Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Military explosive officers probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ that sparked panic at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course as president visited

Scores of people were evacuated from the golf course and left stranded at the entrance amid the incident.

By Ben Hendry
There was drama at the course as a "suspicious package" was discovered while Donald Trump visited his Aberdeenshire estate.
There was drama at the course as a "suspicious package" was discovered while Donald Trump visited his Aberdeenshire estate. Image: DC Thomson

Military explosives experts stepped in to lead the probe into a “suspicious vehicle” near to Donald Trump’s north-east golf course.

A cordon was thrown around the Menie site, which the US President has left by air en-route to the White House as investigations took place.

Police and secret service officials were also involved in the probe into what was described as a “suspicious package” within the vehicle.

The incident caused chaos earlier today and has left dozens of people stranded at the entrance to Trump International Golf Links.

Police issued a statement saying their had been no criminality but it then emerged bomb squad officers intervened as they attempted to take down the cordon.

In an update, Police Scotland spokesperson said this evening: “As the cordon was being removed, military colleagues from EOD requested to carry out further checks on the vehicle.

“These remain ongoing and the decision has been taken to maintain the cordon at this time.”

A short time later, EOD officers completed their searches of the vehicle.

Police said in a further statement: “There is no risk and cordons are in the process of being lifted.

“It was a false alarm with good intent.”

Cordon and chaos as house evacuated

Earlier, an area of about 500m was declared off-limits and a neighbouring house was also evacuated as police cordoned off part of the Menie Estate surrounding the vehicle.

For more than an hour, a group waiting to leave following an official opening ceremony earlier in the day were repeatedly urged to get further away from the entrance.

They were left stranded on a closed stretch of the A90 road between the resort and Balmedie.

The police and security forces as the Donald Trump Aberdeenshire visit was thrown into chaos by the suspicious package alert. Image: DC Thomson

There were around 40 police officers at the cordon, with secret service officials thought to be blocking the entrance to the course.

Media and staff from the estate were kept behind a barrier at a distance from the entrance, with no-one allowed to enter or exit.

As the drama unfolded, residents from a house near the entrance to the golf course were told to evacuate.

The security forces at the entrance. Image: DC Thomson

What do police say about Donald Trump suspicious package drama at Aberdeenshire golf course?

Police at the time confirmed the panic was sparked by a concerning vehicle.

A statement said: “Shortly after 3pm, a security cordon was put in place at an entrance to the Menie Estate, Aberdeenshire, as officers carried out precautionary checks on a vehicle.”

Police at the cordon as the incident was investigated. Image: DC Thomson

Donald Trump has been in Scotland for days, starting his trip with some golf at Turnberry before bringing Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the north-east on Monday.

On Tuesday, he delivered a speech before cutting the ribbon to the second course at his Menie site. 

The president is understood to have left the estate shortly after 4.30pm.

Read more about the security measures at the Menie site: 

Inside huge Trump security operation as we go behind the barriers for president’s Aberdeenshire visit

