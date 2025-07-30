Banchory Primary School turnaround after headteacher’s ‘sudden and surprising’ exit

Inspectors say the shock exit of Banchory Primary School’s headteacher has led to a turnaround in its fortunes.

The Arbeadie Road school received the poor ratings from Education Scotland following an inspection back in February 2023.

Its leadership was branded “weak”, amid a catalogue of other failings.

Inspectors claimed that the senior leadership team had a “lack of clarity and consistency” in running the school.

It was noted that children were “passive and compliant” in “too many lessons”, while a play-based approach to learning in early years did not support “effective” learning.

But while improvements have been made since, parents were shocked to learn that headteacher Jackie Fernandez had left her role in April.

What happened to Banchory Primary School’s headteacher?

Aberdeenshire Council sent a letter to parents telling them of the head’s “surprise” and “rather sudden” exit.

The note informed them that Mrs Fernandez, who had been in charge for the last decade, would not be returning after the spring break.

The authority revealed that she had moved to work at another school within the region.

Jordan Leslie has since been brought in as acting headteacher.

He shares the leadership role at Hillside School in Portlethen and was selected due to his “proven record of strong, effective strategic leadership”.

What has happened since the inspection?

Education Scotland has now sent out an update to parents to let them know how the school is getting on after a recent follow-up visit.

They noted that progress had been made to improve staff leadership.

In particular, they said that depute headteachers have “more clearly defined roles” that are helping to improve pupils’ experience at school.

The deputes were also praised for improving links between the nursery and school, and supporting children who need extra help with their learning.

Information for parents was deemed “clearer, more concise and beginning to give them time to prepare for school events”.

What comes next for Banchory Primary School?

Despite these positive comments, inspectors said the school had made “limited progress” since the initial inspection two years ago.

They will return to Banchory Primary School within the next year for a further visit and work with Aberdeenshire Council to discuss ways it can improve.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said that the school is “committed” to changing its ways following its latest Education Scotland visit.

He added: “Whilst the inspection team found improvements and progress from their last visit, work continues to address the key issues raised in the report.

“Everyone involved is committed to making positive changes so that they can demonstrate on Education Scotland’s return, that they are meeting the needs of every child and supporting them to achieve their best outcomes.”

