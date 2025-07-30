Skene Terrace sealed off after ‘concern for a person’ call in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen street was cordoned off by police today following concerns for a person.

Officers were spotted patrolling around the Skene Terrace area of the city this morning.

Police tape blocked access to the city centre street as police carried out inquiries.

Pedestrian access was also restricted from North Silver Street.

An officer was seen picking up an evidence bag before leaving the scene.

Police investigate Aberdeen incident

Police have confirmed their presence, near the junction to Rosemount Viaduct, was sparked by a call of ‘concern for a person.’

Pictures taken at the scene this morning showed the Aberdeen street sealed off by police tape.

Officers were seen standing guard along the route.

The cordon has since been taken down.