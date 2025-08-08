Heat from Hazlehead cremations to be used to warm new school and pool

Heat from cremations at Hazlehead will be used to keep a new secondary school warm.

Plans have been lodged for a new eco-friendly energy centre to be built on the site of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy.

The proposal by Aberdeen Heat and Power would see equipment linking this new building to the crematorium nearby.

The new centre would supply the school through air source heat pumps and what’s termed as “waste heat” from the crematorium nearby.

This excess heat would also keep the creatures at Hazlehead Park’s Pets Corner warm, along with residents at a sheltered housing complex.

This would mean capturing heat created during the cremation process and diverting it instead of releasing it out into the atmosphere.

It’s an idea that has been going for some time in other parts of the world, with its environmental benefits hailed.

Aberdeen City Council is sponsoring the project and Sustainable Energy Ltd has been commissioned to help develop the proposal.

What would the low-carbon energy centre look like?

The energy centre would have nine air source heat pumps, thermal storage and 12 gas boilers for a back-up heat supply.

It would not be staffed and operate remotely instead, with maintenance staff only attending for scheduled servicing or emergency shut downs.

Meanwhile, equipment would be installed at the crematorium and connect to the circuit.

Developers claim the centre will support efforts to reduce fuel poverty across the city while working towards a decarbonised approach of heat production in Aberdeen.

Two homes that had been occupied by academy staff in previous years are currently on the proposed energy centre site.

However, they are due to be demolished as part of the redevelopment of the school.

Who would benefit from the Hazlehead heat network upgrade?

If the project is approved and construction gets under way, a trench would be dug out to lay new pipework.

Denseat Court sheltered housing complex and the Bruce, Rose, Davidson, and Wallace housing blocks currently benefit from the Hazlehead heat network.

Meanwhile, the Hazlehead Pavilion and Pets Corner will also receive heat from the new energy centre.

Developers say the new facility should not create any noise nuisance to nearby residential areas.

And, they claim that decarbonising the Hazlehead Heat Network represents a “strategic and practical step” in achieving national and local climate ambitions.

You can view the plans here.

Read more: