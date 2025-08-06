Ben Hendry: Why bus gates are to blame for Rosemount footfall struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ben Hendry: Why bus gates are to blame for Rosemount footfall struggles

I had thought this trendy shopping village was immune to the woes befalling other parts of Aberdeen city centre...

Chef Graham Mitchell lifted the lid on Rosemount footfall struggles.
Image: Mhorvan Park/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

I have had a rose-tinted view of Rosemount for some time.

Somehow, I thought, this bustling wee enclave had managed to escape the woes befalling the rest of the city centre.

When Union Street reached a crisis point in the wake of the Covid pandemic, suffering major blows when Debenhams and John Lewis shut up shop, this boutique-laden nirvana seemed to be on the up.

This image of a tale of two cities was reinforced by a Saturday outing not all that long ago.

Tarragon proved a sensation when it opened in 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A fairly fancy lunch in Tarragon was followed by a meander through some of the independent shops dotting Rosemount Place.

Popping into the cheesemonger, picking up a slab of something sweet and sticky from an independent baker, nosing about in the gift shops…

I had gone with a friend of mine who lived then in the trendy Stockbridge area of Edinburgh, and the comparisons jumped out at us.

Myself and my friend Katy enjoying a cocktail in Tarragon. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

As fate would have it, it was the owner of Tarragon who shattered this image in a recent interview with The Press and Journal…

The message was simple: Don’t be fooled, we’re struggling too.

Rosemount held up as model of success – but are problems lurking beneath the surface?

Of course, I wasn’t the only one impressed by Rosemount.

The area recently caught the eye of Aberdeen Inspired retail guru Jonathan De Mello, who said Union Street could perhaps learn a thing or two from it.

A row of shops on Rosemount Place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

One idea, he said, would be to entice Rosemount retail businesses into vacant shops in the centre.

Mr De Mello has since stressed that he envisaged these traders potentially opening a second outlet on Union Street, rather than flitting from their existing premises.

However, according to Graham Mitchell, many are fighting for survival as it is, with expansion the furthest thing from their minds.

And the culprit?

Well, it seems to once again come down to bus gates.

Aberdeen bus gate on Market Street.
Are bus gates like this one on Market Street really harming businesses far away on Rosemount? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Are bus gates really responsible for Rosemount footfall plunge?

I know, I can hear some protesting already, these measures really shouldn’t stop anyone from reaching Rosemount.

There are ways to get there which could, depending on where you are coming in from, easily bypass the contentious measures.

But, as Graham put it, it’s the hassle of figuring this out that seems to be driving people away.

Graham Mitchell at his Tarragon restaurant in Rosemount, which he says is suffering from the impact of bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The talented chef last week told us: “Footfall in Rosemount has dropped dramatically in the last year-and-a-half.

“We don’t have bus gates, we don’t have the LEZ here… But people aren’t coming into the city centre because they can’t be bothered with the hassle.

“So they’re going to places like Inverurie, Stonehaven, Banchory… All these little places are booming now because of [people avoiding] the city centre.”

‘Aberdeenshire towns are booming’

The restaurateur is echoing something that Aberdeen Inspired chief Adrian Watson told us a year ago.

Mr Watson argued the traffic bans so ham-fistedly enforced in Aberdeen had led to these Aberdeenshire towns “booming”.

They gave off, he warned, a message that Aberdeen “didn’t want them”. 

In fact, Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett told us she wouldn’t be back in Aberdeen after being hit by a £100 fine for unwittingly driving along the wrong road.

Geva Blackett shared her story with us. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

She speaks for many north-east residents who prefer not to even take the chance.

And never mind Aberdeenshire, award-winning Douglas Hotel owner Mary Martin recently told us that folk from places like Bridge of Don had stopped coming into Aberdeen.

Have bus gates put you off venturing into Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

So where does this leave us?

Fed-up Aberdeen traders are on a legal collision course with the council, with a plea to scrap the bus gates coming before a judge in Edinburgh later this year.

Among several factors being challenged is the council’s notion that objections to the traffic changes should only count from those whose stores are on streets with bus gates.

It’s an idea that doesn’t stand up to much scrutiny.

The much-anticipated bus gates court battle got underway today. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
The bus gates court battle will take place this autumn with Alasdair Sutherland hired to represent Aberdeen businesses. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Even as far as Rosemount, you will hear the cries of despair from businesses being pushed to the brink.

Further proof, were it needed, that rolling these measures out in the manner the local authority did in 2023 has caused real, lasting damage.

If Rosemount is struggling, then what hope for the rest of the centre?

