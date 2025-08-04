Exclusive: New firms move into new Union Street offices in bid to boost Aberdeen city centre

A marketing and communications agency spearheaded by Alex Salmond’s former right hand man along with north-east politics and media experts has moved into newly revamped Union Street offices.

True North Advisors have taken up residence in Aurora Aberdeen, as the trendy complex on the corner of Union Street and Union Row begins to fill up.

And another new tenant has been confirmed at the same time.

It’s hoped the Grade A offices could ultimately lure 500 workers into the city centre, providing a major economic boost to the area.

Why are True North Advisors moving to Union Street?

The SRE Group spent millions transforming the former Wood Group building in the city centre – in the hopes it could bring new fortunes to the flagging Granite Mile.

And True North Advisors, a leading public affairs, communication and strategic marketing agency based in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and London, has now made the move.

It is run by Geoff Aberdein, a former chief of staff to the First Minister, and Fergus Mutch, who previously served as head of communications and research for the SNP.

Meanwhile, award-winning journalist, marketing guru and Press and Journal alumnus Ryan Crighton is a senior partner.

Mr Mutch said: “We believe in Aberdeen – and that’s why we’re investing in the city centre.

“Aurora gives us the space, flexibility and creative environment we need to grow our team and support clients at the highest level.”

Who else is moving into Union Street offices?

NES Fircroft is the world’s leading provider of engineering and technical manpower, operating in over 45 countries with more than 80 offices worldwide.

And it has now moved workers into the resurgent Union Street office block.

Yvonne English, operations director at NES Fircroft, said: “Our new home at Aurora positions us right at the centre of the city’s energy transition story.

“The space, amenities and connectivity here are first class – supporting our drive to attract and retain the best talent.”

Would you like to see more professionals move into Aberdeen city centre offices? Let us know in our comments section below

And John Grewar of The SRE Group welcomed both new tenants.

He said: “Their decision to invest in a Union Street location sends a strong message about confidence in the city centre’s future.”

Read more: