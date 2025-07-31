Debate: Will axing Beach Boulevard stretch for ‘pedestrian spine’ boost Aberdeen seafront?

Debate has erupted as the currently closed stretch of Beach Boulevard leading down to Aberdeen seafront has officially been declared off limits.

And now, councillors are poised to vote on plans to transform the route – planting grass and trees over the section while forming a brand new path.

This so-called “pedestrian spine” would be designed to entice more people to walk or cycle down to the beach.

What’s the debate about Beach Boulevard road changes?

We revealed the proposals on Wednesday, and our readers have since been sharing their views on the proposed changes ahead of a major finance meeting next week.

Some backed the idea, saying it would be wise to “improve the area for actual users” rather than catering to commuters “looking to save a few minutes”.

But others were less kind.

They said the “arterial route” was far preferrable to being “stuck on back streets with multiple sets of traffic lights”.

Others branded it an “anti-car” measure, claiming there would be space for a road to continue to operate between the regeneration projects on either side of it.

What to you think? Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Friday.