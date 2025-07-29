Aberdeen care worker struck off for flashing two women on Deeside railway line

An Aberdeen social care worker has been struck off seven months after pleading guilty to two charges of public indecency after he flashed two women in Cults.

Enzo Rota was subject to an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) following lewd behaviour in Cults along the Deeside railway line.

He was originally charged with exposing himself in a sexual manner and for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification.

However, the Crown accepted a guilty plea after the sexual element was removed.

The court heard that at about 10am on August 18, 2024, one woman was running along the railway line near Boxcar Coffee in Cults with her dog when Enzo Rota caught her attention.

He was standing on one of the footpaths and she continued running along her route.

On her way back she passed by the same spot and observed Rota with his penis exposed.

The woman ran past him, called him ‘disgusting’ and then notified the police.

Cults flasher who worked as social care worker struck off

Just 20 minutes after, a second woman was walking along the footpath with her dog when she saw Rota.

She saw his hand around his exposed penis and she quickly left the area and also contacted the police.

In the dock, Rota pleaded guilty to two charges of public indecency.

Prosecutors accepted his actions were “not sexually motivated”.

Rota was given a payback order with supervision for two years and 150 hours of unpaid work. He also had to pay each of his victims £300 in compensation.

Now, following months of investigation by the SSSC, the panel concluded his ability to work in social care was impaired.

The SSSC report stated: “You have been convicted of two offences of public indecency, namely, exposing your genitals to female members of the public on two separate occasions.

“This conduct, although committed outside the workplace, demonstrates a serious lack of judgement and self-control.

“Your conduct was not only unlawful but also sexually intrusive and likely to have caused emotional harm to members of the public.”

Due to the seriousness of the behaviour, Rota was struck off the SSSC register immediately.