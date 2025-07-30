Beach Boulevard: £3.3m ‘pedestrian spine’ to replace stretch of Aberdeen road now closed for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Beach Boulevard: £3.3m ‘pedestrian spine’ to replace stretch of Aberdeen road now closed for good

The council has carried out the legal work to declare the stretch of road leading to the seafront off limits, with work on the new "pedestrian spine" poised to begin.

By Ben Hendry
The Beach Boulevard road in Aberdeen
The Beach Boulevard road in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A stretch of Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard has officially been axed as a public road – with a £3.3 million “pedestrian spine” to be built over it.

The section of the route linking the city centre with the seafront has been off limits to motorists for some time.

It was shut as major work on the £50m Beach Masterplan vision got under way, with a futuristic playpark and events field being formed on either side of the route.

This new path, “free of motor vehicles”, would be used to connect the two projects as well as leading visitors to the beach.

The road has been closed for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
There has been some major progress at the beach while it has been shut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is happening with Beach Boulevard road in Aberdeen?

Now council finance chiefs have confirmed that all the necessary paperwork has been completed to permanently declare this stretch of Beach Boulevard road off limits.

And details of its “active travel” reinvention as something described as a “pedestrian spine” have been revealed.

It is designed to make it more appealing for people to visit the beach by walking or cycling.

This shows how the Beach Boulevard road will be planted over with grass and trees, with the new ‘pedestrian spine’ snaking its way down to the seafront. Image: Aberdeen City Council

What next for the plans?

The Beach Boulevard road plans will be discussed at a major finance meeting on Wedensday, August 6.

Work is expected to begin later this year, and be completed in line with the park and events field projects in 2026.

The Beach Boulevard stretch of road which was closed last September. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Are you for or against the plan? Click HERE to have your say in our debate on the Beach Boulevard road changes! 

The report states: “The pedestrian spine will serve as a gateway to the beachfront from the city centre.”

There would be a gate at the Esplanade to allow for “controlled access to emergency
vehicles, vehicles for deliveries and maintenance purposes”.

And as part of the project, the junctions at both the Esplanade and Links Road will be improved too.

These road changes were brought forward earlier this year, having originally been pencilled in for further stages of the beach revamp.

The route as it looks now. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

