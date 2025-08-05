Empty warehouse beside busy Aberdeen road could become ‘world-class’ EV charging complex

An empty warehouse in Aberdeen could soon be converted into a “world-class” electric vehicle charging station.

Dutch firm Fastned wants to create the facility at Grampian House on Virginia Street.

The new facility would provide 12 spaces with rapid charging facilities to meet a “growing day-to-day need” for motorists.

A small shop-like space would be created too, with vending machines stocking food and drinks for customers while they wait for their vehicles to charge.

In planning documents, Fastned said finding space for a development like this was “challenging” due to space constraints in the city centre.

What would the Aberdeen EV charging station look like?

The development would use the existing warehouse structure, but some alterations would be needed to allow vehicles to safely enter and leave the site.

Meanwhile, the firm has revealed its ambition to get a local artist to paint a mural on one side of the building.

An interactive exhibit has also been included in the plan that has been designed to “educate and entertain” customers on EV charging and Aberdeen.

Why does Fastned want to use Grampian House warehouse?

Fastned said Grampian House was chosen due to its “strategic” location on Virginia Street.

The location gives “convenient” access to the A90 and A96, two major travel routes connecting the city to the wider region.

It added: “This central position ensures efficient transportation and accessibility for both residents and businesses.”

Access to the facility would be via Mearns Street, with a separate exit providing a one-way flow through the site.

You can view the plans here.

