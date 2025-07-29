Aberdeen care worker struck off for flashing two women on Deeside railway line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen care worker struck off for flashing two women on Deeside railway line

Enzo Rota pleaded guilty back in December 2024 but only now has the SSSC removed him from the register.

By Ross Hempseed
Flasher Enzo Rota has been struck off by the SSSC
Flasher Enzo Rota has been struck off by the SSSC. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen social care worker has been struck off seven months after pleading guilty to two charges of public indecency after he flashed two women in Cults.

Enzo Rota was subject to an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) following lewd behaviour in Cults along the Deeside railway line.

He was originally charged with exposing himself in a sexual manner and for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification.

However, the Crown accepted a guilty plea after the sexual element was removed.

The court heard that at about 10am on August 18, 2024, one woman was running along the railway line near Boxcar Coffee in Cults with her dog when Enzo Rota caught her attention.

He was standing on one of the footpaths and she continued running along her route.

On her way back she passed by the same spot and observed Rota with his penis exposed.

The woman ran past him, called him ‘disgusting’ and then notified the police.

Cults flasher who worked as social care worker struck off

Just 20 minutes after, a second woman was walking along the footpath with her dog when she saw Rota.

She saw his hand around his exposed penis and she quickly left the area and also contacted the police.

In the dock, Rota pleaded guilty to two charges of public indecency.

Prosecutors accepted his actions were “not sexually motivated”.

Rota was given a payback order with supervision for two years and 150 hours of unpaid work. He also had to pay each of his victims £300 in compensation.

A man in tan jacket and wearing gold-rimmed glasses, with long hair tied back off his face and his eyes downcast, leaves court from the front door.
Enzo Rota leaving court following his guilty plea to public indecency. Image: DC Thomson.

Now, following months of investigation by the SSSC, the panel concluded his ability to work in social care was impaired.

The SSSC report stated: “You have been convicted of two offences of public indecency, namely, exposing your genitals to female members of the public on two separate occasions.

“This conduct, although committed outside the workplace, demonstrates a serious lack of judgement and self-control.

“Your conduct was not only unlawful but also sexually intrusive and likely to have caused emotional harm to members of the public.”

Due to the seriousness of the behaviour, Rota was struck off the SSSC register immediately.