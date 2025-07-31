Debate: Will axing Beach Boulevard stretch for ‘pedestrian spine’ boost Aberdeen seafront?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Will axing Beach Boulevard stretch for ‘pedestrian spine’ boost Aberdeen seafront?

Will axing a stretch of Beach Boulevard to make it more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists help or hinder the regeneration of Aberdeen beach? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter will respond between 10-11 on Friday.

By Ben Hendry
Get involved in our debate on Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard changes. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Debate has erupted as the currently closed stretch of Beach Boulevard leading down to Aberdeen seafront has officially been declared off limits.

And now, councillors are poised to vote on plans to transform the route – planting grass and trees over the section while forming a brand new path.

This so-called “pedestrian spine” would be designed to entice more people to walk or cycle down to the beach.

How the ‘pedestrian spine’ would snake down the route, between the newly formed events field and play area. Image: Aberdeen City Council

What’s the debate about Beach Boulevard road changes?

We revealed the proposals on Wednesday, and our readers have since been sharing their views on the proposed changes ahead of a major finance meeting next week.

Some backed the idea, saying it would be wise to “improve the area for actual users” rather than catering to commuters “looking to save a few minutes”.

The junction with Links Road will be enhanced under the proposals. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But others were less kind.

They said the “arterial route” was far preferrable to being “stuck on back streets with multiple sets of traffic lights”.

Others branded it an “anti-car” measure, claiming there would be space for a road to continue to operate between the regeneration projects on either side of it.

What to you think? Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Friday.

