staff badge and my blazer. I walk through a metal detector like you get in an airport with a confident smile.

BEEEEEEEP! A red light starts to flash. Uh oh.

My heart sinks. What now? Should I duck? Put my hands in the air?

The police officer waves a hand-held detector all over me while the machine continues to beep away. That’s it, it was nice while it lasted.

But I turn around and he gives me a nice smile. I get through. It turns out it was the lucky necklace from my granny that I always wear on important days. Thanks granny!

Finally, we are IN!

By about 4pm we are in, waiting for the president and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to arrive.

They are expected to touch down within half an hour, but word gradually begins to spread that they are running late.

I make the most of the time by taking in the unusual surroundings. The place is swamped with White House officials and security personnel as we expect the arrival of hulking military aircraft.

This is a far cry from my average Monday afternoon, and I now start to relax as I chat with the American visitors.

Finally, the big moment arrives.

Relive the moment Donald Trump arrives in Aberdeenshire

At 6.30pm we begin to hear the whir of approaching helicopters, growing louder and louder until they break through the clouds before us.

Water splashes from the pond next to MacLeod House, the trees shake as if in the grip of a storm and an almighty whoosh of air whips fallen foliage into a frenzy.

The door opens and one of the world’s most controversial figures emerges. He’s across the lawn but there is no mistaking Donald Trump.

In a moment beamed around the globe, Mr Trump approaches the lodge with Mr Starmer following behind.

And just like that, the moment is over. We are rushed back onto the minivans and escorted back to Aberdeen with a kind thank you from the White House POC.

While for us the excitement was over, the real drama is still to come when President Trump stages crunch talks with both Mr Starmer and First Minister John Swinney this week.

