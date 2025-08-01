Peterculter care home once branded ‘dangerous’ by care inspectors announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterculter care home once branded ‘dangerous’ by care inspectors announces closure

Tigh a'Chomainn on Craigton Road will move residents to other accommodation over the next three months.

By Ross Hempseed
Tigh a'Chomainn care home.
Tigh a'Chomainn care home. Image: Google Maps.

A care home in Peterculter once labelled “dangerous” by care inspectors has announced it will close following “a challenging period”.

Tigh a’Chomainn, located off Craigton Road in Peterculter, has been operating for nearly four decades.

It helps adults with learning difficulties and additional support needs and employed a team of 25 people including six volunteers and three bank staff.

It has the capacity to care for up to eight adults, who require 24-hour support.

Care home bosses have now announced the home is to cease operations, following what they describe as a “challenging period”.

A spokesperson for the home said: “Following a challenging period, we have taken the difficult decision to close our doors.

“The health and wellbeing of the adults we support is always our priority, and despite our best efforts, we are currently unable to meet the high standards that both we and the authorities expect.

“We are actively working to find suitable alternative residential care for the eight adults who live at Tigh a’Chomainn.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and guidance during what we know will be an unsettling time for the adults and their carers.”

Bosses confirmed they are working with organisations to relocate the affected residents into new homes within 12 weeks, after which the facility will close.

Troubled Peterculter care home to close within three months

The closure comes after several negative care reports issued by the Care Inspectorate when visiting Tigh a’Chomainn.

One report released in October 2024, said the care home was described as “poor” with “some dangerous areas”.

“There were immediate safety issues in relation to hot water and windows,” the inspectors said.

Follow-up inspections showed little progress, prompting the Care Inspectorate to issue a statement just last month.

A spokesperson said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Tigh-a’Chomainn in Peterculter.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Because of our concerns, we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service. This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.”

Conversation