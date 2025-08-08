Heat from Hazlehead cremations to be used to warm new school and pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heat from Hazlehead cremations to be used to warm new school and pool

New eco measures will take advantage of the excess heat produced during the cremation process to boost the local network in the Aberdeen community.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy
Artist impression of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy. Image: Ryden

Heat from cremations at Hazlehead will be used to keep a new secondary school warm.

Plans have been lodged for a new eco-friendly energy centre to be built on the site of the new £120 million Hazlehead Academy.

The proposal by Aberdeen Heat and Power would see equipment linking this new building to the crematorium nearby.

The new centre would supply the school through air source heat pumps and what’s termed as “waste heat” from the crematorium nearby.

This excess heat would also keep the creatures at Hazlehead Park’s Pets Corner warm, along with residents at a sheltered housing complex.

The location of the low-carbon energy centre on the new Hazlehead Academy site. Image: Sustainable Energy

This would mean capturing heat created during the cremation process and diverting it instead of releasing it out into the atmosphere.

It’s an idea that has been going for some time in other parts of the world, with its environmental benefits hailed.

Aberdeen City Council is sponsoring the project and Sustainable Energy Ltd has been commissioned to help develop the proposal.

What would the low-carbon energy centre look like?

The energy centre would have nine air source heat pumps, thermal storage and 12 gas boilers for a back-up heat supply.

It would not be staffed and operate remotely instead, with maintenance staff only attending for scheduled servicing or emergency shut downs.

Meanwhile, equipment would be installed at the crematorium and connect to the circuit.

Drawing of the proposed low-carbon energy centre at Hazlehead Academy. Image: Sustainable Energy

Developers claim the centre will support efforts to reduce fuel poverty across the city while working towards a decarbonised approach of heat production in Aberdeen.

Two homes that had been occupied by academy staff in previous years are currently on the proposed energy centre site.

However, they are due to be demolished as part of the redevelopment of the school.

Who would benefit from the Hazlehead heat network upgrade?

If the project is approved and construction gets under way, a trench would be dug out to lay new pipework.

Denseat Court sheltered housing complex and the Bruce, Rose, Davidson, and Wallace housing blocks currently benefit from the Hazlehead heat network.

The buried pipework route from the energy centre to the crematorium is shown in blue, while the energy centre site is outlined in red. Image: Sustainable Energy

Meanwhile, the Hazlehead Pavilion and Pets Corner will also receive heat from the new energy centre.

Developers say the new facility should not create any noise nuisance to nearby residential areas.

Aberdeen Crematorium
Aberdeen’s crematorium can be found in the Hazlehead area of the city. Image: Aberdeen City Council

And, they claim that decarbonising the Hazlehead Heat Network represents a “strategic and practical step” in achieving national and local climate ambitions.

You can view the plans here.

