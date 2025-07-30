Stonehaven mum ‘shocked’ after 11-year-old son sold blade at local store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven mum ‘shocked’ after 11-year-old son sold blade at local store

Police say inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

By Ross Hempseed
The store which sold the blade on Brickfield Road. Image: DC Thomson.
The store which sold the blade on Brickfield Road. Image: DC Thomson.

A mum has revealed her shock after her 11-year-old son was sold a knife at a local shop in Stonehaven.

The incident occurred on Sunday July 27 at a premises on Brickfield Road in the west of the town.

According to the concerned mother, her 11-year-old son came home after visiting the shop, with what she described as a “cheap Stanley-style blade”.

She said her son’s intention was “purely innocent” as he was trying to make a little extra cash over the summer holidays by selling cakes and sweets to passersby.

The mum told us: “He’d been selling little packages of sweets and cakes with his friend outside the shop.

“He went out for the second day to carry on doing that and so decided to buy two cakes from the shop as well as a knife to cut them with.”

A click-off knife in green, with razor blades to be broken off when they get blunt.
An example of the blade sold to the 11-year-old boy. Image: Supplied.

When he arrived home, his mum asked how he got on, and that is when he told her about the knife.

He showed it to his mum, still covered in cake.

She said: “It was a sharp knife.

“I was very shocked when I saw it, but more shocked when I slid it open.

“My heart was racing.

“It could have done some real damage, and I would never allow something like that in the house.”

The owner of the Premier Store told The Press and Journal he would “investigate the matter”.

The blade could have done ‘real damage’

After speaking with his mum, the boy told her he thought only large kitchen knives were off limits.

The mum said that in the boy’s statement to the police he said the cashier did not question him while buying the blade for a mere £1.19.

He later showed his mum where you could pick it up, low down on the shelf.

She says that shocked her as it was “so accessible”.

A Stanley knife in a packet, hanging on a hook, alongside other DIY equipment.
The blade is located on a display low down. Image: Supplied.

Following the incident, the mum confronted a shop worker and subsequently called the police.

They came and took statements, along with the blade – still covered in cake – as evidence.

The mum said she has since had a  difficult conversation with her son.

She said: “While it may have been purely innocent, he now knows he should never ever try to buy a knife.”

The mum said she was willing to talk to the Press and Journal to help raise awareness of what she believes is an increase in knife crime in Stonehaven.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Sunday July 27, officers received a report that an age-restricted product was sold to an under-18 at a premises on Brickfield Road, Stonehaven.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation