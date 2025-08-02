Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Best photos from Aboyne Highland Games 2025 A fantastic turnout for this year's Highland Games The massed pipe bands at Aboyne Highland Games 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Heather Fowlie August 2 2025, 5:54 pm August 2 2025, 5:54 pm Share Best photos from Aboyne Highland Games 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6817619/best-photos-from-aboyne-highland-games-2025-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds turned out as Aboyne Highland Games took place on Saturday August 2nd. The events began at 10.30am with the pipe bands marching through the village at 11am. A wide range of events included solo pipers, Highland dance and fiddle competitions, light and heavy athletic events and youth championship races. The Showmen’s Guild hosted an extensive funfair for all the family to enjoy and a wide range of stalls and food outlets to cater for all throughout the day. P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the highlights below: The scene was set with the massed pipe band marching across the showground. An athlete lands in sand after the long leap. A long jumper flies through the air before landing in the sand at one of the athletic events.. The arrival of the flags heralds the start of the event. A huge crowd gathers to watch the children’s race. The heavies compete, throwing a weight over a bar high behind them. A young dancer competes in the Irish Jig class. A solo piper shows what he can do in the piping competition. The audience basks in sunshine at the Aboyne Highland Games. Musicians take part in the massed pipe band. Keeping cool is a challenge when you’re in the crowd at Aboyne Highland Games. Marching in the main arena. Puzzling it out with a Rubik’s Cube to be solved while watching the games. Three pipers take the salute during the Massed Pipe Band. The Mass Pipe Bands march past at Aboyne Highland Games. Organisers feel the heat on a sunny day on Deeside. The Massed Pipe Band at the Aboyne Highland Games. Chieftain, Lord Huntly. Highland dancers are ready for their class. Some of the crowd enjoy the sunshine at Aboyne Highland Games. One of the heavies gets ready to throw the hammer. All the fun of the fair as this young pair enjoy the amusement rides. Taking the strain is Elgin tug o’ war team. The crowd claps and lends their support at a sunny Aboyne Highland Games. Strathdee tug o’ war team gets their weight behind the competition. Getting up to speed in the women’s 220 yards race. Heavies compete in throwing the hammer. Laidback approach to throwing the hammer. A huge crowd enjoyed the games – and the glorious sunshine. A bearded piper wears shades with his uniform for the seasonal day. There she goes – finally the heavy lets go of the hammer and sends it flying. A female athlete ready to land after her long leap. A long jumper cuts a dash as he leaps through the air ready for landing.
