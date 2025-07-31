Council shelling out to take rubbish from Aberdeen to Peterhead amid incinerator shutdown – and closure ‘could last all year’

Rubbish from bin collections across Aberdeen is being driven all the way to Peterhead amid a contract clash over the city incinerator – and the costly trips could continue to hammer the cash-strapped council for months to come.

The £155 million Ness Energy from Waste facility in Tullos was fired up for the first time in 2023.

The spaceship-like structure was built to incinerate waste collected from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

But work at the plant has been halted – with the issues blamed for missed and delayed bin collections as council bosses grappled with the problem.

And the mounting speculation over the shutdown was addressed in an emergency council meeting today.

What’s to blame for Aberdeen incinerator shutdown?

Top officials were keen to stress that the expensive facility doesn’t have anything technically wrong with it.

But while there are no faults at the plant, there is an “issue” between the contractor and their subcontractor who operates the plant.

Arceonia built the massive complex and, but they sub-contracted the operation of the facility to Indaver.

But now Indaver has cast doubt over its involvement with the Ness project due to unspecified “problems with operations”.

The issue emerged on June 27 and the plant has not accepted any waste since.

All collections are now being diverted to the Bucksburn, and later transferred up to landfill at Peterhead.

‘Outrageous’ councillors learned of Aberdeen incinerator shutdown via press

Councillors pressed for more information on the saga at a finance meeting today.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera said it was “simply outrageous” that councillors found out about the waste plant’s closure through the press instead of from council chiefs.

Fellow Labour councillor M. Tauqeer Malik asked officers why councillors were “kept in the dark” and had to find out about the issue this way.

The local authority’s chief landlord Mark Reilly said it was expected the plant would only be closed for a few days, so there was no need to sound the alarm at that point.

However when it was clear this wasn’t going to be the case, councillors were informed the following week.

He said: “It’s not normal practice on an operational matter to tell members of everything, unless it’s going to be a serious problem occurring.

“Refuse was still being collected.”

When will the Aberdeen incinerator be up and running again?

North east waste projects manager Pam Walker told the committee that work is taking place to get it back up and running again.

Meanwhile, Mr Reilly explained that discussions are ongoing between the council’s legal team and external specialist lawyers to see what action needs to be taken.

He also confirmed that, due to the complexity of the facility, the local authority doesn’t have the “resource, expertise or knowledge” to operate the plant itself.

What about heat needed for Torry homes?

Councillors also raised concerns about the Torry heat network during the meeting – which runs off heat from the plant.

The £10 million network supplies low-cost energy to homes, offices and Tullos Primary School.

Waste incinerated at the plant is converted into heat for the network, but as the building isn’t in operation no heat is currently being provided.

And it was claimed a backup diesel generator is now being run to cover for this.

Ms Tissera raised concerns about the impact of this on the environment, along with lorries carrying black bin waste all the way to Peterhead.

Another key issue was brought up for consideration too – the Scottish Government’s upcoming ban on landfilling biodegradable waste from January 1.

Independent councillor Alex Nicoll queried if the council was confident that the contractor issue would be resolved before the end of December…

‘We are hopeful this might be resolved’

And Mr Reilly responded that the local authority was “aware of the date” but could not confirm that it would definitely be back in operation by the end of this year.

He added: “I cannot say whether we will get a resolution before that date but that is what we are working towards.

“We are hopeful that this will be resolved in the short term but I’m unable to provide a date for when that might be.”

Executive director of corporate services, Andy MacDonald, said he could not offer any idea of the costs involved of transporting the rubbish to Peterhead – but reassured councillors it would be recorded.

Mr MacDonald said the impact on the environment as a result of the Aberdeen incinerator shutdown was also being tracked.

What was the outcome of the meeting?

Finance convener councillor Alex McLellan asked for an update once the matter has been concluded and it’s clear what the implications are for the three local authorities.

He believed doing this offered a “reasonable course forward”.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Tissera said: “At the next finance meeting on Wednesday we will push officers to give us an update on the total costs involved in moving refuse up to Peterhead whilst the plant remains closed.

“It is simply unacceptable.”

