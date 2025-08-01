Peterculter care home once branded ‘dangerous’ by care inspectors announces closure

A care home in Peterculter once labelled “dangerous” by care inspectors has announced it will close following “a challenging period”.

Tigh a’Chomainn, located off Craigton Road in Peterculter, has been operating for nearly four decades.

It helps adults with learning difficulties and additional support needs and employed a team of 25 people including six volunteers and three bank staff.

It has the capacity to care for up to eight adults, who require 24-hour support.

Care home bosses have now announced the home is to cease operations, following what they describe as a “challenging period”.

A spokesperson for the home said: “Following a challenging period, we have taken the difficult decision to close our doors.

“The health and wellbeing of the adults we support is always our priority, and despite our best efforts, we are currently unable to meet the high standards that both we and the authorities expect.

“We are actively working to find suitable alternative residential care for the eight adults who live at Tigh a’Chomainn.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and guidance during what we know will be an unsettling time for the adults and their carers.”

Bosses confirmed they are working with organisations to relocate the affected residents into new homes within 12 weeks, after which the facility will close.

Troubled Peterculter care home to close within three months

The closure comes after several negative care reports issued by the Care Inspectorate when visiting Tigh a’Chomainn.

One report released in October 2024, said the care home was described as “poor” with “some dangerous areas”.

“There were immediate safety issues in relation to hot water and windows,” the inspectors said.

Follow-up inspections showed little progress, prompting the Care Inspectorate to issue a statement just last month.

A spokesperson said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Tigh-a’Chomainn in Peterculter.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Because of our concerns, we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service. This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.”