Tarragon boss: ‘Rosemount is fighting to survive as people shun Aberdeen city centre to visit shire towns’

Chef Graham Mitchell tells us Rosemount - known as a bustling "shopping village" - is beginning to suffer as fewer people venture into Aberdeen for fear of bus gate or LEZ fines.

Graham Mitchell at his Tarragon restaurant in Rosemount.
By Sophie Farquharson

Graham Mitchell’s Tarragon became the toast of Rosemount when it opened in 2022.

With the novelty of being “the new kid on the block”, food fans flocked to try out the trendy diner with the upmarket menu and swanky interior.

It was instantly an Instagrammable hit, and everyone wanted to give it a go.

But that initial rush wasn’t destined to last forever…

Graham and partner Clare have transformed 137 Rosemount Place.

The chef has had to put his thinking cap on to keep punters coming in – including adding some “classic” dishes to the fancier fare on offer.

Now, about three years on, Graham opens up about his efforts to keep business booming.

And he reveals that Rosemount – known as a bustling “shopping village” – is beginning to suffer as fewer people venture into Aberdeen for fear of bus gate or LEZ fines.

Graham tells us:

  • How trade quietened down when Tarragon stopped being “the new kid on the block” – and how he’s adapted to keep pulling in the punters
  • Why he fears customers are flocking to Aberdeenshire these days, putting Rosemount’s future at risk
  • And what he thinks of the idea of Union Street “stealing Rosemount’s identity” amid efforts to reinvent the Granite Mile

Chef reflects on early success of Tarragon

Graham takes a seat by the big windows looking out onto Rosemount Place as he tells me how this all began when his partner spotted the former Rosie’s Cafe lying empty – and saw a lot of potential for it.

“If it wasn’t for Clare I wouldn’t be here,” Graham smiles.

When he first opened the award-winning Rosemount Place restaurant it was “full non-stop”.

He tells me: “When we took it on, we put so much love and effort into the place.

“My kids were in, painting and helping me scrape stickers off the windows. My family’s ingrained into this one.

“We were full 24/7 when we first opened, for the first eight or nine months…

“Then obviously we weren’t new guys on the block any more, so it trickles down… Like any other business would. But it’s still going strong.

“It’s quieter now, but the whole city is quieter now.

“Everyone pretty much is fighting for that Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

A few years later… Graham's award-winning restaurant is a well-known part of Rosemount Place.

Tarragon became so successful that Graham was able to open a second venue a short distance away on Union Terrace in 2024.

A few feet away from His Majesty’s Theatre, it caters to those making a night of it before heading to a show.

He adds: “It’s doing well, especially when there’s a show on.”

What is Graham doing to bring more people to Tarragon?

And while juggling the demands of running two restaurants, the chef has also been striving to bring a bit of a continental flair to Rosemount.

After a battle to get bins removed, Graham and Clare were finally given the go-ahead to turn the pavement outside Tarragon into an al-fresco dining area.

“When it’s a nice sunny day, we do have a lot of people coming and sitting, getting drinks,” the chef tells me.

“It’s important as it brings in more customers and it increases the footfall to the area which is really what everyone needs… It brings that cosmopolitan feel to Rosemount!”

Outdoor seating at the Tarragon restaurant in Rosemount.

And this is all part of his efforts to keep the venue going at a time when, he says, footfall in Rosemount has began to dwindle.

‘If you don’t adapt to survive, then you’re not going to survive’

Graham says he has had to tweak things and pivot as he warns the district, which he likens to the vibrant Camden area of London, has also been hit by changes in the city centre.

The chef explains: “When we first opened, we had a small menu and it was more relaxed fine dining in my eyes…

“Whereas now, with the footfall decreasing, we’ve changed the menu slightly.

“We’ve still got really good food and we’re using the best produce we can, but we’ve added a little classic section to the menu.

“If you don’t adapt to survive, then you’re not going to survive.”

And this is an issue facing the entire community in Rosemount…

Tarragon boss: ‘Rosemount footfall has dropped dramatically’

Long considered immune from the footfall worries of Union Street, Graham reckons the area rich with independent traders is now beginning to feel the brunt of changes long bemoaned in the city centre.

For more than two years, businesses have said the city centre bus gates have driven away trade – as people simply avoid coming into town rather than risk a fine.

And traders are soon to drag the council to the Court of Session in Edinburgh in a bid to see the measures scrapped. 

The bus gates are said to have an impact on an area stretching well beyond their immediate surroundings.

Graham says: “Footfall in Rosemount has dropped dramatically in the last year-and-a-half.

“We don’t have bus gates, we don’t have the LEZ here… But people aren’t coming into the city centre because they can’t be bothered with the hassle.

“So they’re going to places like Inverurie, Stonehaven, Banchory… All these little places are booming now because of [people avoiding] the city centre.

“We’re pushing a special Rosemount Rocks Facebook page at the moment just to try and improve the footfall.

“But we’re all fighting, all fighting to survive and keep Rosemount what it is.”

Tarragon is doing what it can to boost Rosemount.

‘The Union Street I grew up with is gone’

And this all comes at a time when Rosemount is being seen as an inspiration to enhance the rest of Aberdeen city centre.

Retail expert Jonathan De Mello, the guru hired to help fill empty Union Street units, reckons one method would be luring independent traders from Rosemount – with the promise of bigger premises, cut-price deals and higher footfall.

However, despite branching out himself, Graham would caution against this.

He explains: “When you’ve got bigger premises, you’ve got bigger bills.

“We’re all small businesses up here, if you move to Union Street it’s going to cost you more.”

Rosemount Place.

Graham continues: “I hope that Rosemount survives and it should be protected. It’s bustling and it’s got great vibes.

“The Union Street I grew up with is gone and it’s now in a stage where it’s having to reinvent itself and just find its own identity – not to steal Rosemount’s.”

What next for Tarragon?

As for his own future, Graham is keen to keep his cards close to his chest. The next big idea is never far away…

“I really don’t sleep a lot, I stay up all night,” he chuckles.

“My mind goes a hundred miles…I’ve always got all these great, random ideas.

“I feel I’ve got the best two spots in Aberdeen, so I’ve been lucky.

“But the biggest thing everyone’s doing right now is just hoping to survive.”

