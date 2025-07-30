Beach Boulevard: £3.3m ‘pedestrian spine’ to replace stretch of Aberdeen road now closed for good

A stretch of Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard has officially been axed as a public road – with a £3.3 million “pedestrian spine” to be built over it.

The section of the route linking the city centre with the seafront has been off limits to motorists for some time.

It was shut as major work on the £50m Beach Masterplan vision got under way, with a futuristic playpark and events field being formed on either side of the route.

This new path, “free of motor vehicles”, would be used to connect the two projects as well as leading visitors to the beach.

What is happening with Beach Boulevard road in Aberdeen?

Now council finance chiefs have confirmed that all the necessary paperwork has been completed to permanently declare this stretch of Beach Boulevard road off limits.

And details of its “active travel” reinvention as something described as a “pedestrian spine” have been revealed.

It is designed to make it more appealing for people to visit the beach by walking or cycling.

What next for the plans?

The Beach Boulevard road plans will be discussed at a major finance meeting on Wedensday, August 6.

Work is expected to begin later this year, and be completed in line with the park and events field projects in 2026.

The report states: “The pedestrian spine will serve as a gateway to the beachfront from the city centre.”

There would be a gate at the Esplanade to allow for “controlled access to emergency

vehicles, vehicles for deliveries and maintenance purposes”.

And as part of the project, the junctions at both the Esplanade and Links Road will be improved too.

These road changes were brought forward earlier this year, having originally been pencilled in for further stages of the beach revamp.

