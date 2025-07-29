Investigation into death of baby boy at Aberdeen children’s hospital launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Investigation into death of baby boy at Aberdeen children’s hospital launched

Baby Michael was just two months old when he died.

By Ross Hempseed
The death of a baby at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital will be investigated.
Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

An investigation has been launched into the death of a two-month-old baby at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital four years ago.

The death will be investigated as part of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) by the procurator fiscal.

Michael Wilson was born on August 11 2021 at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. He died two months later at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital on October 15.

A preliminary hearing into the baby’s death is due to begin on September 11 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

According to the Lord Advocate, Michael’s death raises “serious public concerns”.

The FAI will determine the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred. It will also establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken.

And it will examine if future actions could help minimise deaths in similar circumstances.



FAIs are “inquisitorial” and used to establish facts and not assign blame.

This inquiry will explore the circumstances of Michael’s death.

It will particularly focus on the understanding and appreciation of the risk and complexities of his condition along with information sharing between health boards and with family members.

It will also consider if NHS Grampian’s reviews identified sufficient and appropriate measures to prevent the occurrence of any similar deaths occurring in the future.

The granite frontage and black double doors of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The Fatal Accident Inquiry will be conducted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations, said:  “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Michael Wilson occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern, and as such, a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Michael’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

