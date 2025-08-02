Best photos from Aboyne Highland Games 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos from Aboyne Highland Games 2025

A fantastic turnout for this year's Highland Games

The pipes and drums pass by in the showground of the Aboyne Highland Games.
The massed pipe bands at Aboyne Highland Games 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie

Hundreds turned out as Aboyne Highland Games took place on Saturday August 2nd.

The events began at 10.30am with the pipe bands marching through the village at 11am.

A wide range of events included solo pipers, Highland dance and fiddle competitions, light and heavy athletic events and youth championship races.

The Showmen’s Guild hosted an extensive funfair for all the family to enjoy and a wide range of stalls and food outlets to cater for all throughout the day.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the highlights below:

Pipe band in kilts, sporrans and busby hats parade while playing their pipes.
The scene was set with the massed pipe band marching across the showground.
Long jumper wears a look of concentration as he lands from his latest leap.
An athlete lands in sand after the long leap.
A man in mid-jump wears an orange vest and trainers and appears to be suspended in the air.
A long jumper flies through the air before landing in the sand at one of the athletic events..
Organisers of the event carry flags past the watching crowd.
The arrival of the flags heralds the start of the event.
Concentration is etched on these young runners' faces as they complete against each other, watched by a huge crowd.
A huge crowd gathers to watch the children’s race.
The back of a kilted heavyweight athlete as he bends over to grab the weight before throwing it over his head and over the bar behind him.
The heavies compete, throwing a weight over a bar high behind them.
A dancer wearing green, with a white petticoat and apron, taps her jig shoes on the platform as she competes in the dance competition.
A young dancer competes in the Irish Jig class.
Solo piper is backed by a watching crowd and flags as he competes at the show.
A solo piper shows what he can do in the piping competition.
Two women in sunglasses sit cross legged on the ground watching the show.
The audience basks in sunshine at the Aboyne Highland Games.
The drums section of the massed pipe band.
Musicians take part in the massed pipe band.
A huge crowd basks in high temperatures in the stadium for the Highland games.
Keeping cool is a challenge when you’re in the crowd at Aboyne Highland Games.
A close-up of an older member of the pipe band, wearing a huge busby hat and plaid which must make for hot work.
Marching in the main arena.
A youngster in a family group sits engrossed in solving the Rubik's Cube as his family watches the show.
Puzzling it out with a Rubik’s Cube to be solved while watching the games.
Pipers salute to the side as they pass by in the massed bands march.
Three pipers take the salute during the Massed Pipe Band.
Rows of pipers in different tartan march in rows towards the camera.
The Mass Pipe Bands march past at Aboyne Highland Games.
A line-up of organisers in kilts and tweed jackets.
Organisers feel the heat on a sunny day on Deeside.
Pipers in kilts and navy jackets with silver brocade march past the camera in a striking scene.
The Massed Pipe Band at the Aboyne Highland Games.
A man stands in front of the crowd with a flat hat with three long brown feathers in its brim.
Chieftain, Lord Huntly.
Dancers in tartan skirts, velvet waistcoats and plaids walk acros the field.
Highland dancers are ready for their class.
A young group in t-shirts and shorts are all smiles.
Some of the crowd enjoy the sunshine at Aboyne Highland Games.
A heavy athlete spins around with the a heavy weight on the end of a rope and prepares to let go to see how far it goes.
One of the heavies gets ready to throw the hammer.
A couple of girls in shorts hang upside down on a fairground ride.
All the fun of the fair as this young pair enjoy the amusement rides.
A group of men in red tops and black shorts pull on the tug o' war rope while the judge keeps an eye on who is winning.
Taking the strain is Elgin tug o’ war team.
A big crowd in glasses and sunhats claps and cheers.
The crowd claps and lends their support at a sunny Aboyne Highland Games.
A row of men dressed in black concentrate and use their strength to try to win the tug o' war.
Strathdee tug o’ war team gets their weight behind the competition.
Concentration is etched on the faces of the young women running the 220 yds race.
Getting up to speed in the women’s 220 yards race.
Kilts are flying as the heavies spin around ready to throw the hammer.
Heavies compete in throwing the hammer.
This heavy athlete has his face up to the sun as he spins round with the hammer.
Laidback approach to throwing the hammer.
An enthusiastic crowd claps and cheers in the stand.
A huge crowd enjoyed the games – and the glorious sunshine.
A close-up of a piper in full uniform and wearing sunglasses.
A bearded piper wears shades with his uniform for the seasonal day.
A hammer flies through the air on its way after the athlete has let it go.
There she goes – finally the heavy lets go of the hammer and sends it flying.
The photographer has snapped the soles of the athlete's shoes as she leaps towards the camera, both feet up.
A female athlete ready to land after her long leap.
The long jumper has his arms and legs in the air as he prepares to land in the sand pit.
A long jumper cuts a dash as he leaps through the air ready for landing.

