Tucan Aberdeen boss: ‘I’m still counting the cost of trying to expand into city centre from Rosemount – bigger isn’t always better’

An honest Marcia Ramirez tells us why Tucan took a step back and returned to its roots.

Marcia is happy to back at her Rosemount restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Marcia is happy to back at her Rosemount restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Marcia Ramirez is still counting the cost of an ill-fated expansion bid as her restaurant dream became a nightmare when she tried opening a second venue in Aberdeen city centre.

For Marcia, from Venezuela, it all began when she took the plunge on her own business on Rosemount Place.

She transformed the former Duck and Dog in 2022, becoming an instant sensation in the trendy area.

It took off so much that she soon ventured into the city centre – offering her South American delicacies from the former Pizza Express on Belmont Street.

But the 46-year-old told us how she was still nursing her wounds after the ambitious expansion bid proved a costly mistake…

Meet some of the Tucan team: Owner Marcia Ramirez (middle) with waitress Maria Castro (left) and chef Rebeca Di Petro (right). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Tucan owner on Aberdeen restaurant’s ups and downs

Bringing a taste of South America to Aberdeen, Tucan offers a range of traditional dishes such as pabellon and empanadas.

I sit down with owner Marcia, who worked nearby at Cafe Cognito before launching her own business, and waitress Maria just as they are getting set for the evening service.

The cosy spot only has a few tables dotted about, but the manager soon tells me that bigger doesn’t always mean better for outlets like hers.

Inside Tucan Aberdeen restaurant.
Tucan Aberdeen is full of character. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Why did Tucan Aberdeen close Belmont Street restaurant?

In 2023, Tucan took a big step by opening a much larger premises on Belmont Street.

It was quite a leap – the Rosemount restaurant has space for 20 people while this one just off Union Street could seat 80 punters.

They gave it a year before admitting defeat.

The Belmont Street restaurant which has closed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“After one year, the bill was too high and we needed to close,” Marcia tells me.

She concedes that the number of customers visiting the city centre restaurant “was not enough for one big place”.

“Belmont wasn’t working…” the restaurateur adds.

Marcia tells me it could take three years to recover from the losses made on the city centre venture, as she fights to clear Tucan’s debt.

‘Customers were telling us they prefer the Rosemount Tucan restaurant’

Waitress Maria moved to Aberdeen six years ago, and worked at both city premises.

What does she think was the major difference between the two venues?

With a gesture at the Rosemount spot, the 26-year-old tells me: “People love here more.

“I hear from a lot of customers that they love a small place… It’s more quiet and you can take more care of the people.”

Marcia agrees, chipping in: “Here is more familiar.”

And she admits that operating the bigger Belmont Steet restaurant came with “too much stress”.

Tucan prides itself on its food and atmosphere. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Why does Aberdeen’s Rosemount work for Tucan?

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed how retail expert Jonathan De Mello, hired to help fill empty Union Street units, reckons one method would be luring independent traders from Rosemount – with the promise of bigger premises and higher footfall.

But having tried and tested a larger city centre venue, Marica tells us that a smaller setup works best for her business.

Owner of Tucan Aberdeen Marcia Ramirez in the Rosemount Place restaurant.
A glimpse inside the Tucan Rosemount restaurant with Marcia. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘I am happy to be back here’

Drawn to the community of independent businesses in Rosemount, Marcia tells me: “I like the people, I like the area and it’s so friendly.

“I love it here.”

Maria adds: “I think that our culture makes people happy and the music helps… some people come through the door and they start dancing! I think that makes it special.”

Marcia Ramirez at the Rosemount eatery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And Tucan is not the only business to call Rosemount Place home with the owner of Heartfelt Aromas, Claire Reid, telling us she “couldn’t see herself being anywhere else”.

Marcia tells me that the business is going “up, up and up”, since closing the Belmont Street venue.

She continues: “I am definitely happy in Rosemount.”

Have you been to Rosemount recently? Let us know places you visited in the comments section below

