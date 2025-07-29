Inside huge Trump security operation as we go behind the barriers for president’s Aberdeenshire visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside huge Trump security operation as we go behind the barriers for president’s Aberdeenshire visit

We go behind the scenes of the huge security operation at Menie Estate for President Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire visit.

Reporter Denny Andonova on her experience covering Donald Trump in Aberdeenshire.
Reporter Denny Andonova on her experience covering Donald Trump in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

Sheer panic crosses my face as I look at my phone on Sunday evening and see a missed call from The White House.

We had been preparing for the arrival of President Donald Trump in our patch for weeks by this point.

However, it wasn’t until that American number flashed up on my screen that the realisation hit.

I was about to get the rare experience of going behind the barriers of a massive security operation of international importance.

Donald Trump arrives at Menie… Image: Trump International

As you can imagine, there is a lot that goes into an event which involves two of the world’s most important men.

For days the headlines have been dominated by road closures, airspace restrictions and the huge police presence being assembled in the north-east ahead of the visit.

I was about to get right in the middle of it.

Road closures at Balmedie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What goes into seeing Donald Trump come to Aberdeenshire?

It’s all a bit cloak and dagger, so I better not reveal too much.

But I’ll try my best to paint a vivid enough picture.

To start with, myself and P&J photographer Kami Thomson are instructed to head to a location in Aberdeen where we would meet my White House POC.

That stands for “point of contact”. She is exactly what you would imagine a White House official to be: Business-like, juggling two mobile phones, briefing us while replying to a whirlwind of text messages.

She was very friendly too, as well as being impressively organised. A trait I admire.

President Trump takes the salute on arrival in Aberdeenshire. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

From there, we are loaded into a convoy of three minivans and we head out along the A90 to Menie.

The trip across Aberdeenshire was as normal as it could be – or so I thought.

At one point, the driver directs my attention to officers roaming about the overpass on patrol.

And the closer we get to Balmedie, the more police officers begin to pop up.

Police at Balmedie Beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What happens when we get to Balmedie?

Balmedie appears deserted at first, but when we get to the centre of the village the scale of the operation hits you like a brick wall.

Dozens of police officers are barricading the road, one in civilian clothing holding a fat batch of papers in her hand.

This is their list of people with permission to pass. Here comes my first mild panic attack…

Both Kami and I had been prepared with our passports at hand following days of going back and forth with US Government officials to make sure everything was in order.

Police were even patrolling the beach. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

However, the officer in charge of this Balmedie border crossing looks unconvinced as she rifles through her pages of names – and still, ours are not there.

Two or three minutes pass. It felt like an age.

It turns out she didn’t have the press papers. Phew. Our driver isn’t so lucky though.

He had only taken the job at the last minute and, as his name wasn’t on the list, he’s not going any further. We are able to squeeze into the next minivan in the convoy.

Breathing a sigh of relief, we head onwards…

How tight is the security at Menie Estate as Donald Trump nears Aberdeenshire?

We get to the entrance of the Menie Estate, and are faced with another conundrum.

The guards won’t let us in. I’m not quite sure why.

But after our POC waves her White House badge and declares us “the president’s press”, he lets us pass.

More roads off limits in the seaside village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The moment we pass that familiar entrance, albeit with some unfamiliar barricades, we see the place is absolutely flooded with police and military personnel. There looked like a few secret service types too, like the ones you see in the films.

Our van is pulled to the side for check number one. The whole vehicle is searched, scanned and examined by a police dog.

The dog seems content we pose no risk. That should be it, I think to myself, and we proceed further…

Until the next check a few yards on.

US helicopters touching down as Donald Trump lands in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We are once again asked to leave the van and a group of soldiers give the vehicle another thorough inspection.

While they do that, we are also checked over. Here comes heart attack number two.

What have I done wrong?

I had purposely made arrangements to avoid any hassle, and was travelling very light – no pockets on my trousers, my phone was left in the van and I didn’t even have a bag.

The only things I need to hand over were my staff badge and my blazer. I walk through a metal detector like you get in an airport with a confident smile.

BEEEEEEEP! A red light starts to flash. Uh oh.

My heart sinks. What now? Should I duck? Put my hands in the air?

The police officer waves a hand-held detector all over me while the machine continues to beep away. That’s it, it was nice while it lasted.

We got a close up view of these aircraft. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But I turn around and he gives me a nice smile. I get through. It turns out it was the lucky necklace from my granny that I always wear on important days. Thanks granny!

Finally, we are IN!

By about 4pm we are in, waiting for the president and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to arrive.

They are expected to touch down within half an hour, but word gradually begins to spread that they are running late.

I make the most of the time by taking in the unusual surroundings. The place is swamped with White House officials and security personnel as we expect the arrival of hulking military aircraft.

Here I am relieved to be inside on Tuesday as well. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This is a far cry from my average Monday afternoon, and I now start to relax as I chat with the American visitors.

Finally, the big moment arrives.

Relive the moment Donald Trump arrives in Aberdeenshire

At 6.30pm we begin to hear the whir of approaching helicopters, growing louder and louder until they break through the clouds before us.

Water splashes from the pond next to MacLeod House, the trees shake as if in the grip of a storm and an almighty whoosh of air whips fallen foliage into a frenzy.

The door opens and one of the world’s most controversial figures emerges. He’s across the lawn but there is no mistaking Donald Trump.

In a moment beamed around the globe, Mr Trump approaches the lodge with Mr Starmer following behind.

And just like that, the moment is over.  We are rushed back onto the minivans and escorted back to Aberdeen with a kind thank you from the White House POC.

While for us the excitement was over, the real drama is still to come when President Trump stages crunch talks with both Mr Starmer and First Minister John Swinney this week.

Read more:

