Empty warehouse beside busy Aberdeen road could become ‘world-class’ EV charging complex

Dutch firm Fastned wants to create the facility at Grampian House on Virginia Street.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The Grampian House building could be transformed under the plans.
The Grampian House building could be transformed under the plans. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

An empty warehouse in Aberdeen could soon be converted into a “world-class” electric vehicle charging station.

Dutch firm Fastned wants to create the facility at Grampian House on Virginia Street.

The new facility would provide 12 spaces with rapid charging facilities to meet a “growing day-to-day need” for motorists.

A warehouse beside a busy dual carriageway with Aberdeen harbour in the background.
The Grampian House warehouse as it looks today. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
An artist's impression of the proposed EV charging facility on Virginia Street
An artist’s impression of the proposed EV charging facility. Image: Fastned

A small shop-like space would be created too, with vending machines stocking food and drinks for customers while they wait for their vehicles to charge.

In planning documents, Fastned said finding space for a development like this was “challenging” due to space constraints in the city centre.

The proposed EV charging facility on Virginia Street. Image: Fastned

What would the Aberdeen EV charging station look like?

The development would use the existing warehouse structure, but some alterations would be needed to allow vehicles to safely enter and leave the site.

Drivers will be able to have a drink or snack while their car charges. Image: Fastned

Meanwhile, the firm has revealed its ambition to get a local artist to paint a mural on one side of the building.

An interactive exhibit has also been included in the plan that has been designed to “educate and entertain” customers on EV charging and Aberdeen.

Fastned could get a local artist to paint a mural on the side of the warehouse. Image: Fastned

Why does Fastned want to use Grampian House warehouse?

Fastned said Grampian House was chosen due to its “strategic” location on Virginia Street.

The location gives “convenient” access to the A90 and A96, two major travel routes connecting the city to the wider region.

Inside the proposed EV charging facility on Virginia Street. Image: Fastned

It added: “This central position ensures efficient transportation and accessibility for both residents and businesses.”

Access to the facility would be via Mearns Street, with a separate exit providing a one-way flow through the site.

The warehouse would feature Fastned branding as seen in this picture. Image: Fastned

Do you welcome the idea of more EV charging in Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

You can view the plans here.

