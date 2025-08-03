Lady Saltoun: Inside the life of Aberdeenshire clan chieftain at her Cairnbulg Castle home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lady Saltoun: Inside the life of Aberdeenshire clan chieftain at her Cairnbulg Castle home

The newly appointed Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire and chief of Clan Fraser lifts the lid on a lifetime of unforgettable experiences as she welcomes us into her historic home.

Lady Saltoun pictured at Cairnbulg Castle, near Fraserburgh.
Katharine Nicolson (Lady Saltoun) - new Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire and chief of Clan Fraser - at her home, Cairnbulg Castle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

Walking around her historic home adorned with centuries-old paintings, Lady Saltoun tells me her life has always revolved around tradition and family duty.

She is known by many as her ladyship or Katharine Nicolson – the proud descendant of the Frasers of Philorth, whose ties with Fraserburgh stretch over hundreds of years.

But to those closest to her, she is “just Kate” – a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a pillar of support in her Aberdeenshire community.

Lady Saltoun at her home near Fraserburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Her life has taken her to various places, but a strong sense of belonging always pulled her back to her rightful place at Cairnbulg Castle.

Living in such a property would perhaps seem a fairy-tale like experience to most.

But for Kate, this towering landmark is simply home.

Here, among the antique furniture and impressive book collections, she’s raised an close-knit family, learned how to be a Royal Family helper and become the head of Clan Fraser.

In our exclusive interview, the Aberdeenshire blueblood tells us:

  • Just what it’s like to live in a centuries-old castle
  • What it’s like being one of the Royal Family’s representatives in the region
  • And how she feels about stepping into her mother’s shoes as clan chief less than a year after her death

Welcome to Cairnbulg Castle – and the life of Lady Saltoun

The moment you step into Cairnbulg Castle, you are instantly transported to a completely different world.

It was built in the 14th century, and purchased by Kate’s family almost 100 years ago.

But it’s not the princess-pink, glossy image that most Disney fans have grown up with.

The ancient Cairnbulg Castle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Everything here is steeped in centuries-old history – from the beautifully carved wooden tables to the countless black and white photos of Kate’s family and ancestors.

On one shelf stands a photo of her husband, Captain Mark Nicolson, with the late Prince Phillip, while an image of a knitting Queen Victoria (a distant relative) is placed on a bookcase.

Nearby, there are weathered photos of her parents, Marjorie Flora Fraser and Alexander Ramsay of Mar, at their wedding at St Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fraserburgh.

There are reminders of family all over the house. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The castle is huge, and I’m instantly lost as we go up and down the stairs and take several turns down ornately decorated halls to get to one of the living rooms.

“How do you keep track? Do you actually remember where everything is?” I ask in bewilderment as we go through yet another hallway.

Kate immediately replies with a chuckle: “It’s a combination of being very efficient, knowing how things work and having done it for a long time.

“I watched my mother do it for a long time, and it’s something that you grow up understanding.

“I’ve had a good example. You just absorb and learn, and it becomes second nature.”

Lady Saltoun and Alexander Ramsay of Mar pictured in 1980.

Who is Kate?

As the eldest daughter of three, Kate has always known she would one day have to take the reins from her mother and become chief of Clan Fraser as the 21st Lady Saltoun.

Her mum had been a notable figure at the House of Lords for more than 30 years, having taken up the role of her father, Alexander Fraser, following his death in 1979.

Tradition is important for Lady Saltoun. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Kate’s father was the only son of Lady Patricia Ramsay – younger daughter of Prince Arthur – and one of the last surviving great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria.

He was laird of Mar having inherited the huge estate from his aunt, Princess Arthur, of Connaught, and served as Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire for decades.

And that sense of duty and family responsibility has been ingrained into Kate from such a young age, she says “it was never really discussed – it was just part of her”.

The former Lady Saltoun at her other home of Inverey House, Braemar.

Following the death of her mother last September, Kate has now taken on these big jobs from her parents as both clan chief and Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire.

But Rome wasn’t built in a day…

The making of clan chief Lady Saltoun

Sitting on one of the sofas surrounded by a selection of family photos, Kate tells me how she came to be the woman she is today.

Her family moved quite a lot during her early childhood and the 67-year-old reels off a staggering list of locations all over the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

They made Cairnbulg their permanent home in the 1960s after her mother’s older brother was killed in conflict, leaving Marjorie the heir to Clan Fraser.

Lady Saltoun photographed at Cairnbulg Castle.
Kate relaxing at home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Kate was then enrolled in St Margaret’s in Aberdeen and spend several blissful years living in the castle, which she recalls was “always filled with lots of cousins and friends”.

After her two sisters, Alice and Elizabeth, were born, she went to finish her education at Queen’s Gate School in London.

From there, it was three months at the Codron Bleu Cookery School and a year at Secretarial College before taking on a job as PA to the sultan of Oman’s advisor.

She spent nearly 20 years in that role, and naturally, I query what exactly it involved. But Kate simply says with a slight giggle: “An awful lot of things you can’t tell people”.

After marrying her closest friend, Captain Mark Nicolson, in 1980, the pair eventually moved back to Cairnbulg Castle, raising three children – Louise, Juliet and Alexander.

Capt Mark and Hon. Katharine Nicolson in Braemar at the Royal Highland annual society dinner. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And throughout it all, Kate continued working for the sultan – juggling motherhood with a demanding full time job, while taking on a range of other responsibilities.

All roads lead home… to Aberdeenshire

But despite being split between London and her homeland, her heart had remained in Aberdeenshire, and in 2005 she was invited to become a deputy lieutenant.

Essentially, this made her one of the Queen’s right-hand women in the north-east – attending events and representing the royals.

Lady Saltoun photographed at Cairnbulg Castle.
Kate looks back on her time with the royals. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This was a great honour, she recalls, but still the enormity of the job was a “nerve-racking” even for a seasoned multi-tasker like herself.

“There is so much that goes into it,” Kate explains.

“You have to do a lot of research to start with – whether to make a speech, or hold an opening ceremony, or do the assessments for the King’s awards nominations.

“And so very often I had been asked to go and do a [100th birthday] card, or I have had to do an emergency run for the then Duchess of Rothesay.

“You’ve got to do your due diligence with everything and it takes a lot of time… And it’s a huge responsibility. You don’t want to get it wrong or have it come back and bite you.”

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay signing the visitors book after attending a memorial service in the walled garden at the Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen, in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

And she must have done it all right as just a few weeks ago, Kate took on the prestigious – and demanding – role of His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson’s right hand.

She has now been made Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, taking on her never-ending responsibilities up a notch once again.

The Lady Saltoun and The Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson at Haddo House in July. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘People’s stories make it all worth it’

But what has stuck with her the most have been the life stories of all those she has met throughout her 20 years serving the Royal Family in the north-east.

And even after all this time, Kate still remembers them as vividly as if she has had this conversation a day ago.

She tells me of a German prisoner who found love at a St Combs farm after the Second World War, and then goes on to share the history of a batch of local villages.

Lady Saltoun photographed at Cairnbulg Castle.
Massive cabinets are packed with books. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

All of this has come from people she has met, and held their hand as they unfurled years of memories onto her.

“It’s amazing what you learn,” she smiles.

“I’ve had so many really interesting stories over the years, and I had a full history lesson just last week.”

What Fraserburgh means to Lady Saltoun

Her list of duties as a deputy lieutenant never stopped from her work continuing the family legacy in Fraserburgh, however.

Listing what the Frasers have done in the town – including building the harbour and Kinnaird Castle – she stressed the importance of the clan in the area.

Kate has been helping fundraising efforts for the local RNLI crew for more than 25 years, and was also chairwoman of the Friends of Roxburghe House from 2010 to 2020.

Fraserburgh Lifeboat in the distance amidst waves.
Kate is a big supporter of the vital RNLI in the Broch. Image: Fraserburgh Lifeboat RNLI

And even with all of this experience under her belt, she still feels a bit anxious about taking on the clan chief role – admitting she is still to find out how it will pan out.

“I’m still to get into it in a way,” Kate laughs.

“I spent some time supporting my mother when she started having mobility issues. She’d ask me to stand in for her, or represent her for the body that works with all chiefs.

“But because I was away in London, and working and having children and so on, I had never really got that involved previously. So it was a heck of a lot to learn quite quickly.

“It’s a great responsibility…. It helps promote Scotland and the importance of family, which I think is very important and a huge sense of being part of history.”

Lady Saltoun photographed at Cairnbulg Castle.
The Lady Saltoun at her home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She adds: “I’m going to Canada next week to the 80th Fergus Highland Games as my first main chief experience and fortunately my son is coming with me to support me.

“So I’ll let you know how that goes.”

‘I am a lucky woman’

And even with this armada of achievements, Kate says her biggest success is her family and long-lasting marriage.

Holding up a photo from her daughter’s wedding, she says this is what makes it all worth it.

“It truly is all about family,” she smiles.

“I have an amazing, understanding husband, kind working children and five beautiful grandchildren.

“What more can I want? I’m a very lucky, lucky, lucky woman.”

