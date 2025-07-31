Council shelling out to take rubbish from Aberdeen to Peterhead amid incinerator shutdown – and closure ‘could last all year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council shelling out to take rubbish from Aberdeen to Peterhead amid incinerator shutdown – and closure ‘could last all year’

Labour councillor Deena Tissera said it was "simply outrageous" that councillors found out about the waste plant's closure through the press.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Labour councillor Deena Tissera in front of the Energy From Waste incinerator in Torry
Rubbish from bin collections across Aberdeen is being driven all the way to Peterhead amid a contract clash over the city incinerator – and the costly trips could continue to hammer the cash-strapped council for months to come.

The £155 million Ness Energy from Waste facility in Tullos was fired up for the first time in 2023.

The spaceship-like structure was built to incinerate waste collected from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

But work at the plant has been halted – with the issues blamed for missed and delayed bin collections as council bosses grappled with the problem.

And the mounting speculation over the shutdown was addressed in an emergency council meeting today.

The NESS Energy from Waste facility
What’s to blame for Aberdeen incinerator shutdown?

Top officials were keen to stress that the expensive facility doesn’t have anything technically wrong with it.

But while there are no faults at the plant, there is an “issue” between the contractor and their subcontractor who operates the plant.

Arceonia built the massive complex and, but they sub-contracted the operation of the facility to Indaver.

But now Indaver has cast doubt over its involvement with the Ness project due to unspecified “problems with operations”.

Rubbish from Aberdeen bins is now taken to landfill in Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The issue emerged on June 27 and the plant has not accepted any waste since.

All collections are now being diverted to the Bucksburn, and later transferred up to landfill at Peterhead.

‘Outrageous’ councillors learned of Aberdeen incinerator shutdown via press

Councillors pressed for more information on the saga at a finance meeting today.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera said it was “simply outrageous” that councillors found out about the waste plant’s closure through the press instead of from council chiefs.

Councillor Deena Tissera in front of the Energy From Waste incinerator
Fellow Labour councillor M. Tauqeer Malik asked officers why councillors were “kept in the dark” and had to find out about the issue this way.

The local authority’s chief landlord Mark Reilly said it was expected the plant would only be closed for a few days, so there was no need to sound the alarm at that point.

However when it was clear this wasn’t going to be the case, councillors were informed the following week.

He said: “It’s not normal practice on an operational matter to tell members of everything, unless it’s going to be a serious problem occurring.

“Refuse was still being collected.”

When will the Aberdeen incinerator be up and running again?

North east waste projects manager Pam Walker told the committee that work is taking place to get it back up and running again.

White gas was seen coming from the Aberdeen incinerator in this shot from February 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Mr Reilly explained that discussions are ongoing between the council’s legal team and external specialist lawyers to see what action needs to be taken.

He also confirmed that, due to the complexity of the facility, the local authority doesn’t have the “resource, expertise or knowledge” to operate the plant itself.

What about heat needed for Torry homes?

Councillors also raised concerns about the Torry heat network during the meeting – which runs off heat from the plant.

The £10 million network supplies low-cost energy to homes, offices and Tullos Primary School.

Waste incinerated at the plant is converted into heat for the network, but as the building isn’t in operation no heat is currently being provided.

And it was claimed a backup diesel generator is now being run to cover for this.

Councillor Deena Tissera at the Energy From Waste incinerator in Torry
Ms Tissera raised concerns about the impact of this on the environment, along with lorries carrying black bin waste all the way to Peterhead.

Another key issue was brought up for consideration too – the Scottish Government’s upcoming ban on landfilling biodegradable waste from January 1.

Independent councillor Alex Nicoll queried if the council was confident that the contractor issue would be resolved before the end of December…

The Stoneyhill Landfill site near Peterhead where waste is taken
‘We are hopeful this might be resolved’

And Mr Reilly responded that the local authority was “aware of the date” but could not confirm that it would definitely be back in operation by the end of this year.

He added: “I cannot say whether we will get a resolution before that date but that is what we are working towards.

“We are hopeful that this will be resolved in the short term but I’m unable to provide a date for when that might be.”

The incinerator shutdown has meant Aberdeen rubbish needs to be transported miles away. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Executive director of corporate services, Andy MacDonald, said he could not offer any idea of the costs involved of transporting the rubbish to Peterhead – but reassured councillors it would be recorded.

Mr MacDonald said the impact on the environment as a result of the Aberdeen incinerator shutdown was also being tracked.

What was the outcome of the meeting?

Finance convener councillor Alex McLellan asked for an update once the matter has been concluded and it’s clear what the implications are for the three local authorities.

He believed doing this offered a “reasonable course forward”.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Tissera said: “At the next finance meeting on Wednesday we will push officers to give us an update on the total costs involved in moving refuse up to Peterhead whilst the plant remains closed.

“It is simply unacceptable.”

