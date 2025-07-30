Stonehaven mum ‘shocked’ after 11-year-old son sold blade at local store

A mum has revealed her shock after her 11-year-old son was sold a knife at a local shop in Stonehaven.

The incident occurred on Sunday July 27 at a premises on Brickfield Road in the west of the town.

According to the concerned mother, her 11-year-old son came home after visiting the shop, with what she described as a “cheap Stanley-style blade”.

She said her son’s intention was “purely innocent” as he was trying to make a little extra cash over the summer holidays by selling cakes and sweets to passersby.

The mum told us: “He’d been selling little packages of sweets and cakes with his friend outside the shop.

“He went out for the second day to carry on doing that and so decided to buy two cakes from the shop as well as a knife to cut them with.”

When he arrived home, his mum asked how he got on, and that is when he told her about the knife.

He showed it to his mum, still covered in cake.

She said: “It was a sharp knife.

“I was very shocked when I saw it, but more shocked when I slid it open.

“My heart was racing.

“It could have done some real damage, and I would never allow something like that in the house.”

The owner of the Premier Store told The Press and Journal he would “investigate the matter”.

The blade could have done ‘real damage’

After speaking with his mum, the boy told her he thought only large kitchen knives were off limits.

The mum said that in the boy’s statement to the police he said the cashier did not question him while buying the blade for a mere £1.19.

He later showed his mum where you could pick it up, low down on the shelf.

She says that shocked her as it was “so accessible”.

Following the incident, the mum confronted a shop worker and subsequently called the police.

They came and took statements, along with the blade – still covered in cake – as evidence.

The mum said she has since had a difficult conversation with her son.

She said: “While it may have been purely innocent, he now knows he should never ever try to buy a knife.”

The mum said she was willing to talk to the Press and Journal to help raise awareness of what she believes is an increase in knife crime in Stonehaven.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Sunday July 27, officers received a report that an age-restricted product was sold to an under-18 at a premises on Brickfield Road, Stonehaven.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”