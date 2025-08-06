Ben Hendry: Why bus gates are to blame for Rosemount footfall struggles

I have had a rose-tinted view of Rosemount for some time.

Somehow, I thought, this bustling wee enclave had managed to escape the woes befalling the rest of the city centre.

When Union Street reached a crisis point in the wake of the Covid pandemic, suffering major blows when Debenhams and John Lewis shut up shop, this boutique-laden nirvana seemed to be on the up.

This image of a tale of two cities was reinforced by a Saturday outing not all that long ago.

A fairly fancy lunch in Tarragon was followed by a meander through some of the independent shops dotting Rosemount Place.

Popping into the cheesemonger, picking up a slab of something sweet and sticky from an independent baker, nosing about in the gift shops…

I had gone with a friend of mine who lived then in the trendy Stockbridge area of Edinburgh, and the comparisons jumped out at us.

As fate would have it, it was the owner of Tarragon who shattered this image in a recent interview with The Press and Journal…

The message was simple: Don’t be fooled, we’re struggling too.

Rosemount held up as model of success – but are problems lurking beneath the surface?

Of course, I wasn’t the only one impressed by Rosemount.

The area recently caught the eye of Aberdeen Inspired retail guru Jonathan De Mello, who said Union Street could perhaps learn a thing or two from it.

One idea, he said, would be to entice Rosemount retail businesses into vacant shops in the centre.

Mr De Mello has since stressed that he envisaged these traders potentially opening a second outlet on Union Street, rather than flitting from their existing premises.

However, according to Graham Mitchell, many are fighting for survival as it is, with expansion the furthest thing from their minds.

And the culprit?

Well, it seems to once again come down to bus gates.

Are bus gates really responsible for Rosemount footfall plunge?

I know, I can hear some protesting already, these measures really shouldn’t stop anyone from reaching Rosemount.

There are ways to get there which could, depending on where you are coming in from, easily bypass the contentious measures.

But, as Graham put it, it’s the hassle of figuring this out that seems to be driving people away.

The talented chef last week told us: “Footfall in Rosemount has dropped dramatically in the last year-and-a-half.

“We don’t have bus gates, we don’t have the LEZ here… But people aren’t coming into the city centre because they can’t be bothered with the hassle.

“So they’re going to places like Inverurie, Stonehaven, Banchory… All these little places are booming now because of [people avoiding] the city centre.”

‘Aberdeenshire towns are booming’

The restaurateur is echoing something that Aberdeen Inspired chief Adrian Watson told us a year ago.

Mr Watson argued the traffic bans so ham-fistedly enforced in Aberdeen had led to these Aberdeenshire towns “booming”.

They gave off, he warned, a message that Aberdeen “didn’t want them”.

In fact, Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett told us she wouldn’t be back in Aberdeen after being hit by a £100 fine for unwittingly driving along the wrong road.

She speaks for many north-east residents who prefer not to even take the chance.

And never mind Aberdeenshire, award-winning Douglas Hotel owner Mary Martin recently told us that folk from places like Bridge of Don had stopped coming into Aberdeen.

So where does this leave us?

Fed-up Aberdeen traders are on a legal collision course with the council, with a plea to scrap the bus gates coming before a judge in Edinburgh later this year.

Among several factors being challenged is the council’s notion that objections to the traffic changes should only count from those whose stores are on streets with bus gates.

It’s an idea that doesn’t stand up to much scrutiny.

Even as far as Rosemount, you will hear the cries of despair from businesses being pushed to the brink.

Further proof, were it needed, that rolling these measures out in the manner the local authority did in 2023 has caused real, lasting damage.

If Rosemount is struggling, then what hope for the rest of the centre?

