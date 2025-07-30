Skene Terrace sealed off after ‘concern for a person’ call in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Skene Terrace sealed off after ‘concern for a person’ call in Aberdeen

Police were seen patrolling the area.

By Michelle Henderson
Skene Terrace in Aberdeen was sealed off by police. Image: DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen street was cordoned off by police today following concerns for a person.

Officers were spotted patrolling around the Skene Terrace area of the city this morning.

Police tape blocked access to the city centre street as police carried out inquiries.

Pedestrian access was also restricted from North Silver Street.

An officer was seen picking up an evidence bag before leaving the scene.

Two police in uniform stand behind police tape on North Silver Street.
Police on North Silver Street. Image: DC Thomson.
A plain clothes police officer carries an evidence bag and a notebook under his arm at the bottom of some stone steps.
A police officer with an evidence bag near the scene. Image: DC Thomson.

Police investigate Aberdeen incident

Police have confirmed their presence, near the junction to Rosemount Viaduct, was sparked by a call of ‘concern for a person.’

Pictures taken at the scene this morning showed the Aberdeen street sealed off by police tape.

Officers were seen standing guard along the route.

The cordon has since been taken down.

