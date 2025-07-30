Official bid being prepared to bring World Rally Championships to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Aberdeen council chiefs are revving up to bring the World Rally Championships to the north-east for the first time – with an official bid poised to be submitted.

This comes just weeks after the Tall Ships Races bonanza brought thousands of people to the city for a major event.

Hopes to secure the major rally car competition were first revealed in March.

And next week council finance bosses could move a step closer to landing the lucrative event with a formal bid being prepared.

What next in hopes to bring major event to Aberdeen?

If approved, the international event could come to the north-east for three years from 2027-2029.

The event would be headquartered at P&J Live in Aberdeen, with the various high-octane stages across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Papers suggest that it could cost £1 million per year to host the event – with this being split between Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils.

There are also suggestions that money from a proposed tourist tax could help to fund the event.

Councillors are being asked to approve the “detailed project proposal for hosting the WRC”, which will then go before the finance committee in November.

Meanwhile, cash could be set aside for “up to two officers” to visit a World Rally Championship event to scope it out.

What is the WRC?

The WRC is the world’s premier international rallying series, with more than 800 million cumulative viewers tuning in last year.

A season typically consists of 13 three-to-four-day rally events driven on surfaces ranging from gravel and tarmac to snow and ice.

Would you like to see the WRC in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

The north-east already has a long history of rally cars flying through the countryside, but this would be the first time that the WRC has held a stage here.

The Grampian Forest Rally has run outside of the Granite City since 1989, and WRC could look to take inspiration from this in plotting out the stages.

Read more:

Beach Boulevard: £3.3m ‘pedestrian spine’ to replace stretch of Aberdeen road now closed for good

Broadhill reopens in milestone for £50m Aberdeen beach revamp – as moment toasted with butteries!

Aberdeen Douglas Hotel boss: ‘Tall Ships weekend on Shiprow was busiest I’ve seen in decades’