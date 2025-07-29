What were Donald Trump’s 5 key comments as he opened new Balmedie golf course?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What were Donald Trump’s 5 key comments as he opened new Balmedie golf course?

The US president cut the ribbon to the new grounds at his Menie Estate during a four-day trip in Scotland.

By Denny Andonova
Donald Trump had a few important points to make as he opened the new golf course at Menie
Donald Trump had a few important points to make as he opened the new golf course at Menie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Donald Trump thanked acting legend Sean Connery, reflected on John Swinney, revealed his pride in his family and claimed relations with Balmedie locals had turned around as he opened his new golf course today.

Here, we count down five of the key takeaways from the US President’s speech at the Menie Estate.

The opening of the second course marks a milestone for a development dogged by controversy for some time.

And the billionaire made sure to pay homage to those he says helped get it off the ground.

Number 1: What did Donald Trump say about Sean Connery?

The Edinburgh-born actor reportedly spoke in support of the controversial plans for an initial course back when they were launched in 2008.

And at a special ceremony for the new Balmedie course today, the president referred back to the very start of the project.

He admitted there has been some opposition to the plans over the years.

Donald Trump and his family in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Recalling how it all started, Trump thanked Sean Connery for reportedly having his back.

Trying to imitate his notable accent, the president said: “The land, they said it couldn’t get zoned. It was an impossibility. And Sean Connery said: ‘Let the bloody bloke build his golf course’.

“Once he said that, everything came into line.

“You’ll probably never see another course built in the dunes, not dunes like this.”

Number 2: What about tensions with locals?

Residents at Balmedie and environmental groups spent years fighting the Trump International Golf Links project, saying it would ruin the area’s famous sand dunes.

And his visit was marked with a string of protests in Aberdeen and just yards away from the course in Balmedie.

But Mr Trump said things had changed with the folk who spent years fighting to stop the course…

The US president walked onto the new course under the sound of pipes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He added: “We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful.

“And the area has really welcomed us. If you remember at the beginning, it wasn’t quite a welcome… but it wasn’t bad.

“But with time, they’ve liked us more and more. Now they love us and we love them.”

Protestors near Trump's golf course.
Protestors near US President Donald Trump’s golf course this week. Image: DC Thomson.

Number 3: What about his family?

Donald Trump took a step back from the project when he took the presidential post, leaving the responsibility for the second golf course to his son Eric.

In an interview last November, the 41-year-old said this course would be “the Mona Lisa of golf courses”.

He also revealed how even dreadful “snow squalls” didn’t deter him from inspecting every inch of the project during the winter visit.

Eric Trump at Balmedie last year. Image: Derek Ironside

And today, Donald Trump thanked him for doing a “terrific” job and achieving what “many called an impossibility”.

The US head of state was spotted out on the range taking a few practice swings with sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric before joining the opening ceremony.

Number 4: Did President Trump discuss John Swinney?

Donning a white USA cap, the president opened the New Course at Balmedie with a speech to high-profile guests, dignitaries from all walks of life and the press.

First Minister John Swinney, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson and former football players Robbie Fowler, Jim Leighton, Gianfranco Zola and Andrei Shevchenko were just some of the names in attendance.

First Minister John Swinney alongside the first tee where US President Donald Trump officially opened the New Course. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Things have not always been that smooth between The First Minister and the president, with tempers flaring after Mr Swinney backed Democrat Kamala Harris in last year’s US election.

Days ago, the Scottish Government pledged £180,000 towards an upcoming competition at the Aberdeenshire resort.

And today Mr Trump lauded the politician with praise.

John Swinney watching on. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Before cutting the ribbon, he said: “The First Minister is here. John, would you stand up?

“John Swinney is a terrific guy who loves golf, loves the people of this country, and we really appreciated it. Thank you for everything, John.”

Speaking afterwards, the SNP leader said he had spoken to Mr Trump about protection for the whisky industry.

The First Minister greeting fellow onlookers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Number 5: Special thank you for Donald Trump’s right-hand woman at Menie

The president thanked everyone for their “tremendous support” – with a special nod to Sarah Malone, who had worked with them on the project for more than 16 years.

Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The executive vice president of Trump International Scotland got emotional as Eric and Donald Trump presented her with a large collage of photos from throughout the years.

And after this moment, the president cut the red ribbon with the words: “It’s going to be a special day and it’s going to be a special year, and it’s going to be a special decade.

“And we’re going to make all of our countries strong and great and really wonderful again.”

US President Donald Trump, with Donald Trump Junior (left), executive vice-president of Trump International Sarah Malone (centre) Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

What next for Donald Trump after golf opening?

President Trump was the very first person to play the first tee on the New Course today – with the crowd cheering as he hit the ball.

He was followed by his son, Eric, and then former football players Robbie Fowler and Jim Leighton.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He will be flying back to Washington DC later today after “hitting a couple of balls”.

Trump added: “I look forward to playing it today. We’ll play it very quickly and then I go back to DC and we put out fires all over the world.”

