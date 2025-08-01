Exclusive: Dons chief Alan Burrows wants Aberdeen involved in 2035 Women’s World Cup

Aberdeen FC want to host matches at the 2035 Women’s World Cup – with the Home Nations, Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, currently the sole bidder for the global tournament.

In the aftermath of the massive success of the Tall Ships visiting the city in July, Dons chief executive Alan Burrows has told the Press & Journal he is determined to bring international football to the Granite City “on a larger scale” than ever before.

And that could mean the creation of a new youth competition and even a bid to stage Women’s World Cup games at a potential new stadium.

The ideas have been welcomed by former Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and current Aberdeen women’s star Francesca Ogilvie.

Mr Burrows said the huge crowds that filled the city centre for the celebration parade after this year’s historic Scottish Cup win prove the potential of football to drive footfall.

‘We want to be involved’

He said: “The power of and passion for football cannot be underestimated.

“And we would be very keen to work with partners, including Aberdeen City Council, Sport Aberdeen and others to host a tournament akin to the Aberdeen International Football Festival, but on a much larger scale.

“Swedish club, BK Hacken, with whom we retain a strong relationship from two previous European ties, organise the world’s largest youth football tournament, the Gothia Cup, every year.

“It attracts thousands of people to Gothenburg, significantly boosting tourism and local business. This year’s event attracted 1,940 teams from 76 nations and generated a £22m boost to the city.

“Equally, the success of the outdoor concerts at Peterson’s Base during the Tall Ships demonstrated the appetite for live outdoor entertainment in the heart of the city.

“A new community stadium with a hybrid pitch would enable us to become an outdoor arena, benefiting businesses in the city centre.

“Indeed, in a new community stadium, we could host a myriad of international sporting events, including matches for the 2035 Women’s World Cup.”

Interest in the women’s game is surging, especially in Britain which has been boosted by the success of England’s Lionesses, who regained their European Championship title last month.

‘The UK is in pole position’

The next two Women’s World Cups will be staged in Brazil in 2027 and the USA/Mexico in 2031, but Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland put forward a joint bid in March and FIFA has confirmed it is the only valid proposal on the table for 2035.

Aberdeen striker Francesca Ogilvie told the P&J: “I think that [Aberdeen] hosting matches during the World Cup would be amazing.

“If the UK is successful in securing the tournament, it would be fantastic if Aberdeen was able to bid for and host even one or two matches.

“There are a growing number of young girls and boys attending our games, but many in our region would be unable to travel to see the quality of players and games that will be on show during a World Cup.

“So it would be terrific to have them here in the north of Scotland.

“Female players representing their countries are such great role models for every young girl, anywhere, who dreams of playing football.

“By 2035, we could have some young girls from the north of Scotland in the Scotland national team – assuming that we qualify, of course.

“Kim Little and Rachel Corsie have shown that it’s possible and we have currently got a few players who have been capped at under-19, under-17 and under-16 level.”

FIFA has already decided the 2031 event will feature 48 teams – an increase of 16 from the 32 who will participate in the next tournament two years hence.

Neil Simpson: ‘We’re keen to see more major events in Aberdeen after Tall Ships’

Neil Simpson, who won the European Cup Winners Cup with the Dons in 1983, and worked at Pittodrie until last year, is convinced that the city attracting major matches and being involved in high-profile competitions would gain plenty of public support.

He said: “The recent success of the Tall Ships which brought hundreds of thousands of people to the city showcased Aberdeen as a destination for large-scale events.

“This can only give the local authority and other governing bodies the confidence to choose Aberdeen to host games at international tournaments such as the Women’s World Cup in 2035.

“It would also be great to see the international football festival return to Aberdeen, which drew teams from all over the world.

“I think we are all keen to see more major events being held in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson added: “That level of ambition is exactly what we should be looking for.

“In terms of an international youth tournament, that could also be huge and if you are getting boys and girls and their families to come here from across Europe, Aberdeen Inspired would absolutely get behind that.

“It’s such a positive idea that I’m very keen to find out more.”