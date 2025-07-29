Investigation into death of baby boy at Aberdeen children’s hospital launched

An investigation has been launched into the death of a two-month-old baby at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital four years ago.

The death will be investigated as part of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) by the procurator fiscal.

Michael Wilson was born on August 11 2021 at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. He died two months later at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital on October 15.

A preliminary hearing into the baby’s death is due to begin on September 11 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

According to the Lord Advocate, Michael’s death raises “serious public concerns”.

The FAI will determine the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred. It will also establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken.

And it will examine if future actions could help minimise deaths in similar circumstances.

FAIs are “inquisitorial” and used to establish facts and not assign blame.

This inquiry will explore the circumstances of Michael’s death.

It will particularly focus on the understanding and appreciation of the risk and complexities of his condition along with information sharing between health boards and with family members.

It will also consider if NHS Grampian’s reviews identified sufficient and appropriate measures to prevent the occurrence of any similar deaths occurring in the future.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Michael Wilson occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern, and as such, a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Michael’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”