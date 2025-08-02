Best photos from Aboyne Highland Games 2025

Hundreds turned out as Aboyne Highland Games took place on Saturday August 2nd.

The events began at 10.30am with the pipe bands marching through the village at 11am.

A wide range of events included solo pipers, Highland dance and fiddle competitions, light and heavy athletic events and youth championship races.

The Showmen’s Guild hosted an extensive funfair for all the family to enjoy and a wide range of stalls and food outlets to cater for all throughout the day.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the highlights below: