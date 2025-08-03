Lady Saltoun: Inside the life of Aberdeenshire clan chieftain at her Cairnbulg Castle home

Walking around her historic home adorned with centuries-old paintings, Lady Saltoun tells me her life has always revolved around tradition and family duty.

She is known by many as her ladyship or Katharine Nicolson – the proud descendant of the Frasers of Philorth, whose ties with Fraserburgh stretch over hundreds of years.

But to those closest to her, she is “just Kate” – a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a pillar of support in her Aberdeenshire community.

Her life has taken her to various places, but a strong sense of belonging always pulled her back to her rightful place at Cairnbulg Castle.

Living in such a property would perhaps seem a fairy-tale like experience to most.

But for Kate, this towering landmark is simply home.

Here, among the antique furniture and impressive book collections, she’s raised an close-knit family, learned how to be a Royal Family helper and become the head of Clan Fraser.

In our exclusive interview, the Aberdeenshire blueblood tells us:

Just what it’s like to live in a centuries-old castle

What it’s like being one of the Royal Family’s representatives in the region

And how she feels about stepping into her mother’s shoes as clan chief less than a year after her death

Welcome to Cairnbulg Castle – and the life of Lady Saltoun

The moment you step into Cairnbulg Castle, you are instantly transported to a completely different world.

It was built in the 14th century, and purchased by Kate’s family almost 100 years ago.

But it’s not the princess-pink, glossy image that most Disney fans have grown up with.

Everything here is steeped in centuries-old history – from the beautifully carved wooden tables to the countless black and white photos of Kate’s family and ancestors.

On one shelf stands a photo of her husband, Captain Mark Nicolson, with the late Prince Phillip, while an image of a knitting Queen Victoria (a distant relative) is placed on a bookcase.

Nearby, there are weathered photos of her parents, Marjorie Flora Fraser and Alexander Ramsay of Mar, at their wedding at St Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fraserburgh.

The castle is huge, and I’m instantly lost as we go up and down the stairs and take several turns down ornately decorated halls to get to one of the living rooms.

“How do you keep track? Do you actually remember where everything is?” I ask in bewilderment as we go through yet another hallway.

Kate immediately replies with a chuckle: “It’s a combination of being very efficient, knowing how things work and having done it for a long time.

“I watched my mother do it for a long time, and it’s something that you grow up understanding.

“I’ve had a good example. You just absorb and learn, and it becomes second nature.”

Who is Kate?

As the eldest daughter of three, Kate has always known she would one day have to take the reins from her mother and become chief of Clan Fraser as the 21st Lady Saltoun.

Her mum had been a notable figure at the House of Lords for more than 30 years, having taken up the role of her father, Alexander Fraser, following his death in 1979.

Kate’s father was the only son of Lady Patricia Ramsay – younger daughter of Prince Arthur – and one of the last surviving great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria.

He was laird of Mar having inherited the huge estate from his aunt, Princess Arthur, of Connaught, and served as Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire for decades.

And that sense of duty and family responsibility has been ingrained into Kate from such a young age, she says “it was never really discussed – it was just part of her”.

Following the death of her mother last September, Kate has now taken on these big jobs from her parents as both clan chief and Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire.

But Rome wasn’t built in a day…

The making of clan chief Lady Saltoun

Sitting on one of the sofas surrounded by a selection of family photos, Kate tells me how she came to be the woman she is today.

Her family moved quite a lot during her early childhood and the 67-year-old reels off a staggering list of locations all over the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

They made Cairnbulg their permanent home in the 1960s after her mother’s older brother was killed in conflict, leaving Marjorie the heir to Clan Fraser.

Kate was then enrolled in St Margaret’s in Aberdeen and spend several blissful years living in the castle, which she recalls was “always filled with lots of cousins and friends”.

After her two sisters, Alice and Elizabeth, were born, she went to finish her education at Queen’s Gate School in London.

From there, it was three months at the Codron Bleu Cookery School and a year at Secretarial College before taking on a job as PA to the sultan of Oman’s advisor.

She spent nearly 20 years in that role, and naturally, I query what exactly it involved. But Kate simply says with a slight giggle: “An awful lot of things you can’t tell people”.

After marrying her closest friend, Captain Mark Nicolson, in 1980, the pair eventually moved back to Cairnbulg Castle, raising three children – Louise, Juliet and Alexander.

And throughout it all, Kate continued working for the sultan – juggling motherhood with a demanding full time job, while taking on a range of other responsibilities.

All roads lead home… to Aberdeenshire

But despite being split between London and her homeland, her heart had remained in Aberdeenshire, and in 2005 she was invited to become a deputy lieutenant.

Essentially, this made her one of the Queen’s right-hand women in the north-east – attending events and representing the royals.

This was a great honour, she recalls, but still the enormity of the job was a “nerve-racking” even for a seasoned multi-tasker like herself.

“There is so much that goes into it,” Kate explains.

“You have to do a lot of research to start with – whether to make a speech, or hold an opening ceremony, or do the assessments for the King’s awards nominations.

“And so very often I had been asked to go and do a [100th birthday] card, or I have had to do an emergency run for the then Duchess of Rothesay.

“You’ve got to do your due diligence with everything and it takes a lot of time… And it’s a huge responsibility. You don’t want to get it wrong or have it come back and bite you.”

And she must have done it all right as just a few weeks ago, Kate took on the prestigious – and demanding – role of His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson’s right hand.

She has now been made Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, taking on her never-ending responsibilities up a notch once again.

‘People’s stories make it all worth it’

But what has stuck with her the most have been the life stories of all those she has met throughout her 20 years serving the Royal Family in the north-east.

And even after all this time, Kate still remembers them as vividly as if she has had this conversation a day ago.

She tells me of a German prisoner who found love at a St Combs farm after the Second World War, and then goes on to share the history of a batch of local villages.

All of this has come from people she has met, and held their hand as they unfurled years of memories onto her.

“It’s amazing what you learn,” she smiles.

“I’ve had so many really interesting stories over the years, and I had a full history lesson just last week.”

What Fraserburgh means to Lady Saltoun

Her list of duties as a deputy lieutenant never stopped from her work continuing the family legacy in Fraserburgh, however.

Listing what the Frasers have done in the town – including building the harbour and Kinnaird Castle – she stressed the importance of the clan in the area.

Kate has been helping fundraising efforts for the local RNLI crew for more than 25 years, and was also chairwoman of the Friends of Roxburghe House from 2010 to 2020.

And even with all of this experience under her belt, she still feels a bit anxious about taking on the clan chief role – admitting she is still to find out how it will pan out.

“I’m still to get into it in a way,” Kate laughs.

“I spent some time supporting my mother when she started having mobility issues. She’d ask me to stand in for her, or represent her for the body that works with all chiefs.

“But because I was away in London, and working and having children and so on, I had never really got that involved previously. So it was a heck of a lot to learn quite quickly.

“It’s a great responsibility…. It helps promote Scotland and the importance of family, which I think is very important and a huge sense of being part of history.”

She adds: “I’m going to Canada next week to the 80th Fergus Highland Games as my first main chief experience and fortunately my son is coming with me to support me.

“So I’ll let you know how that goes.”

‘I am a lucky woman’

And even with this armada of achievements, Kate says her biggest success is her family and long-lasting marriage.

Holding up a photo from her daughter’s wedding, she says this is what makes it all worth it.

“It truly is all about family,” she smiles.

“I have an amazing, understanding husband, kind working children and five beautiful grandchildren.

“What more can I want? I’m a very lucky, lucky, lucky woman.”

