What were Donald Trump’s 5 key comments as he opened new Balmedie golf course?

Donald Trump thanked acting legend Sean Connery, reflected on John Swinney, revealed his pride in his family and claimed relations with Balmedie locals had turned around as he opened his new golf course today.

Here, we count down five of the key takeaways from the US President’s speech at the Menie Estate.

The opening of the second course marks a milestone for a development dogged by controversy for some time.

And the billionaire made sure to pay homage to those he says helped get it off the ground.

Number 1: What did Donald Trump say about Sean Connery?

The Edinburgh-born actor reportedly spoke in support of the controversial plans for an initial course back when they were launched in 2008.

And at a special ceremony for the new Balmedie course today, the president referred back to the very start of the project.

He admitted there has been some opposition to the plans over the years.

Recalling how it all started, Trump thanked Sean Connery for reportedly having his back.

Trying to imitate his notable accent, the president said: “The land, they said it couldn’t get zoned. It was an impossibility. And Sean Connery said: ‘Let the bloody bloke build his golf course’.

“Once he said that, everything came into line.

“You’ll probably never see another course built in the dunes, not dunes like this.”

Number 2: What about tensions with locals?

Residents at Balmedie and environmental groups spent years fighting the Trump International Golf Links project, saying it would ruin the area’s famous sand dunes.

And his visit was marked with a string of protests in Aberdeen and just yards away from the course in Balmedie.

But Mr Trump said things had changed with the folk who spent years fighting to stop the course…

He added: “We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful.

“And the area has really welcomed us. If you remember at the beginning, it wasn’t quite a welcome… but it wasn’t bad.

“But with time, they’ve liked us more and more. Now they love us and we love them.”

Number 3: What about his family?

Donald Trump took a step back from the project when he took the presidential post, leaving the responsibility for the second golf course to his son Eric.

In an interview last November, the 41-year-old said this course would be “the Mona Lisa of golf courses”.

He also revealed how even dreadful “snow squalls” didn’t deter him from inspecting every inch of the project during the winter visit.

And today, Donald Trump thanked him for doing a “terrific” job and achieving what “many called an impossibility”.

The US head of state was spotted out on the range taking a few practice swings with sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric before joining the opening ceremony.

Number 4: Did President Trump discuss John Swinney?

Donning a white USA cap, the president opened the New Course at Balmedie with a speech to high-profile guests, dignitaries from all walks of life and the press.

First Minister John Swinney, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson and former football players Robbie Fowler, Jim Leighton, Gianfranco Zola and Andrei Shevchenko were just some of the names in attendance.

Things have not always been that smooth between The First Minister and the president, with tempers flaring after Mr Swinney backed Democrat Kamala Harris in last year’s US election.

Days ago, the Scottish Government pledged £180,000 towards an upcoming competition at the Aberdeenshire resort.

And today Mr Trump lauded the politician with praise.

Before cutting the ribbon, he said: “The First Minister is here. John, would you stand up?

“John Swinney is a terrific guy who loves golf, loves the people of this country, and we really appreciated it. Thank you for everything, John.”

Speaking afterwards, the SNP leader said he had spoken to Mr Trump about protection for the whisky industry.

Number 5: Special thank you for Donald Trump’s right-hand woman at Menie

The president thanked everyone for their “tremendous support” – with a special nod to Sarah Malone, who had worked with them on the project for more than 16 years.

The executive vice president of Trump International Scotland got emotional as Eric and Donald Trump presented her with a large collage of photos from throughout the years.

And after this moment, the president cut the red ribbon with the words: “It’s going to be a special day and it’s going to be a special year, and it’s going to be a special decade.

“And we’re going to make all of our countries strong and great and really wonderful again.”

What next for Donald Trump after golf opening?

President Trump was the very first person to play the first tee on the New Course today – with the crowd cheering as he hit the ball.

He was followed by his son, Eric, and then former football players Robbie Fowler and Jim Leighton.

He will be flying back to Washington DC later today after “hitting a couple of balls”.

Trump added: “I look forward to playing it today. We’ll play it very quickly and then I go back to DC and we put out fires all over the world.”

