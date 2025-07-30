Official bid being prepared to bring World Rally Championships to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Official bid being prepared to bring World Rally Championships to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

This could see the racing event be secured for three years starting from 2027.

By Sophie Farquharson
The WRC could be coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen council chiefs are revving up to bring the World Rally Championships to the north-east for the first time – with an official bid poised to be submitted.

This comes just weeks after the Tall Ships Races bonanza brought thousands of people to the city for a major event.

Hopes to secure the major rally car competition were first revealed in March.

And next week council finance bosses could move a step closer to landing the lucrative event with a formal bid being prepared.

World Rally Championships could come to the north-east. Image: Shutterstock
What next in hopes to bring major event to Aberdeen?

If approved, the international event could come to the north-east for three years from 2027-2029.

The event would be headquartered at P&J Live in Aberdeen, with the various high-octane stages across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Papers suggest that it could cost £1 million per year to host the event – with this being split between Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils.

There are also suggestions that money from a proposed tourist tax could help to fund the event.

The P&J Live will play host to several major shows and events this year.
Councillors are being asked to approve the “detailed project proposal for hosting the WRC”, which will then go before the finance committee in November.

Meanwhile, cash could be set aside for “up to two officers” to visit a World Rally Championship event to scope it out.

What is the WRC?

The WRC is the world’s premier international rallying series, with more than 800 million cumulative viewers tuning in last year.

A season typically consists of 13 three-to-four-day rally events driven on surfaces ranging from gravel and tarmac to snow and ice.

The Grampian Forest Rally at Durris in 2022. Image: Felicity Donohoe 

The north-east already has a long history of rally cars flying through the countryside, but this would be the first time that the WRC has held a stage here.

The Grampian Forest Rally has run outside of the Granite City since 1989, and WRC could look to take inspiration from this in plotting out the stages.

Conversation